Iran 0 – USMNT 1, World Cup group B

The United States advanced in 2nd-place in World Cup group B, beating Iran 1-0 at Al Thumama Stadium on Tuesday. Christian Pulisic scored for the USMNT in the 38th minute, injured on the play and eventually subbing out at halftime. The USMNT had a chance to double the lead in first-half stoppage time, but instead Tim Weah’s shot was called for offside. The USMNT plays the Netherlands on Saturday, December 3 at Khalifa International Stadium (10am ET – FOX).

In the other group B game, England beat Wales 3-0 at Ahmed bin Ali Stadium. Marcus Rashford scored for England in the 50th with Phil Foden doubling the lead in the 68th. Rashford scored again in the 68th minute. England will play Senegal on Sunday at Al Bayt Stadium.

Moving to group A, the Netherlands beat Qatar 2-0 to advance in 1st-place. Cody Gakpo put the Netherlands up in the 26th and Frenkie de Jong doubled the lead in the 49th minute. Senegal took 2nd-place with a 2-1 win over Ecuador. Ismaila Sarr converted a Senegal penalty in the 44th with Moises Caicedo equalizing for Ecuador in the 67th. Senegal’s Kalidou Koulibaly scored in the 70th minute.

Photo by Brad Smith – ISIPhotos.com