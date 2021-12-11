USMNT 2 – Costa Rica 1, Concacaf World Cup qualifying

The United States fell behind in the opening minute to Costa Rica at Lower.com Field, but came back in a 2-1 World Cup qualifying win. Keysher Fuller scored Costa Rica’s goal with Sergino Dest equalizing in the 25th. A strong shot from Timothy Weah put the USA up for good in the 66th, credited as an own-goal to Costa Rica backup goalkeeper Leonel Moreira. Costa Rica starting goalkeeper Keylor Nevas had to sub out at halftime.

“I was just so happy,” Dest told ESPN. “We needed that goal and we needed to win that game because the points are important. We all want to go to the World Cup, so I think it was a really important goal.”





Also in Concacaf World Cup qualifying, Canada beat Panama 4-1 at BMO Field. Panama took the lead in the 5th minute through a Rolando Blackburn goal. An own-goal leveled the score in the 28th. Alphonso Davies put Canada up for ggod with Tajon Buchanan (71st) and Jonathan David (78th) adding goals. Jamaica won 2-0 at Honduras. Kemar Roofe scored in the 38th and Oniel Fisher doubled the lead in the 79th. Mexico won 2-0 at El Salvador. Hector Moreno scored in the 30th minute. El Salvador’s Mario Jacobo saw red in the 48th and Mexico’s Nestor Araujo followed in the 67th. Raul Jimenez converted a penalty for Mexico three minutes into stoppage time.

— GAME REPORT —

Match: USMNT vs Costa Rica

Date: October 13, 2021

Competition: Concacaf 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifying

Venue: Lower.com Field; Columbus, Ohio

Attendance: 20,165 (Sellout)

Kickoff: 7pm ET

Weather: 71 degrees, partly cloudy

Scoring Summary: 1 2 F

USA 1 1 2

CRC 1 0 1

CRC — Keysher Fuller (Ronald Matarrita) 1st minute

USA — Sergiño Dest (Yunus Musah) 25

USA — Leonel Moreira (Own Goal) 66

Lineups:

USA: 13-Zack Steffen; 2-Sergiño Dest (22-DeAndre Yedlin, 73), 12-Miles Robinson, 15-Chris Richards, 5-Antonee Robinson; 4-Tyler Adams (Capt.), 6-Yunus Musah (17-Gianluca Busio, 78), 8-Weston McKennie; 20-Tim Weah (19-Matthew Hoppe, 73), 16-Ricardo Pepi (9-Gyasi Zardes, 87), 11-Brenden Aaronson (3-Walker Zimmerman, 86)

Substitutes not used: 1-Matt Turner, 10-Cristian Roldan, 14-Luca de la Torre, 18-Mark McKenzie, 21-George Bello, 23-Kellyn Acosta

Head coach: Gregg Berhalter

CRC: 1-Keylor Navas (23-Leonel Moreira, 46); 22-Ronald Matarrita, 15-Francisco Calvo, 6-Oscar Duarte (19-Kendall Waston, 84), 2-Ricardo Blanco; 17-Yeltsin Tejeda, 5-Celso Borges, 11-Johan Venegas (9-Álvaro Saborío, 84), 10-Bryan Ruiz (Capt.), 4-Keysher Fuller (7-Christian Bolaños, 84); 21-Jonathan Moya (12-Randall Leal, 67)

Substitutes not used: 18-Aarón Cruz, 3-Juan Pablo Vargas, 8-Bryan Oviedo, 13-Orlando Galo, 14-Jimmy Marín, 16-Youstin Salas, 20-Fernán Faerrón

Head coach: Luis Fernandez Suarez

Stats Summary: USA / CRC

Shots: 12 / 4

Shots on Goal: 5 / 3

Saves: 2 / 5

Corner Kicks: 3 / 3

Fouls: 10 / 10

Offside: 4 / 1

Misconduct Summary:

None

Officials:

Referee: Daneon Parchment (Jamaica)

Assistant Referee 1: Damian Williams (Jamaica)

Assistant Referee 2: Stephanie-Dale Yee-Sing (Jamaica)

4th Official: Kevin Morrison (Costa Rica)

