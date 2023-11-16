USMNT 3 – Trinidad and Tobago 0, Concacaf Nations League quarterfinal first-leg

The United States took a 3-0 first-leg lead over Trinidad and Tobago in the 2023-24 Concacaf Champions League quarterfinals at Austin’s Q2 Stadium on Thursday. Playing a man up from the 37th minute following a red card to Trinidad and Tobago’s Noah Powder, Ricardo Pepi scored for the United States in the 82nd minute. Antonee Robinson doubled the lead in the 86th and Gio Reyna finished off the USA goals in the 89th minute. USMNT goalkeeper Matt Turner kept the clean sheet with Trinidad and Tobago finishing without a shot on goal. The series concludes in Port of Spain on Monday night.

“It’s going to be a different game,” Antonee Robinson told TNT Sports about the second-leg. “Concacaf away games are always tricky… but they’re going to have to chase a win now which might make the game a little bit more open.”

— GAME REPORT —

Match: United States Men’s National Team vs. Trinidad and Tobago

Date: November 16, 2023

Competition: 2023-24 Concacaf Nations League – Quarterfinal, Leg One

Venue: Q2 Stadium; Austin, Texas

Attendance: 19,850

Kickoff: 9:07pm ET (8:07 local)

Weather: 57 degrees, clear

Scoring Summary: 1 2 F

USA 0 3 3

TRI 0 0 0

USA – Ricardo Pepi (Antonee Robinson) 82nd minute

USA – Antonee Robinson 86

USA – Gio Reyna (Folarin Balogun) 89

Lineups:

USA: 1-Matt Turner; 2-Sergiño Dest, 3-Cameron Carter-Vickers, 13-Tim Ream (Capt.), 5-Antonee Robinson; 8-Weston McKennie, 6-Yunus Musah, 7-Gio Reyna; 17-Malik Tillman (9-Ricardo Pepi, 66) 20-Folarin Balogun, 16-Kevin Paredes (11-Brenden Aaronson, 66)

Substitutes not used: 18-Ethan Horvath, 21-Gaga Slonina, 4-Chris Richards, 10-Alex Zendejas, 12-Miles Robinson, 14-Luca de la Torre, 15-Paxten Aaronson, 19-Joe Scally, 22-Lennard Maloney, 23-Kristoffer Lund

Head coach: Gregg Berhalter

TRI: 22-Denzil Smith; 14-Shannon Gomez, 16-Alvin Jones, 2-Aubrey David (Capt.), 17-Justin Garcia, 6-Andre Raymond; 7-Ryan Telfer (15-Neveal Hackshaw, 46), 12-Daniel Phillips (23-Kristian Lee-Him, 66) 18-Andre Rampersad (4-Jesse Williams, 66) 8-Noah Powder; 19-Malcolm Shaw (11-Levi Garcia, 66)

Substitutes not used: 1-Christopher Biggette, 21-Rushon Sandy, 3-Ross Russell, 5-Michel Poon-Angeron, 9-Nathaniel James, 10-Real Gill, 13-Reon Moore, 20-Kaile Auvray

Head coach: Angus Eve

Stats Summary: USA / TRI

Shots: 26 / 1

Shots on Goal: 8 / 0

Saves: 0 / 5

Corner Kicks: 10 / 0

Fouls: 14 / 9

Offside: 2 / 3

Misconduct Summary:

TRI – Noah Powder (Caution) 18th minute

TRI – Noah Powder (Caution) 38

TRI – Noah Powder (Ejection) 38

TRI – Neveal Hackshaw (Caution) 90+1

Officials:

Referee: Oshane Nation (JAM)

Assistant Referee 1: Stephanie-Dale Yee Sing (JAM)

Assistant Referee 2: Ojay Duhaney (JAM)

4th Official: Christopher Mason (JAM)

VAR: Drew Fischer (CAN)

AVAR: Benjamin Pineda (CRC)