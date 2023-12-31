Goals for Wright and Pulisic, big wins for Forest and Fulham

It’s another holiday weekend edition of the USMNT players abroad roundup, starting with the games in the Championship on Friday. Haji Wright’s Coventry City drew 2-2 with Swansea City at home. Falling behind in the 7th minute, Wright equalized for Coventry in the 10th. Ellis Simms put Coventry up in the 65th, but Swansea equalized three minutes into stoppage time.

Reggie Cannon’s Queens Park Rangers drew 0-0 at Ipswich Town. Duane Holmes subbed out in the 57th minute of Preston North End’s 1-0 home loss to Sheffield Wednesday. Sheffield Wednesday scored in the 27th and went a man down in the 85th minute.

On Saturday, Chris Richards’s Crystal Palace beat Brentford 3-1 at home in the Premier League. Trailing from the 2nd, minute, Michael Olise equalized for Palace in the 14th. Eberechi Eze gave Crystal Palace the lead in the 39th and Olise scored again in the 58th minute. Auston Trusty’s Sheffield United lost 2-0 at Manchester City. Rodri opened the scoring for CIty in the 14th and Julian Alvarez doubled the lead in the 61st minute.

Matt Turner was in goal for Nottingham Forest’s 2-1 home win over Manchester United, taking the lead from a Nicolas Dominguez goal in the 64th. United equalized in the 78th, but Morgan Gibbs-White scored Forest’s winner in the 82nd minute.

In Serie A, Christian Pulisic’s AC Milan beat Sassuolo 1-0 at home with Pulisic scoring in the 59th minute. Weston McKennie and Tim Weah’s Juventus beat AS Roma 1-0 at home. McKennie subbed out six minutes into stoppage time. Adrien Rabiot scored the Juventus goal in the 47th minute.

On Sunday, Fulham beat Arsenal 2-1 at home in the Premier League. Down a goal from the 5th, Fulham’s Raul Jimenez equalized in the 29th and Bobby De Cordova-Reid scored in the 59th minute.

Did Not Play: Lynden Gooch (Stoke City 1 – Watford 1), Josh Sargent (Norwich City 0 – Millwall 1), Daryl Dike (West Brom 1 – Leeds 0), Zack Steffen (Manchester City 2 – Sheffield United 0), Ethan Horvath (Nottingham Forest 2 – Manchester United 1), Yunus Musah (AC Milan 1 – Sassuolo 0), Cameron Carter-Vickers (Celtic 2 – Rangers 1), Tim Ream (Fulham 2 – Arsenal 1)

Photo by Imago via ZUMA Press – ISIPhotos.com