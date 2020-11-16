Wales 0 – USMNT 0

Wales and the USMNT finished scoreless in Swansea on Thursday. The game was the first for the United States since February, returning to play in an empty stadium and with notable additions to its roster. Seven players made their senior squad debuts with Gio Reyna, Yunus Musah, and Konrad de la Fuente getting starts. The USMNT finishes out the November window against Panama in Austria on Monday (2:30pm ET - FS1).

Photo by John Dorton - ISIPhotos.com