PSV draws, loss for Union Berlin in the Champions League

The soccer news starts with the beginning of the end of the 2023-24 Champions League group stage. Malik Tillman and Ricardo Pepi started with Sergino Dest subbing on in the 74th minute of PSV’s 1-1 home draw with Arsenal in group B. Down a goal from the 42nd, Yorbe Vertessen equalized for PSV in the 50th minute. PSV advanced in 2nd-place, finishing four points behind Arsenal and a point ahead of Lens.

Brenden Aaronson subbed on in the 82nd minute of Union Berlin’s 3-2 home loss to Real Madrid in group C. Kevin Volland put Union Berlin up a minute into stoppage time. Real Madrid equalized in the 61st and went ahead in the 72nd. Alex Krai equalized for Union Berlin in the 85th but Real Madrid scored again in the 89th minute. Real Madrid won group C with Union Berlin finishing in 4th-place with two points.

“We have shown that we’re not all that far away from their level, they were both very close defeats,” Union Berlin coach Nenad Bjelica said. “Now we will have to focus fully on the Bundesliga, but playing against such opponents can help us. We can be proud of the performances that we put in.”

Moving to England’s Championship, Duane Holmes subbed out in the 74th minute of Preston North End’s 3-1 win at Huddersfield Town. Alan Browne put PNE up in the 3rd with Will Keane doubling the lead in the 39th. Huddersfield Town pulled a goal back in the 54th, but Benjamin Whiteman finished off the Preston goals in the 66th minute.

“The performance was excellent from start to finish,” Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe said. “We did ask the group to go and put that performance in and follow the gameplan. They take all the credit because they’ve been fantastic.”

Lynden Gooch’s Stoke City drew 1-1 at home with Swansea City. Daniel Johnson converted a 70th minute Stoke City penalty and Swansea equalized in the 89th. Gooch saw yellow in the 42nd minute. Daryl Dike isn’t available for West Bromwich Albion, who won 2-0 at Rotherham United. Grady Diangana opened the scoring for West Brom in the 54th and Jed Wallace doubled the lead in the 90th minute.

THURSDAY’S SOCCER TV

Europa League on TUDN: Roma vs Sheriff at 12:45pm. UniMas has West Ham United vs Freiburg at 3pm. Pro League on FS2: Al Feiha vs Al Ahli at 1pm. Liga MX on Univision: Tigres vs Club America at 10pm ET.

All links are provided as a courtesy. US Soccer Players nor its authors are responsible for the content of third-party links or sites. For comments, questions, and concerns please contact us at editor@usnstpa.com.