Switzerland 2 – USMNT 1

The USMNT took an early lead in St Gallen, but it was Switzerland picking up a friendly win on Sunday with a 2-1 result. Sebastian Lletget continued his run of form with the National Team, opening the scoring in the 5th minute. Switzerland had a chance to go ahead from the penalty spot in the 42nd after a Sergino Dest hand ball but failed to convert. Steven Zuber put Switzerland up for good with a 63rd minute goal.

For the USMNT, it’s a quick turnaround to get to Denver for the Concacaf Nations League. They play Honduras on Thursday at Empower Field for a spot in the final. Christian Pulisic and Zack Steffen join the squad after finishing their club season on Saturday in the Champions League final.

— GAME REPORT —

Match: USMNT vs Switzerland

Date: May 30, 2021

Competition: International Friendly

Venue: kybunpark; St. Gallen, Switzerland

Attendance: 100 (Limited Attendance)

Kickoff: 2 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. local

Weather: 60 degrees; sunny

Scoring Summary: 1 2 F

USA 1 0 1

SUI 1 1 2

USA – Sebastian Lletget (Brendon Aaronson) 5th minute

SUI – Ricardo Rodriguez (Silvvan Widmer) 10

SUI – Steven Zuber 63

Lineups:

USA: 1-Ethan Horvath, 15-Mark McKenzie, 2-Sergiño Dest, 6-John Brooks (13-Tim Ream, 61), 7-Gio Reyna (21-Tim Weah, 72), 8-Weston McKennie (Capt.), 9-Josh Sargent (16-Jordan Siebatcheu, 72), 11-Brenden Aaronson, 14-Jackson Yueill (23-Kellyn Acosta, 61), 17-Sebastian Lletget (10-Yunus Musah, 61), 20-Reggie Cannon (22-DeAndre Yedlin, 81)

Subs not used: 27-David Ochoa, 3-Matt Miazga, 5-Antonee Robinson, 18-Julian Green, 24-Matthew Hoppe, 26-Justin Che

Head coach: Gregg Berhalter

SUI: 1-Yann Sommer, 3-Silvvan Widmer, 4-Nico Elvedi (5-Manuel Akanji, 46), 6-Denis Zakaria, 7-Breel Embolo (18-Admir Mehmedi, 68), 9-Haris Severović (16-Christian Fassnacht, 84), 10-Granit Zhaka (Capt.), 13-Ricardo Rodriguez (25-Eray Cömert, 69), 17-Loris Benito (8-Remo Freuler, 46), 22-Fabian Schär, 23-Xherdan Shaqiri (14-Steven Zuber, 46)

Subs not used: 11-Ruben Vargas, 12-Yvon Mvogo, 20-Edimilson Fernandes, 21-Jonas Omlin, 24-Andi Zeqiri, 26-Jordan Lotomba

Head coach: Vladimir Petković

Stats Summary: USA / SUI

Shots: 11 / 11

Shots on Goal: 5 / 5

Saves: 3 / 4

Corner Kicks: 5 / 1

Fouls: 11 / 15

Offside: 1 / 3

Misconduct Summary:

None

Officials:

Referee: Harm Osmers (GER)

AR1: Eduard Beitinger (GER)

AR2: Thorsten Schiffner (GER)

4th Official: Lionel Tschudi (SUI)

Photo by John Dorton – ISIPhotos.com