USMNT Players Abroad: Pepi scores at Utrecht, assist for McKennie

The weekend roundup of USMNT players abroad starts in the Eredivisie, with Ricardo Pepi and Sergino Dest’s PSV winning 2-1 at FC Utrecht. Pepi subbed out in the 89th. Pepi scored in the 52nd with Dest assisting and Ivan Perisic doubled the lead in the 76th. PSV’s Jerdy Schouten saw red in the 88th minute.

Weston McKennie’s Juventus beat AS Roma 2-1 at home in Serie A. Francisco Conceicao put Juventus up in the 44th and McKennie assisted on Lois Openda’s goal in the 70th AS Roma pulled a goal back in the 75th. McKennie saw yellow in the 87th minute. Yunus Musah’s Atalanta won 1-0 at Genoa. Playing a man up from the 3rd, Atalanta’s Isak Hien scored for Atalanta four minutes into stoppage time.

Gianluca Busio’s Venezia won 2-1 at Modena in Serie B. John Yeboah put Venezia up in the 38th and Antonio Casas doubled the lead in the 74th. Modena scored five minutes into stoppage time. Busio saw yellow in the 63rd minute. Andrija Novakovich’s Reggiana lost 2-1 at Pescara. Trailing from the 11th, Reggiana’s Matteo Rover equalized in the 15th. Pescara scored again in the 61st minute.

Joe Scally and Gio Reyna’s Gladbach lost 2-0 at Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga. Dortmund scored in the 10th and seven minutes into stoppage time. Reyna subbed out in the 65th minute. James Sands’s St Pauli drew 0-0 at Mainz. Malik Tillman’s Bayer Leverkusen won 3-1 at RB Leipzig. Down a goal from the 35th, Leverkusen’s Martin Terrier equalized in the 40th. Patrik Schick put Leverkusen up in the 44th and Montrell Culbreath scored seven minutes into stoppage time. Kristoffer Lund’s FC Koln lost 1-0 at home to Union Berlin. Koln’s Rav van den Berg saw red in the 82nd and Union Berlin scored a minute into stoppage time.

Julian Green subbed out in the 86th for Furth’s 2-1 loss at Fortuna Dusseldorf in the 2.Bundesliga. Down 2-0 from goals in the 24th and 65th, Furth’s Noel Futkeu converted a penalty in the 86th minute. John Tolkin subbed on in the 64th for Holstein Kiel’s 2-1 home win over Dynamo Dresden. Trailing from the 12th, Phil Harres equalized for Holstein Kiel in the 29th and Ivan Nekic scored in the 51st minute.

Terrence Boyd’s SV Waldhof drew 2-2 at home with Ingolstadt in the 3.Liga. With Waldhof trailing from the 33rd, an own-goal leveled the score in the 55th. Ingolstadt retook the lead in the 75th and Waldhof’s Francisco Mascarenhas equalized six minutes into stoppage time. Boyd saw yellow in the 73rd minute.

Brenden Aaronson’s Leeds United beat Chris Richards’s Crystal Palace 4-1 at home in the Premier League. Aaronson subbed out in the 77th. Dominic Calvert-Lewin put Leeds up in the 38th and doubled their lead four minutes into first-half stoppage time. Ethan Ampadu scored for Leeds in the 60th. Crystal Palace’s Justin Devenny converted a penalty two minutes into stoppage time. Anton Stach finished off the Leeds scoring 11 minutes into stoppage time.

George Campbell subbed out in the 67th for West Brom’s 1-0 loss at Hull City in the Championship. Hull converted a penalty seven minutes into first-half stoppage time. West Brom’s Alfie Gilchrist saw red in the 75th. Campbell saw yellow in the 50th minute. Haji Wright subbed out in the 82nd for Coventry City’s 1-1 draw at Southampton. Ephron Mason-Clark scored for Coventry in the 44th and Jay Dasilva saw red in the 47th. Southampton equalized in the 56th minute.

Patrick Agyemang’s Derby County drew 1-1 at home with Portsmouth. With Portsmouth leading from the 6th, an own-goal leveled the score in the 45th minute.

Lynden Gooch subbed out in the 74th for Huddersfield Town’s 3-1 win over Rotherham United in League One. Gooch opened the scoring for Huddersfield in the 26th, Bojan Radulovic doubled the lead in the 30th, and Leo Castledine made it 3-0 in the 44th. Rotherham scored five minutes into stoppage time. Gooch saw yellow in the 70th minute. Dom Dwyer subbed on in the 84th for Mansfield Town’s 2-1 home loss to Stockport County. Mansfield Town went ahead from an own-goal in the 28th. An own-goal leveled the score in the 42nd and Stockport scored again in the 69th minute.

Auston Trusty’s Celtic beat Aberdeen 3-1 at home in the Premiership. Benjamin Nygren scored for Celtic in the 39th. Aberdeen saw red three minutes into first-half stoppage time and equalized in the 74th. Kieran Tierney returned the Celtic lead in the 88th and James Forrest scored two minutes into stoppage time.

Jonathan Gomez subbed on in the 81st for Albacete’s 1-1 home draw with Granada in the Segunda Division. Down a goal from the 6th, Jefte Betancor equalized from the penalty spot in the 73rd. Gomez saw yellow five minutes into stoppage time. Konrad De La Fuente subbed on in the 78th for Ceuta’s 3-1 home win over Real Sociedad B. Trailing from the 7th, Ceuta’s Kuki Zalazar equalized in the 43rd, Kialy Abdoul Kone put them ahead in the 50th, and Ruben Diez converted a penalty in the 70th minute.

Tim Weah subbed out in the 69th for Marseille’s 6-0 win at FBBP in the Coupe de France round of 64. Leonardo Balerdi opened the scoring for Marseille in the 8th, Mason Greenwood doubled their lead in the 59th, and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg made it 3-0 in the 64th. Igor Paixao added a goal for Marseille in the 66th, Bilal Nadir made it 5-0 in the 77th, and Tadjidine Mmadi finished off the scoring in the 87th minute.

Folarin Balogun’s Monaco beat Auxerre 2-1 away, going ahead from a Mika Biereth goal in the 8th. Auxerre equalized from the penalty spot in the 29th. Biereth scored again for Monaco in the 74th minute. Mark McKenzie’s Toulouse won 2-0 at Lyon-La Duchere. Toulouse went ahead from an Emersonn goal in the 51st and Aron Donnum scored in the 56th. Lyon-La Duchere converted a penalty in the 67th minute.

Jordan Pefok’s CD Tondela lost 2-1 at home to Casa Pia in Portugal’s Primeira Division. Ivan Cavaleiro converted a Tondela penalty in the 58th. Casa Pia equalized in the 62nd and went ahead in the 70th minute.

Bryan Reynolds’s Westerlo beat La Louviere 2-1 at home in the Jupiler League. Trailing from an own-goal in the 5th, La Louviere equalized in the 88th. Westerlo retook the lead from an Adedire Mebude goal in the 90th minute.

Nicholas Gioacchini subbed on in the 75th for Asteras Tripolis’s 1-0 home loss to Aris in the Greek Super League. Aris went ahead from an own-goal in the 22nd minute. Erik Palmer-Brown’s Panathinaikos lost 2-0 at PAOK to goals in the 39th and 53rd. Palmer-Brown saw yellow in the 43rd minute.

Did Not Play: Taylor Booth (FC Twente 1 – Feyenoord 1), Kevin Paredes (Wolfsburg 3 – Freiburg 4), Timmy Chandler (Eintracht 1 – Hamburg 1), Lenny Maloney (Mainz 0 – St Pauli 0), John Brooks (Hertha BSC 1 – Arminia Bielefeld 1), Tyler Adams (Bournemouth 1 – Burnley 1), Gaga Slonina (Chelsea 2 – Newcastle 2), Daryl Dike (West Brom 0 – Hull City 1), Josh Sargent (Norwich City 1 – Preston North End 1), Damion Downs (Southampton 1 – Coventry City 1), Aidan Morris (Middlesbrough 0 – Bristol City 2), Caleb Wiley (Watford 1 – Stoke City 0), Ethan Horvath (Sheffield Wednesday 1 – Ipswich Town 3), Cameron Carter-Vickers (Celtic 3 – Aberdeen 1), Tanner Tessmann (Lyon 3 – St Cyr Collonges 0), Marlon Fossey (Standard Liege 1 – Dender 0)

Monday saw Antonee Robinson’s Fulham shutout Nottingham Forest 1-0 at home in the Premier League. Raul Jimenez converted a Fulham penalty five minutes into first-half stoppage time.

Kenny Saief subbed out in the 81st for Maccabi Haifa’s 2-1 home loss to Beitar Jerusalem. Trailing from a Beitar Jerusalem penalty in the 79th, Kenji Gorre equalized for Maccabi Haifa in the 83rd. Beitar Jerusalem retook the lead six minutes into stoppage time.

Tuesday in the League Cup quarterfinals had Chris Richards subbing out in the 75th for Crystal Palace’s exit at Arsenal 8-7 on penalties after drawing 1-1 in regulation. Falling behind to an own-goal in the 80th, Marc Guehi equalized for Palace five minutes into stoppage time. Crystal Palace didn’t convert in round eight of penalties while Arsenal went eight-for-eight from the spot.

WEDNESDAY’S SOCCER TV

Cup of Nations on beIN Sport: Burkina Faso vs Equatorial Guinea at 7:30am, Algeria vs Sudan at 10am, Ivory Coast vs Mozambique at 12:30pm, and Cameroon vs Gabon at 3pm ET.

THURSDAY’S SOCCER TV

No games on the schedule.

FRIDAY’S SOCCER TV

Cup of Nations on beIN Sport: Angola vs Zimbabwe at 7:30am, Egypt vs South Africa at 10am, Zambia vs Comoros at 12:30pm, and Morocco vs Mali at 3pm. Championship on CBS Sports: Stoke City vs Preston North End at 10am. Premier League on USA: Manchester United vs Newcastle United at 3pm. Serie B on Fox Soccer Plus: Modena vs Monza at 11:15am. Pro League on FS2: Al Hilal vs Al Khaleej at 12:30pm ET.

WEEKEND SOCCER TV

Saturday has the Cup of Nations on beIN Sport: Benin vs Botswana at 7:30am, Senegal vs Congo DR at 10am, Uganda vs Tanzania at 12:30pm, and Nigeria vs Tunisia at 3pm.

Premier League on USA: Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City at 7:30am and Arsenal vs Brighton and Hove Albion at 10am. NBC has Chelsea vs Aston Villa at 12:30pm. Scottish Premiership on CBS Sports: Hibernian vs Hearts at 7:30am and Livingston vs Celtic at 10am.

Serie B on Fox Soccer Plus: Spezia vs Pescara at 6:30am, Juve Stabia vs Südtirol at 9am, and Bari 1908 vs Avellino at 1:30pm ET. Serie A on CBS Sports: Udinese vs Lazio at 12pm and Pisa vs Juventus at 2:45pm. Pro League on FS2: Al Nassr vs Al Akhdoud at 9:50am and Al Ittihad vs Al Shabab at 12:30pm.

Sunday has the Cup of Nations on beIN Sport: Gabon vs Mozambique at 7:30am, Equatorial Guinea vs Sudan at 10am, Algeria vs Burkina Faso at 12:30pm, and Côte d’Ivoire vs Cameroon at 3pm.

Serie A on FOX Deportes: Milan vs Verona at 6:30am ET. Premier League on USA: Sunderland vs Leeds United at 9am and Crystal Palace vs Spurs at 11:30am.

Monday has the Cup of Nations on beIN Sport: Zimbabwe vs South Africa at 8:00am and Zambia vs Morocco at 11:00am. Cup of Nations on beIN Sport XTRA: Angola vs Egypt at 8:00am and Comoros vs Mali at 11:00am.

Serie A on CBS Sports Network: Roma vs Genoa at 11:45am. All Times Eastern

