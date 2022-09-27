Japan 2 – USMNT 0

The USMNT lost 2-0 to Japan in an international friendly at Dusseldorf’s Merkur Spiel-Arena to open their September friendly schedule. With the USMNT missing Christian Pulisic due to an injury precaution, coach Gregg Berhalter once again made adjustments. Japan’s Daichi Kamada had a goal called offside in the 24th minute, reversed by the video assistant referee to give Japan the 1-0 lead. Kaoru Mitoma doubled the lead in the 88th minute. The USMNT now travels to Murcia, Spain and a game with Saudi Arabia on September 27.

“I think it was a really competitive match,” Berhalter told ESPN2. “I think we ended up hurting ourselves a little too much in the game with silly giveaways. Want a little more personality in the match. I give Japan a lot of credit, good team, competitive team, they pressed well. But we can do better.”

Japan secure a 2-0 win over the USMNT to kick off the international break 🎯 pic.twitter.com/shduF3c28J — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) September 23, 2022

— GAME REPORT —

Match: United States Men’s National Team vs Japan

Date: September 23, 2022

Competition: International Friendly

Venue: Düsseldorf Arena; Düsseldorf, Germany

Attendance: 5,149

Kickoff: 2:26 p.m. CEST

Weather: 64 degrees, cloudy

Scoring Summary: 1 2 F

USA 0 0 0

JPN 1 1 2

JPN – Daichi Kamada (Hidemasa Morita) 24th minute

JPN – Koaru Mitoma (Yuta Nakayama) 88

Lineups:

USA :1-Matt Turner; 2-Sergiño Dest (20-Reggie Cannon, 46), 3-Walker Zimmerman (capt.), 5-Aaron Long (16-Mark McKenzie, 46), 6-Sam Vines; 4-Tyler Adams, 8-Weston McKennie (17-Malik Tillman, 67), 14-Luca de la Torre (15-Johnny Cardoso, 67); 11-Brenden Aaronson, 9-Jesús Ferreira (24-Josh Sargent, 46), 21-Gio Reyna (13-Jordan Morris, 46)

Substitutes Not Used: 18-Ethan Horvath, 25-Sean Johnson, 7-Paul Arriola, 12-Erik Palmer-Brown, 19-Ricardo Pepi, 22-DeAndre Yedlin, 23-Kellyn Acosta, 26-Joe Scally

Head Coach: Gregg Berhalter

JPN : 12-Shuichi Gonda (23-Daniel Schmidt, 46); 16-Takehiro Yomiyasu, 22-Maya Yoshida (Capt.), 19-Hiroki Sakai (28-Hiroki Ito, 46), 20-Yuta Nakayama; 14-Junya Ito (21-Ritsu Doan, 68), 6-Wataru Endo, 13-Hidemasa Morita, 11-Takefusa Kubo (18-Kaoru Mitoma, 68); 25-Daizen Maeda (29-Shuto Machino, 46), 15-Daichi Kamada (8-Genki Haraguchi, 86)

Substitutes not used: 30-Kosei Tani, 2-Miki Yamane, 3-Shogo Taniguchi, 5-Yuto Nagamoto, 7-Gaku Shibasaki, 9-Kyogo Furuhashi, 10-Takumi Minamino, 17-Ao Tanaka, 27-Yuki Soma

Head coach: Hajime Moriyasu

Stats Summary: JPN / USA

Shots: 16/4

Shots on Goal: 8/0

Saves: 0/6

Corner Kicks: 8/2

Fouls: 16/3

Offside: 0/2

Misconduct Summary:

USA – Luca de la Torre (caution) 60th minute

Officials:

Referee: Felix Zwayer (GER)

Assistant Referee 1: Stefan Lupp (GER)

Assistant Referee 2: Thorben Siewer (GER)

4th Official: Benjamin Cortus (GER)

VAR: Dr. Martin Thomsen (GER)

Assistant VAR: Markus Wollenweber (GER)

Photo by John Dorton – ISIPhotos.com