Eintracht advances in Europa Conference, first-leg of Liga MX final

Friday’s soccer news has the conclusion of the group stages for USMNT players in the 2023-24 Europa League and Europa Conference League, starting with Europa League group E. George Bello’s LASK lost 2-1 at home to Toulouse, with Toulouse taking the lead in the 54th. LASK’s Marin Ljubicic equalized in the 61st but Toulouse scored a second goal in the 83rd minute. LASK finished fourth in the group with three points.

Erik Palmer-Brown wasn’t in the squad for Panathinaikos’s 2-1 home loss to Maccabi Haifa in group F. Down 2-0 from goals in the 20th and 74th minutes, Fotis Ioannidis scored for Panathinaikos in the 89th minute. Panathinaikos finished in 4th-place with four points, a point behind Maccabi Haifa.

Moving to the Europa Conference League, Paxten Aaronson subbed on in the 9th minute of Eintracht’s 2-0 loss at Aberdeen in group G. Aberdeen scored in the 41st and 74th minutes. Timmy Chandler wasn’t in the squad for Eintract, who advanced in 2nd-place.

“I’m frustrated that we lost the game,” Eintracht coach Dino Toppmoller said. “It was totally avoidable. We had chances – three or four clear-cut chances – but if you don’t put them away you can’t win the match.”

Djordje Mihailovic subbed on in the 80th minute of AZ’s 2-0 loss at Legia Warsaw in group E. Legia Warsaw scored in the 34th with AX’s Bruno Martins Indi seeing red in the 53rd. Legia Warsaw scored again in the 81st minute. AZ finished in 3rd-place.

Mark McKenzie’s KRC Genk shutout Cukaricki 2-0 at home to finish 3rd in group F. Bryan Heynen opened the scoring for Genk in the 21st with Alejandro Galarza seeing red in the 33rd. Joseph Paintsil doubled the Genk lead in the 57th minute.

Owen Otasowie wasn’t in the squad for Club Brugge, beating Bodo/Glimt 3-0 at home and finishing in 1st-place in group D. Antonio Nusa put Club Brugge up in the 26th with Bodo/Glimt equalizing from the penalty spot in the 58th. Brandon Mechele added a third Club Brugge goal in the 89th minute.

In the first-leg of the Liga MX final, Alex Zendejas’s Club America drew 1-1 at Tigres. Henry Martin converted a 51st minute Club America penalty and Tigres equalized in the 71st minute.

WEEKEND SOCCER TV

Saturday has La Liga on ESPN Deportes: Celta Vigo vs Granada at 8am, Sevilla vs Getafe at 12:30pm, and Valencia vs Barcelona at 3pm. Ligue 2 on beIN Sport: Bordeaux vs St Etienne at 9am.

Premier League on USA: Manchester City vs Crystal Palace at 10am. NBC has Burnley vs Everton at 12:30pm. Championship on ESPN Deportes: Southampton vs Blackburn at 10am. Serie B on Fox Deportes: Palermo vs Pisa at 10:15am. Ligue 1 on beIN Sport: Le Havre vs Nice at 11am and Lens vs Reims at 3pm. Primera Liga on GolTV: Arouca vs Gil Vicente at 1pm.

Uruguay’s Primera Division on GolTV: Penarol vs Liverpool at 5pm. The Mexico vs Colombia friendly is on UniMas at 7pm.

Sunday has Ligue 1 on beIN Sport: Nantes vs Brest at 7am, Toulouse vs Rennes at 9am, Marseille vs Clermont at 11am, and Lille vs PSG at 2:45pm. La Liga on ESPN Deportes: Almeria vs Mallorca at 8am, Real Sociedad vs Real Betis at 10:15am, Las Palmas vs Cadiz at 12:30pm, and Real Madrid vs Villarreal at 3pm.

Premier League on USA: Arsenal vs Brighton at 9am. NBC has Liverpool vs Manchester United at 11:30am. Primeira Liga on GolTV: Moreirense vs Portimonense at 10:30am and Famalicao vs Estoril at 1pm.

Ecuador’s Primera A on GolTV: LDU Quito vs Independiente del Valle at 4:30pm. Honduras’s Liga Nacional on Fox Deportes: Motagua vs Olimpia at 6pm. Liga MX final second-leg on Univision: Club America vs Tigres at 8:30pm.

Monday has La Liga on ESPN Deportes: Girona vs Alaves at 3pm. Primeira Liga on GolTV: Sporting vs Porto at 3:15pm. All Times Eastern

