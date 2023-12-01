Loss for LASK in the Europa League, AZ wins in the Europa Conference League

Friday’s soccer news starts with USMNT players in the Europa League, where George Bello subbed out in the 61st minute of LASK’s 4-0 loss at Liverpool in group E. Liverpool opened the scoring in the 12th, doubling the lead in the 15th, converting a 51st minute penalty, and adding another goal two minutes into stoppage time.

“Liverpool showed again today that they’re an absolutely worldclass side,” LASK coach Thomas Sageder said. “To get anything from a game like this, everything has to come together. That unfortunately wasn’t the case, even though we tried everything until the very end. We certainly had opportunities going forward but weren’t consistent enough with our finishing.”

Erik Palmer-Brown wasn’t in the squad for Panathinaikos for their 3-2 loss at Villarreal in group F. Panathinaikos fell behind 3-0 to goals in the 29th, 34th, and 47th minutes. Sebastian Palacios pulled a goal back for Panathinaikos in the 66th and Fotis Ioannidis scored in the 81st minute.

Moving to the Europa Conference League, Paxten Aaronson subbed on in the 74th minute for Eintracht’s 2-1 home loss to PAOK in group G. PAOK took the lead in the 55th with Omar MArmoush equalizing for Eintracht in the 58th. PAOK went ahead for good in the 73rd. Eintracht’s Kristijan Jakic saw red four minutes into stoppage time. Timmy Chandler wasn’t in the squad for Eintracht.

“The result tonight is really annoying because it didn’t have to happen like that,” Eintracht coach Dino Topmoller said. “Going 1-0 down was a kind of wake-up call for us and from that point onwards, we played really well – we created a lot of chances in the box and we managed to equalize. After that we also had a lot of big opportunities but the ball just wouldn’t go in. We made too many simple errors on the two goals we conceded, and up front, we lacked the killer instinct, and that’s why we ended up losing tonight.”

Djordje Mihailovic subbed out in the 82nd minute of AZ’s 1-0 home win over Zrinjski in group E. Vangelis Pavlidis converted a 59th minute penalty.

Mark McKenzie was on the bench for KRC Genk’s 2-1 loss at Fiorentina in group F. Joris Kayembe scored for KRC Genk in the 45th. Fiorentina equalized four minutes into stoppage time and converted an 82nd minute penalty. Owen Otasowie wasn’t in the squad for Club Brugge who won 5-0 at Besiktas in group D. Casper Nielsen opened the scoring for Club Brugge in the 4th and Igor Thiago added goals in the 14th and 46th. Raphael Onyedika added a goal in the 50th and Andreas Skov Olsen finished off the scoring in the 69th minute.

WEEKEND SOCCER TV

Saturday has the U-17 World Cup final on FS1: Germany vs France at 7am. TNT has the USWNT vs China friendly at 3pm.

La Liga on ESPN Deportes: Girona vs Valencia at 8am, Athletic vs Rayo Vallecano at 10:15am, Real Madrid vs Granada at 12:30pm, and Osasuna vs Real Sociedad at 3pm. Premier League on USA: Arsenal vs Wolverhampton at 10am and Newcastle vs Manchester United at 3pm. NBC has Nottingham Forest vs Everton at 12:30pm.

Serie B on Fox Deportes: Spezia vs Parma at 10:15am. Ligue 1 on beIN Sport: Lens vs Lyon at 11am and Nantes vs Nice at 3pm. Ligue 2 on beIN Sport: Amiens vs St Etienne at 1pm. Primeira Liga on GolTV: Famalicao vs Porto at 1pm.

Ecuador’s Primera A on GolTV: Guayaquil City vs Gualaceo at 3pm and LDU Quito vs Mushuc Runa at 6pm. Liga MX on Univision: Club America vs Leon at 7pm and Monterrey vs San Luis at 10pm.

Sunday has Ligue 1 on beIN Sport: Le Havre vs PSG at 7am, Monaco vs Montpellier at 9am, Lille vs Metz at 11am, and Marseille vs Rennes at 2:45pm. La Liga on ESPN Deportes: Mallorca vs Alaves at 8am, Almeria vs Real Betis at 10:15am, Sevilla vs Villarreal at 12:30pm, and Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid at 3pm.

Premier League on USA: Chelsea vs Brighton at 9am. Primeira Liga on GolTV: Braga vs Estoril at 10:30am and Moreirense vs Benfica at 1pm. Serie A on CBS Sports: Sassuolo vs AS Roma at 12pm.

Ecuador Primera A on GolTV: Universidad Catolica vs Barcelona at 6pm. Liga MX on Univision: UNAM Pumas vs Chivas at 6pm and Tigres vs Puebla at 8pm.

Monday has the Super Lig on beIN Sport: Fenerbahce vs Sivasspor at 12pm. La Liga on ESPN Deportes: Celta Vigo vs Cadiz at 3pm. Primeira Liga on GolTV: Sporting vs Gil Vicente at 3:15pm. Uruguay’s Primera Division on GolTV: Nacional vs Defensor Sporting at 6:30pm. All Times Eastern

Photo by – Mark Cosgrove – News Images via ZUMA Press Wire – ISIPhotos.com