USMNT Players Abroad: McKennie scores vs Lecce, goal for Aaronson

The first USMNT players abroad roundup of 2026 starts with another standout performance in Serie A. Weston McKennie subbed out in the 83rd for Juventus’s 1-1 home draw with Lecce. Trailing from two minutes into stoppage time, McKennie equalized for Juventus in the 49th minute.

Christian Pulisic subbed on in the 79th for AC Milan’s 1-0 win at Cagliari. Rafael Leao scored AC Milan’s goal in the 50th minute. Yunus Musah subbed on in the 59th for Atalanta’s 1-0 home win over AS Roma. Giorgio Scalvini scored Atalanta’s goal in the 12th minute. Andrija Novakovich subbed out in the 78th for Reggiana’s 2-1 loss at Sampdoria in Serie B. Manolo Portanova opened the scoring for Reggiana in the 14th. Sampdoria equalized in the 26th and went ahead in the 88th minute.

Antonee Robinson’s Fulham drew 2-2 at home with Liverpool in the Premier League. Harry Wilson put Fulham up in the 17th. Liverpool equalized in the 57th and went ahead four minutes into stoppage time. Harrison Reed equalized for Fulham three minutes later. Brenden Aaronson subbed out in the 87th for Leeds United’s 1-1 home draw with Manchester United. Aaronson scored in the 62nd and Manchester United equalized in the 65th minute.

Haji Wright subbed on in the 67th for Coventry City’s loss at Birmingham City in the Championship. Down a goal from the 6th, Josh Eccles equalized for Coventry in the 8th. Birmingham City retook the lead in the 17th. Ellis Simms leveled the score for Coventry in the 60th. Birmingham City went up for good in the 63rd. Coventry City’s Bobby Thomas saw red five minutes into stoppage time. Josh Sargent subbed out in the 89th for Norwich City’s 2-0 home loss to Stoke City. Norwich fell behind in the 75th and Stoke City scored again in the 82nd minute.

Aidan Morris’s Middlesbrough shutout Southampton 4-0 at home, going ahead from a Morgan Whittaker goal in the 54th. Samuel Silvera doubled Boro’s lead in the 61st, Whittaker scored again in the 66th, and Alan Browne finished off the goals in the 76th minute. Patrick Agyemang subbed out in the 60th for Derby County’s 2-1 home loss to Wrexham. Trailing from the 25th, Ben Brereton Diaz equalized for Derby in the 34th. Wrexham went up for good in the 48th minute.

Lynden Gooch subbed out in the 74th for Huddersfield Town’s 2-2 home draw with Exeter City in League One. Marcus Harness opened the scoring for Huddersfield in the 18th and Exeter City equalized in the 20th. Huddersfield retook the lead from Bojan Radulovic goal in the 43rd with Exeter City equalizing again in the 89th minute.

Auston Trusty’s Celtic lost 3-1 at home to Rangers. Yang Hyun-Jun put Celtic up in the 19th. Rangers equalized in the 50th, went ahead in the 59th, and scored again in the 71st minute.

Johnny Cardoso subbed out in the 60th for Atletico Madrid’s 1-1 draw at Real Sociedad in La Liga. Alexander Sorloth scored for Atletico in the 50th and Real Sociedad equalized in the 55th minute.

Jonathan Gomez’s Albacete lost 3-1 at home to Leganes in the Segunda Division. Antonio Puertas opened the scoring for Albacete in the 19th. Leganes equalized in the 30th, went ahead in the 75th, and scored again three minutes into stoppage time. Konrad De La Fuente subbed on in the 75th for Ceuta’s 2-1 home win over Andorra. Youness Lachhab put Ceuta up in the 27th and Carlos Hernandez doubled the lead in the 47th. Andorra converted a penalty in the 80th minute.

Mark McKenzie’s Toulouse lost 3-0 at home to Lens in Ligue 1. Toulouse’s Emersonn saw red in the 23rd. Lens scored in the 57th, 85th, and five minutes into stoppage time. Tim Weah’s Marseille lost 2-0 at home to Nantes. Marseille’s Arthur Vermeeren saw red in the 26th with Nantes taking the lead in the 31st. Marseille’s Bilal Nadir saw red in the 56th. Nantes converted a penalty in the 88th minute.

Tanner Tessmann’s Lyon won 3-1 at Folarin Balogun’s Monaco. Tessmann subbed on in the 66th. Pavel Sulc opened the scoring for Lyon in the 38th with Balogun assisting on Mamadou Coulibaly’s equalizer four minutes into first-half stoppage time. Lyon retook the lead from a Sulc goal in the 57th. Coulibaly saw red in the 70th. Abner Vinicius doubled Lyon’s lead in the 79th. Balogun saw yellow in the 78th minute.

Jordan Pefok exited at halftime for CD Tondela’s 3-1 home win over Arouca in the Primeira Division. Down a goal from the 8th, Emmanuel Maviram equalized for Tondela in the 12th. Pefok put Tondela ahead in the 34th and Yefrei Rodriguez scored in the 60th minute.

Did Not Play: Benjamin Cremaschi (Parma 1 – Sassuolo 1), Gianluca Busio (Venezia 1 – Virtus Entella 0), Chris Richards (Crystal Palace 0 – Newcastle United 2), Tyler Adams (Bournemouth 2 – Arsenal 3), Gaga Slonina (Chelsea 1 – Manchester City 1), Cameron Carter-Vickers (Celtic 1 – Rangers 3)

Monday saw Kenny Saief sub out in the 67th for Maccabi Haifa’s 2-0 home win over Hapoel Haifa in the Israeli Premier League. Ethane Azoulay opened the scoring for Maccabi Haifa in the 35th and Guy Melamed doubled the lead 11 minutes into first-half stoppage time.

George Campbell’s West Bromwich Albion lost 2-1 at Leicester City in the Championship. Trailing from the 18th, Karlan Grant equalized for West Brom in the 34th. Leicester City scored again four minutes into stoppage time.

Did Not Play: Daryl Dike (West Brom 1 – Leicester City 2)

Tuesday had Weston McKennie subbing out in the 75th for Juventus in their 3-0 win at Sassuolo in Serie A. Juventus took the lead from an own-goal in the 16th. Fabio Miretti scored in the 62nd and Jonathan David finished off the Juventus goals in the 63rd minute.

TUESDAY’S SOCCER TV

Serie A on Fox Deportes: Pisa vs Como at 9am and Lecce vs AS Roma at 12pm. Cup of Nations on beIN Sport: Algeria vs Congo DR at 11am and Ivory Coast vs Burkina Faso at 2pm. Premier League on USA: West Ham vs Nottingham Forest at 3pm. Premiership on CBS Sports: Rangers vs Aberdeen at 3pm ET.

WEDNESDAY’S SOCCER TV

Supercopa de Espana on ESPN2: Barcelona vs Athletic at 2pm. Premier League on USA: Burnley vs Manchester United at 3:15pm ET.

THURSDAY’S SOCCER TV

Pro League on FS2: Al Hilal vs Al Hazm at 10am and Al Nassr vs Al Quadisiya at 12:30pm. Serie A on Fox Deportes: Cremonese vs Cagliari at 12:30pm. Super Cup on beIN Sport: PSG vs Marseille at 1pm. Supercopa de Espana on ESPN2: Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid at 2pm ET.

FRIDAY’S SOCCER TV

Cup of Nations quarterfinals on beIN Sport at 11am and 2pm. Pro League on Fox Soccer Plus: Al Kholood vs Al Ittihad at 12:30pm. Bundesliga on ESPN2: Eintracht vs Borussia Dortmund at 2:30pm. Liga MX on TUDN: Tijuana vs Club America at 10pm ET.

Photo by Jonathan Moscrop – CSM via ZUMA Press Wire – ISIPhotos.com