USMNT 5 – Grenada 0, Nations League

Led by a four-goal performance from Jesus Ferreira, the USMNT shutout Grenada 5-0 at Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas to open their 2022-23 Concacaf Nations League A group D schedule. With the United States threatening but not finishing chances through most of the first-half, Ferreira opened the scoring in the 43rd. It was Ferreira again in the 54th, scoring his and the USA’s third goal in the 56th minute. Paul Arriola made it 4-0 in the 62nd minute with Ferreira adding another goal in the 78th. Matt Turner kept the clean sheet for the United States. The USMNT plays its second Nations League game in their June international finale at El Salvador on Tuesday (10pm ET – Paramount+).

“It felt amazing,” Ferreira told ESPN+. “I said from the beginning that I wanted to focus on having a good game, getting my touch better, making runs, and playing for the team. I wasn’t too much focused on the goals, I was focused on my game play, having a good game, and I knew that the goals were going to come.”

— GAME REPORT —

Match: United States Men’s National Team vs Grenada

Date: June 10, 2022

Competition: Concacaf Nations League

Venue: Q2 Stadium; Austin, Texas

Attendance: 20,500 (Sell-Out)

Kickoff: 9 p.m. local (10 p.m. ET)

Weather: 90 degrees; clear

Scoring Summary: 1 2 F

USA 1 4 0

GRN 0 0 0

USA – Jesus Ferreira 43rd minute

USA – Jesus Ferreira (Paul Arriola) 54

USA – Jesus Ferreira (Kellyn Acosta) 56

USA – Paul Arriola (Luca de la Torre) 62

USA – Jesus Ferreira (Brenden Aaronson) 78

Lineups:

USA: 1-Matt Turner; 22-Reggie Cannon, 20-Cameron Carter-Vickers, 15-Aaron Long (3-Walker Zimmerman, 45), 5-Antonee Robinson (16-George Bello, 60); 23-Kellyn Acosta, 8-Weston McKennie (capt.) (17-Malik Tillman, 46), 14-Luca de la Torre (11-Brenden Aaronson, 71); 7-Paul Arriola, 9-Jesus Ferreira, 13-Jordan Morris (10-Cristian Roldan, 60),

Substitutes not used:12-Sean Johnson, 18-Ethan Horvath, 2-DeAndre Yedlin, 4-Joe Scally, 6-Yunus Musah, 19-Haji Wright, 21-Tim Weah

Head coach: Gregg Berhalter

GRN: 1-Jason Belfon, 5- Kayden Harrack, 7- Romar Frank (13-Steffon Abraham, 71), 8- Alexander McQueen (6-Leon Braveboy, 70), 9- Kharlton Belmar, 11- Shavon John-Brown, 14- Dejon Noel-Williams (23- Jamal Charles, 58), 15- Ashley Charles, 16- AJ Paterson (capt.), 18- Kraig Noel-Mcleod (17-Tyrone Sterling, 50), 20- Jacob Berkeley Agyepong (19- Kwazim Theodore,57),

Substitutes not used: 12- Reice Charles-Cook, 22- Trishawn Thomas, 4-Christian James, 21- Josh Gabriel

Head coach: Michael Findlay

Stats Summary: USA / GRN

Shots: 25 / 3

Shots on Goal: 10 / 0

Saves: 0 / 15

Corner Kicks: 7 / 0

Fouls: 13 / 8

Offside: 3 / 2

Misconduct Summary:

GRN – Ashley Charles (Caution) 23rd minute

Officials:

Referee: Said Martinez (HON)

Assistant Referee 1: Walter Lopez (HON)

Assistant Referee 2: Zachari Zeegelaar (SUR)

4th Official: Oliver Vergara (PAN)

Photo by John Dorton – ISIPhotos.com