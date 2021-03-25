USMNT coach Gregg Berhalter will have 26 players in a Europe-based camp for the March 2021 international window. The USMNT plays Jamaica in Austria on March 25 and travels to Belfast to face Northern Ireland on March 28. Camp begins on March 20 in Austria. Pandemic protocols mean that some players will not be part of the squad that travels to Northern Ireland.

“This is another step forward in strengthening our group in preparation for Nations League, Gold Cup, and World Cup Qualifying,” Berhalter said. “It’s great to get the group together to continue to build relationships on and off the field. We look forward to the games and the different challenges they will pose.”

USMNT roster for March 2021 friendlies

GK: Ethan Horvath (Club Brugge/BEL; 4/0), Chituru Odunze (Leicester City/ENG; 0/0), Zack Steffen (Manchester City/ENG; 19/0)

DEF: John Brooks* (Wolfsburg/GER; 39/3), Reggie Cannon* (Boavista/POR; 13/0), Sergiño Dest (Barcelona/ESP; 5/0), Aaron Long (New York Red Bulls; 19/3), Matt Miazga (Anderlecht/BEL; 20/1), Erik Palmer-Brown (Austria Wien/AUT; 2/0), Tim Ream (Fulham/ENG; 41/1), Bryan Reynolds (Roma/ITA; 0/0), Chris Richards* (Hoffenheim/GER; 1/0), Antonee Robinson (Fulham/ENG; 8/0)

MID: Brenden Aaronson (Red Bull Salzburg/AUT; 2/1), Kellyn Acosta (Colorado Rapids; 25/2) Tyler Adams* (RB Leipzig/GER; 12/1), Luca de la Torre (Heracles/NED; 1/0), Sebastian Lletget (LA Galaxy; 18/4), Yunus Musah (Valencia/ESP; 2/0), Owen Otasowie (Wolverhampton Wanderers/ENG; 1/0)

FOR: Daryl Dike (Barnsley/ENG; 1/0), Nicholas Gioacchini (Caen/FRA; 2/2), Christian Pulisic (Chelsea/ENG; 34/14), Gio Reyna* (Borussia Dortmund/GER; 2/1), Josh Sargent* (Werder Bremen/GER; 12/5), Tim Weah* (Lille/FRA; 10/1)

* Indicates player will depart after March 25 match against Jamaica