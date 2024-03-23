US Soccer Players

Credit: Roy K Miller - ISIPhotos.com

23 players called into March 2023 USMNT camp

USMNT coach Gregg Berhalter named 23 players to the March, 2024 USMNT roster that will play in the Nations League final four later this month. “We want to compete for our third Nations League title and continue to challenge ourselves to succeed in knockout round matches,” USMNT coach Gregg Berhalter said in the roster announcement. “This is a group of players with a lot of experience in these types of matches and we look forward to the opportunity.”

MARCH 2024 ROSTER

GK:Drake Callender (Inter Miami; 0/0), Ethan Horvath (Cardiff City/WAL; 9/0), Matt Turner (Nottingham Forest/ENG; 37/0)
DEF: Sergino Dest (PSV Eindhoven/NED; 32/2), Kristoffer Lund (Palermo/ITA; 3/0), Mark McKenzie (Genk/BEL; 13/0), Tim Ream (Fulham/ENG; 55/1), Chris Richards (Crystal Palace/ENG; 14/1), Antonee Robinson (Fulham/ENG; 39/4), Miles Robinson (FC Cincinnati; 28/3), Joe Scally (Borussia Monchengladbach/GER; 8/0)
MID: Tyler Adams (Bournemouth/ENG; 36/1), Johnny Cardoso (Real Betis/ESP; 9/0), Luca de la Torre (Celta Vigo/ESP; 20/0), Weston McKennie (Juventus/ITA; 49/11), Yunus Musah (AC Milan/ITA; 33/0), Gio Reyna (Nottingham Forest/ENG; 24/7)
FOR: Folarin Balogun (Monaco/FRA; 8/3), Malik Tillman (PSV Eindhoven/NED; 8/0), Ricardo Pepi (PSV Eindhoven/NED; 22/10), Christian Pulisic (AC Milan/ITA; 64/28), Josh Sargent (Norwich City/ENG; 23/5), Tim Weah (Juventus/ITA; 35/5)

