Northern Ireland 1 – USMNT 2

The USMNT finished out the March 2021 international window with a 2-1 win over Northern Ireland in Belfast. As expected, Northern Ireland changed most of their lineup from the one they used last week in World Cup qualifying. The USMNT made four changes to its starting lineup. Gio Reyna put the USMNT up in the 30th minute through a solo effort. Christian Pulisic doubled the lead from the penalty spot in the 59th minute. Northern Ireland pulled a goal back through Naill McGinn in the 88th minute.

In a game where the expectation was Northern Ireland playing in a shell trying to absorb the USMNT attack, it delivered. The USMNT dominated possession, creating multiple opportunities and near misses to extend their lead. Northern Ireland had its chances, but couldn’t find the back of the net until late in the game as the USMNT back line continues to develop in front of Zack Steffen.

The USMNT will regroup in Europe at the end of the club season in May, playing a friendly at Switzerland on May 30. They play Honduras in the United States on June 3 in the Nations League semifinals. USMNT coach Gregg Berhalter told reporters in advance of the Northern Ireland friendly that he expects a different group for the Nations League and the Gold Cup that beings on July 10.

You ❤️ to see it. 18-year-old Gio Reyna opens the scoring for the 🇺🇸 off a feed from Tim Ream. #NIRvUSA #TheFutureIsUS pic.twitter.com/ly6ELC7HTS — U.S. Soccer MNT (@USMNT) March 28, 2021

— MORE TO FOLLOW —

Match: USMNT vs Northern Ireland

Date: March 28, 2021

Competition: International Friendly

Venue: National Football Stadium at Windsor Park; Belfast, Northern Ireland

Attendance: No Fans Permitted

Kickoff: 12:05pm ET / 5:05pm local

Weather: 57 degrees; cloudy

Scoring Summary: 1 2 F

USA 1 1 2

NIR 0 1 1

USA – Gio Reyna (Tim Ream) 30th minute

USA – Christian Pulisic (Penalty Kick) 59

NIR – Niall McGinn (Kyle Lafferty) 88

Lineups:

USA: 1-Zack Steffen; 3-Aaron Long (15-Chris Richards, 63), 4-Matt Miazga, 13-Tim Ream; 2-Sergiño Dest (19-Bryan Reynolds, 46), 23-Kellyn Acosta (12-Luca de la Torre, 74), 8-Yunus Musah (17-Sebastian Lletget, 46), 5-Antonee Robinson; 7-Gio Reyna (11-Brenden Aaronson, 63), 16-Jordan Siebatcheu (21-Daryl Dike, 63), 10-Christian Pulisic (Capt.)

Subs not used: 22-Ethan Horvath, 25-Chituru Odunze, 9-Josh Sargent, 14-Owen Otasowie, 18-Christian Cappis, 24-Erik Palmer-Brown

Head coach: Gregg Berhalter

NIR: 1-Conor Hazard; 5-Matty Kennedy (7-Niall McGinn, 67), 4-Daniel Ballard (19-Michael Smith, 78), 2-Conor McLaughlin, 22-Ciaron Brown; 15-Jordan Thompson,6-George Saville (16-Alistair McCann, 60), 13-Corry Evans (17-Paddy McNair, 60), 11-Shane Ferguson (3-Jamal Lewis, 60); 10-Kyle Lafferty (Capt.), 9-Shayne Lavery (8-Dion Charles, 60)

Subs not used: 12-Bailey Peacock-Farrell, 23-Liam Hughes, 14-Stuart Dallas, 18-Gavin Whyte, 20-Craig Cathcart, 21-Josh Magennis

Head coach: Ian Baraclough

Stats Summary: USA / NIR

Shots: 9 / 9

Shots on Goal: 5 / 3

Saves: 2 / 2

Corner Kicks: 5 / 2

Fouls: 16 / 11

Offside: 1 / 1

Misconduct Summary:

NIR – George Saville (Caution) 43rd minute

Officials:

Referee: Robert Jenkins (WAL)

AR1: Daniel Beckett (WAL)

AR2: Johnathon Bryant (WAL)

4th Official: Thomas Owen (WAL)

Photo by John Dorton – ISIPhotos.com