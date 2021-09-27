27 players named to October 2021 USMNT roster

With three more Concacaf World Cup qualifiers on the schedule, USMNT coach Gregg Berhalter named 27 players for the October 2021 roster. The USMNT plays Jamaica in Austin on October 7 (7:45pm ET – ESPN2), at Panama on the 10 (6pm ET – Paramount+), and Costa Rica in Columbus on the 13 (7pm ET – ESPN2). The US finished the September window with draws against El Salvador and Canada with a win over Honduras. They enter the second window of qualifiers in 3rd-place, tied on points with 2nd-place Canada and 4th-place Panama.

“We are excited to get the group back together for this next round of World Cup Qualifiers,” Berhalter said in the press statement announcing the roster. “This squad represents a diverse group of talent, and we will need to rely on each and every team member to navigate through these three games. Our focus now is Jamaica and preparing to win that game.”

October 2021 USMNT roster

GK: Sean Johnson (New York City FC; 9/0), Zack Steffen (Manchester City/ENG; 23/0), Matt Turner (New England Revolution; 10/0)

DEF: George Bello (Atlanta United; 4/0), John Brooks (Wolfsburg/GER; 45/3), Sergiño Dest (Barcelona/ESP; 13/1), Mark McKenzie (Genk/BEL; 7/0), Shaq Moore (Tenerife/ESP; 11/1), Tim Ream (Fulham/ENG; 46/1), Chris Richards (Hoffenheim/GER; 3/0), Antonee Robinson (Fulham/ENG; 15/1), Miles Robinson (Atlanta United; 12/2), DeAndre Yedlin (Galatasaray/TUR; 67/0)

MID: Kellyn Acosta (Colorado Rapids; 40/2), Tyler Adams (RB Leipzig/GER; 17/1), Gianluca Busio (Venezia/ITA; 6/0), Luca de la Torre (Heracles/NED: 3/0), Sebastian Lletget (LA Galaxy; 32/8), Weston McKennie (Juventus/ITA; 25/7), Yunus Musah (Valencia/ESP; 6/0), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders; 28/0)

FOR: Brenden Aaronson (Red Bull Salzburg/AUT; 10/5), Paul Arriola (D.C. United; 39/8), Matthew Hoppe (Mallorca/ESP; 5/1), Ricardo Pepi (FC Dallas; 1/1), Tim Weah (Lille/FRA; 13/1), Gyasi Zardes (Columbus Crew; 62/14)

Logo courtesy of US Soccer