Saudi Arabia 0 – USMNT 0

Saudi Arabia and the USMNT drew 0-0 in an international friendly in Murcia, Spain to close out the September window. USMNT coach Gregg Berhalter made several changes to the starting lineup, including the return of Christian Pulisic. Both teams finished with two shots on goal with Saudi Arabia leading 10 to 7 on shots taken.

“I still think we’re not as confident as I’d like,” USMNT coach Gregg Berhalter told FS1. “We’re playing tentative, and you see the connections they’re not there like we’d want. The effort was great today. The intensity was great, especially at the end of the game. We kept pushing, kept trying to score. I can’t fault the effort, but we need to keep improving.”

Jesús Ferreira looking to get USMNT on the board! 👀 📺: @FS1 pic.twitter.com/Id5AbEVsKi — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) September 27, 2022

Match: USMNT vs Saudi Arabia

Date: September 27, 2022

Competition: International Friendly

Venue: Estadio Nueva Condomina

Attendance: 364

Kickoff: 8pm Local; 2pm ET

Weather: 75 degrees, mostly clear

Scoring Summary:

1 2 F

USA 0 0 0

KSA 0 0 0

Lineups:

USA:1-Matt Turner; 22-DeAndre Yedlin (26-Joe Scally, 59), 3-Walker Zimmerman, 5-Aaron Long (16-Mark McKenzie, 59), 2-Sergiño Dest; 4-Tyler Adams, 23-Kellyn Acosta, 8-Weston McKennie (11-Brenden Aaronson, 75); 21-Gio Reyna (7-Paul Arriola, 30), 19-Ricardo Pepi (9-Jesús Ferreira, 59), 10-Christian Pulisic (capt.) (17-Malik Tillman, 75)

Substitutes Not Used: 18-Ethan Horvath, 25-Sean Johnson, 6-Sam Vines, 12-Erik Palmer-Brown, 13-Jordan Morris, 14-Luca de la Torre, 15-Johnny Cardozo, 20-Reggie Cannon, 24-Josh Sargent

Head Coach: Gregg Berhalter

KSA: 1-Mohammed Al-Yami; 2-Sultan Al-Ghannam (8-Ahmed Bamasud, 81), 4-Abdulelah Al-Amri, 5-Ali Al-Bulayhi (Capt.), 12-Saud Abdulhamid; 15-Ali Al-Hassan (28-Mohammed Kanno, 66), 26-Riyadh Sharahili, 24-Nasser Al-Dawsari (18-Nawaf Al-Abid, 66); 16-Sami Al-Najei (11-Haitham Asiri, 31), 9-Firas Al Birkan (19-Fahad Al-Muwallad, 66), 27-Hattan Bahebri (17-Hassan Tambakti, 81)

Substitutes not used: 22-Fawaz Al-Qarni, 23-Nawaf Al-Aqidi, 3-Abdullah Madu, 20-Haroune Camara, 25-Awad Al-NashriHead Coach: Hervé Renard

Stats Summary: KSA / USA

Shots: 10 / 7

Shots on Goal: 2 / 2

Saves: 2 / 2

Corner Kicks: 4 / 3

Fouls: 10 / 9

Offside: 5 / 2

Misconduct Summary:

KSA – Saud Abdulhamid (Caution) 57th minute

USA – Tyler Adams (caution) 90+1

Officials:

Referee: Ivan Bebek (CRO)

Assistant Referee 1: Goran Pataki (CRO)

Assistant Referee 2: Marjan Tomas (CRO)

4th Official: Abril Portillo (ESP)​

Photo by John Dorton – ISIPhotos.com