Competition fierce as USMNT prepares to defend Nations League titles

By Charles Boehm – WASHINGTON, DC (Mar 14, 2024) US Soccer Players – “Probably the most difficult squad we’ve had to pick, due to the nature of the competition, the level that players are performing at and the depth we have in our national team pool now.”

Gregg Berhalter used some variation on that phrase half a dozen times across his two media appearances on Wednesday after releasing the USMNT roster for this month’s Concacaf Nations League finals. Spots aren’t easy to come by at the moment as the squad prepares to gather in Texas next week to defend their back-to-back CNL titles.

“It was really difficult. When I think about some of the names left off,” Berhalter told CBS Sports while unveiling his selections during its live UEFA Champions League broadcast. Berhalter specifically mentioned Haji Wright, Brandon Vasquez, Alex Zendejas, and Brenden Aaronson, saying, “it just shows you how difficult the selection is these days with the United States national team.”

Any take on the current USMNT depth chart would reflect what the coach called “the ebb and flow of a player pool.” For example, the #9 spot that was a topic of such constant discourse and debate in the 2022 cycle is now brimming with options for the technical staff, with Folarin Balogun, Ricardo Pepi, and Josh Sargent the choices for this occasion.

For Sargent and defensive midfielder Tyler Adams, it’s the first call-up since the 2022 World Cup thanks to nagging ankle and hamstring injury issues, respectively. As with Gio Reyna and Matt Turner, that duo’s long service to the program made them welcome additions despite, perhaps even because of, the adversity they have weathered of late at club level.

Noting how “situations change so quickly” in the intense environments where USMNTers ply their trade, Berhalter reminded everyone that the roster isn’t set in stone so much as a snapshot that reflects the circumstances of the moment. Those who show they’re ready to contribute with consistently strong club performances will get their chance.

With Copa America and pre-tournament friendlies vs Colombia and Brazil, the USMNT will spend plenty of time together this summer. The scheduling reality is that on this occasion, there’s precious little opportunity for preparation or experimentation. The Yanks must find a way past Jamaica in their semifinal on March 21 in order to reach the final three days later against the winner of Mexico vs. Panama. As Berhalter pointed out, there’s not a lot of time in the leadup.

“If you look at the cadence of this particular camp, most of the guys arrive Monday from Europe,” he said during a media availability session on Wednesday afternoon. “They’ll have played Sunday, so they’re still in recovery on Tuesday. So we’ll have one training session before the Thursday game.”

That said, the coach also acknowledged that the big picture goal of maximum success at the 2026 World Cup is never out of sight. He wants his players to embrace the challenge of tests against elite global powers like those awaiting in June without losing sight of the ongoing work of remaining the top performer in Concacaf.

A Jamaica squad led by English-based standouts Michail Antonio, Bobby De Cordova-Reid, and Joel Latibeaudiere is capable of punishing anyone who takes it lightly, as the Reggae Boyz showed in three encounters with the USMNT during 2022 qualification and at last year’s Gold Cup.

With just 90 minutes separating the two teams from a cup final, Berhalter expects the Caribbean side to find another level at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, a World Cup ’26 venue that will also host the USA-Bolivia group-stage match during Copa America.

“When we’re highlighting ways for us to be successful in 2026, it’s winning knockout games and beating high-profile opponents,” he explained. “Part of the knockout experience is, regardless of the FIFA rankings or anything like that, we know that Jamaica is going to be a very difficult game. We’re expecting a dogfight and when you have the opportunity to go into a semifinal, with overtime and then penalty kicks, it changes the mindset of the opponent a little, and it’s going to be a very difficult game.”

Photo by Robin Alam – ISIPhotos.com

Quotes courtesy of CBS Sports and a USSF media session.