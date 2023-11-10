LASK wins in the Europa, Eintracht in the Conference League

Friday’s soccer news starts in the Europa League, where George Bello subbed out in the 75th minute of LASK’s 3-0 home win over Union St-Gilloise in group E. Sascha Horvath converted a 25th minute penalty, Maksym Talovyerov doubled the lead four minutes into first-half stoppage time, and Robert Zulj finished off the LASK goals in the 77th minute.

Erik Palmer-Brown wasn’t in the squad for Panathinaikos in their 3-1 loss at Stade Rennes in group F. Down a goal from the 9th and up a man from a 33rd minute red card, Panathinaikos’ Fotis Ioannidis equalized from the penalty spot in the 34th. Stade Rennes went ahead in the 65th and converted a 70th minute penalty.

Moving to the Europa Conference League, Paxten Aaronson subbed on in the 78th minute of Eintracht’s 1-0 win at HJK Helsinki in group G. Fares Chaibi scored for Eintracht in the 30th. Timmy Chandler wasn’t in the squad for Eintracht.

“We got off to a really good start and had a few good attacks,” Eintracht coach Dino Toppmoller said. “On the whole, maybe we should have had one or two more. At the end of the day we’ve won our third away game in a row without conceding – despite the long journey and two injuries in defence. The boys did a good job.”

Djordje Mihailovic subbed on in the 69th minute of AZ’s 2-1 loss at Aston Villa in group E. Vangelis Pavlidis put AZ up in the 52nd. Aston Villa equalized in the 61st and went ahead in the 81st minute. Mark McKenzie was on the bench for KRC Genk’s 1-1 draw at Ferencvaros in group F. Falling behind in the 47th, Daniel Munoz equalized for Racing Genk in the 62nd minute.

Owen Otasowie wasn’t in the squad for Club Brugge’s 2-0 home win over Lugano in group D. Igor Thiago converted a 62nd minute penalty and Hans Vanaken doubled the lead six minutes into stoppage time.

In the MLS playoffs, it’s a round one game three weekend. Seattle hosts Dallas tonight after a 3-1 game two loss in Frisco. On Saturday, Houston hosts Real Salt Lake following Monday’s 1-1 draw that RSL won 5-4 on penalties. Sunday has Columbus hosting Atlanta with United extending the series courtesy of their 4-2 home win on Tuesday.

Trading home games obviously favors the team that entered round one with home field advantage. That’s the story for these game threes, especially since none of the opening games needed the tiebreaker. All of the away teams are well aware that it’s already gone wrong for them on the road in round one.

WEEKEND SOCCER TV

Saturday has the U-17 World Cup on FS2: New Caledonia vs England at 4am and Brazil vs Iran at 7am. Japan vs Poland is on Fox Soccer Plus at 4am. FS1 has Argentina vs Senegal at 7am.

Premier League on USA: Wolverhampton vs Spurs at 7:30am and Manchester United vs Luton Town at 10am. Bournemouth vs Newcastle is on NBC at 12:30pm. La Liga on ESPN Deportes: Rayo Vallecano vs Girona at 8am, Almeria vs Real Sociedad at 10:15am, Osasuna vs Las Palmas at 12:30pm, and Real Madrid vs Valencia at 3pm. Primeira Liga on GolTV: Portimonense vs Chaves at 10:30am. Ligue 1 on beIN Sport: Reims vs PSG at 1pm and Le Havre vs Monaco at 3pm. Ligue 2 on beIN Sport: Auxerre vs St Etienne at 1pm.

Ecuador’s Primera A on GolTV: Aucas vs Independiente del Valle at 6pm. NWSL on CBS: OL Reign vs Gotham FC at 8pm. Costa Rica’s Primera Division on Fox Deportes: San Carlos vs Herediano at 8pm. Liga MX on Univision: UNAM Pumas vs Chivas at 8pm and Tigres vs Club America at 10pm.

Sunday has the U-17 World Cup on FS2: France vs Burkina Faso at 4am and Mexico vs Germany at 7am. Fox Soccer Plus has Venezuela vs New Zealand at 4am. Korea vs United States is on FS1 at 7am.

Premier League on USA: West Ham vs Nottingham Forest at 9am and Chelsea vs Manchester City at 11:30am. Ligue 1 on beIN Sport: Lille vs Toulouse at 9am, Rennes vs Lyon at 11am, and Lens vs Marseille at 2:45pm. La Liga on ESPN Deportes: Barcelona vs Alaves at 10:15am, Sevilla vs Real Betis at 12:30pm, and Atletico Madrid vs Villarreal at 3pm. Primera Liga on GolTV: Boavista vs Farense at 10:30am, Arouca vs Braga at 1pm, and Benfica vs Sporting at 3:30pm. Serie B on Fox Soccer Plus: Brescia vs Cremonese at 10:15am. Serie A on CBS Sports: Lazio vs AS Roma at 12pm.

Ecuador’s Primera A on GolTV: Emelec vs Barcelona at 6pm. Honduras’s Liga Nacional on Fox Deportes: Olimpia vs Marathon at 8pm. USL Championship on ESPN2: Charleston vs Phoenix at 7pm. Liga MX on TUDN: Cruz Azul vs Puebla at 7pm and Leon vs Juarez 9pm.

Monday has the U-17 World Cup on FS2: Spain vs Mali at 4am and Uzbekistan vs Canada at 7am. FS2 has Spain vs Mali at 4am and Indonesia vs Panama at 7am. Ecuador’s Primera A on GolTV: Delfin vs Deportivo Cuenca at 7pm. Honduras’s Liga Nacional on Fox Deportes: Real Espana vs Vida at 8pm. All Times Eastern

Photo by Imago via ZUMA Press – ISIPhotos.com