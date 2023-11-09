Union Berlin draws, PSV wins in the Champions League

Thursday’s soccer news starts with the Champions League, where Brenden Aaronson subbed on in the 79th minute of Union Berlin’s 1-1 draw at Napoli in group C. Trailing from the 39th, Union Berlin’s David Fofana equalized in the 52nd minute.

“Finally we were rewarded after a good performance,” Union Berlin coach Urs Fischer said. “We had a bit of luck, but when I look at what the team produced – the effort they put in, getting the goal, going for every ball – I think you could clearly see how much they wanted that point today.”

Sergino Dest started, Malik Tillman subbed on in the 66th, and Ricardo Pepi followed three minutes into stoppage time in PSV’s 1-0 home win over Lens in group B. Luuk de Jong scored in the 12th minute and Lens saw red two minutes into stoppage time.

“Arsenal are just on another level in our group, but if you look at this match, it’s a good example of the other teams,” PSV coach Peter Bosz said. “We are evenly matched, as you could see during the game. The two of us, along with Sevilla, will be fighting for the second and third spots. But let’s not complicate things about Arsenal, they are simply on a different level. Nevertheless, the battle between the other three teams will be quite interesting.”

In Serie B, Andrija Novakovich’s Lecco drew 0-0 at home with Spezia. Kristoffer Lund’s Palermo shutout Brescia 1-0 at home. Mamadou Coulibaly scored in the 27th. Lund saw yellow in the 88th minute.

Moving to the MLS playoffs, Philadelphia won its round one series at New England 1-0. Playing a man up from a 45th minute Mark-Anthony Kaye red card, the Union’s Chris Donovan scored the game’s only goal in the 79th. Philadelphia goalkeeper Andre Blake made three saves to keep the clean sheet. Philadelphia plays at FC Cincinnati in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Staying in MLS, Charlotte “parted ways” with coach Christian Lattanzio. “A thorough and comprehensive search for the club’s next head coach will begin immediately,” Charlotte sporting director Zoran Krneta said in a press statement. “Out of respect to all prospective candidates, we will not have further comment at this time.”

Montreal has “parted ways” with coach Hernan Losada, writing in a press statement that, “Following the assessment of the season, it was determined this decision is in the club’s best interest for 2024 and beyond.”

In the Honduran Liga Nacional, Jonathan Bornstein subbed on in the 65th minute of Vida’s 3-2 home win over Victoria. Hilder Colon put Vida up in the 6th with Victoria equalizing in the 10th. Gabriel Tellas returned the Vida lead in the 31st with Victoria equalizing in the 56th. Cristian Manaiza scored for Vida in the 62nd minute.

FRIDAY’S SOCCER TV

U-17 World Cup on FS2: Panama vs Morocco at 4am and Spain vs Canada at 7am. Pro League on FS2: Al Hilal vs Al Taawon at 10am. Fox Soccer Plus has Al Ittihad vs Abha at 1pm. Super Lig on beIN Sport: Trabzonspor vs Konyaspor at 12pm. Fox Soccer Plus has Mali vs Uzbekistan at 4am and Indonesia vs Ecuador at 7am. La Liga on ESPN Deportes: Athletic vs Celta Vigo at 3pm. Ligue 1 on beIN Sport: Montpellier vs Nice at 3pm. Ecuador’s Primera A on GolTV: Orense vs Mushuc Runa at 7pm. Liga MX on TUDN: Mazatlan vs Toluca at 8pm and Tijuana vs Pachuca at 10pm ET.

Photo by Antonio Balasco – IPA Sport – IPA via ZUMA Press – ISIPhotos.com