USMNT 1- Wales 1, 2022 World Cup group B

The USMNT opened World Cup group B play drawing 1-1 with Wales at Al Rayyan Stadium. Tim Weah scored the game’s opening goal in the 36th minute with Christian Pulisic assisting. Wales equalized from the penalty spot with Gareth Bale converting in the 82nd minute.

“I think we lost a little but of power, USMNT coach Gregg Berhalter told FOX. “But in the same sense, Wales stepped up their pressure and we had some good counterattacking opportunities. I thought the guys dealt with it well, We kept going to the end. It was a hard-fought game. We left everything out there.”

THE @USMNT TAKES THE LEAD 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 TIM WEAH PUTS USA ON TOP pic.twitter.com/vinlFUxWGZ — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 21, 2022

In the other group B game, England beat Iran 6-2 earlier on Monday. Jude Bellingham put England up in the 35th with Bukayo Saka doubling the lead in the 43rd. Raheem Sterling made it 3-0 England a minute into first-half stoppage time with Saka scoring again in the 62nd. Iran’s Mehdi Taremi pulled a goal back in the 65th. England’s Marcus Rashford scored in the 71st and Jack Grealish made it 6-1 in the 90th. Taremi converted an Iran penalty 13 minutes into stoppage time.

— GAME REPORT —

Match: United States Men’s National Team vs. Wales

Date: November 21, 2022

Competition: 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar; Group B

Venue: Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium; Al Rayyan, Qatar

Attendance: 43,418

Kickoff: 2 p.m. ET (10 p.m. local)

Weather: 70 degrees, clear skies

Scoring Summary: 1 2 F

USA 1 0 1

WAL 0 1 1

USA – Tim Weah (Christian Pulisic) 36th minute

WAL – Gareth Bale (Penalty Kick) 82

Lineups:

USA: 1-Matt Turner; 2-Sergiño Dest (22-DeAndre Yedlin, 74), 3-Walker Zimmerman, 13-Tim Ream, 5-Antonee Robinson; 4-Tyler Adams (Capt.), 8-Weston McKennie (11-Brenden Aaronson, 66), 6-Yunus Musah (23-Kellyn Acosta, 75); 21-Tim Weah (16-Jordan Morris, 88), 24-Josh Sargent (19-Haji Wright, 74), 10-Christian Pulisic

Substitutes not used: 12-Ethan Horvath, 25-Sean Johnson, 7-Gio Reyna, 9-Jesús Ferreira, 14-Luca de la Torre, 15-Aaron Long, 17-Cristian Roldan, 18-Shaq Moore, 20-Cameron Carter-Vickers, 26-Joe Scally

Head Coach: Gregg Berhalter

WAL: 1-Wayne Henessey; 5-Chris Mephan, 6-Joe Rodon, 4-Ben Davies; 14-Connor Roberts, 10-Aaron Ramsey, 15-Ethan Ampadu (16-Joe Morrell, 90+5), 8-Harry Wilson (22-Sorba Thomas, 90+3), 3-Neco Williams (9-Brennan Johnson, 79); 11-Gareth Bale (Capt.), 20-Daniel James (13-Kieffer Moore, 46)

Substitutes not used: 12-Danny Warth, 21-Adam Davies, 2-Chris Gunter, 7-Joe Allen, 17-Tom Lockyer, 18-Jonny Williams, 19-Mark Harris, 23-Dylan Levitt, 24-Ben Cavango, 25-Ruben Colwill, 26-Matt Smith

Head Coach: Rob Page

Stats Summary: USA / WAL

Shots: 6 / 7

Shots on Goal: 1 / 3

Saves: 2 / 1

Corner Kicks: 5 / 3

Fouls: 15 / 10

Offside: 1 / 1

Misconduct Summary:

USA – Sergiño Dest (Caution) 11th minute

USA – Weston Mckennie (Caution) 13

WAL – Gareth Bale (Caution) 40

WAL – Chris Mephan (Caution) 45+2

USA – Tim Ream (Caution) 51

USA – Kellyn Acosta (Caution) 90+9

Officials:

Referee: Abdulrahman Al Jassim (QAT)

Assistant Referee 1: Taleb Al Marri (QAT)

Assistant Referee 2: Saoud Al Maqaleh (QAT)

4th Official: Ning Ma (CHN)

VAR: Abdulla Al Marri (QAT)

VAR Assistant: Redouane Jiyed (MAR)

Photo by Brad Smith – ISIPhotos.com