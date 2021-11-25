25 players named to November 2021 USMNT roster

USMNT coach Gregg Berhalter called 25 players into USMNT camp for the November window with two more World Cup qualifiers on the schedule. Namely, the home game with Mexico on November 12 and at Jamaica on the 16.

“Our focus remains on a next game up mentality,” Berhalter said in the press statement announcing the roster. “After this window we’ll be more than halfway through the Octagonal, so we have a chance to position ourselves well heading into next year,” Berhalter said. “When it comes to USA vs Mexico, I’m excited for our players because it isn’t just a game, it’s an event. This is the best of World Cup Qualifying, and our group is ready for the challenge.”

November 2021 USMNT roster

GK: Sean Johnson (New York City FC; 9/0), Zack Steffen (Manchester City/ENG; 24/0), Matt Turner (New England Revolution; 12/0)

DEF: Reggie Cannon (Boavista/POR; 22/1), Mark McKenzie (Genk/BEL; 8/0), Chris Richards (Hoffenheim/GER; 4/0), Antonee Robinson (Fulham/ENG; 17/1), Miles Robinson (Atlanta United; 14/3), Joe Scally (Borussia Mönchengladbach/GER; 0/0), Sam Vines (Royal Antwerp/BEL; 8/1), DeAndre Yedlin (Galatasaray/TUR; 69/0), Walker Zimmerman (Nashville SC; 20/2)

MID: Kellyn Acosta (Colorado Rapids; 42/2), Tyler Adams (RB Leipzig/GER; 20/1), Gianluca Busio (Venezia/ITA; 7/0), Sebastian Lletget (LA Galaxy; 33/8), Weston McKennie (Juventus/ITA; 27/7), Yunus Musah (Valencia/ESP; 9/0), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders; 29/0)

FOR: Brenden Aaronson (Red Bull Salzburg/AUT; 13/5), Paul Arriola (D.C. United; 41/8), Jesús Ferreira (FC Dallas; 2/2), Ricardo Pepi (FC Dallas; 4/3), Christian Pulisic (Chelsea/ENG; 40/16), Tim Weah (Lille/FRA; 16/1)

Logo courtesy of USSF