The USMNT exited the 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup on penalties to Panama in the semifinal round at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego. Panama advances to play Mexico in Sunday’s final at LA’s SoFi Stadium.

With the game scoreless through regulation, Ivan Anderson scored for Panama in the 99th minute. Jesus Ferreira equalized for the United States in the 105th to send the game to penalties. The United States failed to convert in the first round with Panama not scoring in the third round. The USMNT failed to convert in the sixth round with Panama scoring and advancing.

“We knew coming into this tournament when you get to the knockout stages the stakes are high, the pressure’s high, and it takes a full complete performance,” USMNT coach BJ Callaghan told FS1. “What I said to the guys was I’m super proud of them. I’m super proud that they stuck together, they continued to respond to adversity. And this is going to hurt in the short-term. But I truly believe in the long-term, we’ve gotten a lot of players a lot of experience and it’s going to pay dividends for us in the future.”

In the other semifinal, Mexico beat Jamaica 3-0 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Henry Martin put Mexico up in the 2nd, Luis Chaves made it 2-0 in the 30th, and Roberto Alvafez finished off the goals three minutes into stoppage time. Mexico goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa made three saves in the shutout.

— GAME REPORT —

Match: U.S. Men’s National Team vs. Panama

Date: July 12, 2023

Competition: 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup – Semifinal

Venue: Snapdragon Stadium; San Diego, Calif.

Attendance: 31,690

Kickoff: 7:36pm ET / 4:36pm local

Weather: 78 degrees, partly cloudy

Scoring Summary: 1 2 ET1 ET2 F PK

USA 0 0 1 0 1 4

PAN 0 0 1 0 1 5

PAN – Ivan Anderson (Adalberto Carrasquilla) 99th minute

USA – Jesús Ferreira (Jordan Morris) 105

Tiebreaker:

USA – Jesús Ferreira (saved), Djordje Mihailovic (goal), Jordan Morris (goal), Julian Gressel (goal), Matt Miazga (goal), Cristian Roldan (saved)

PAN – Fidel Escobar (goal), Ismael Diaz (goal), Cristian Martinez (saved), Edgar Barcenas (goal), Cecilio Waterman (goal), Adalberto Carrasquilla (goal)

Lineups:

USA: 1-Matt Turner (capt.); 5-Bryan Reynolds (2-DeAndre Yedlin, 63), 12-Miles Robinson, 3-Aaron Long (4-Matt Miazga, 73), 15-DeJuan Jones (21-John Tolkin, 104); 6-Gianluca Busio (22-Julian Gressel, 104), 8-James Sands, 14-Djordje Mihailovic; 9-Jesús Ferreira, 19-Brandon Vazquez (13-Jordan Morris, 74), 11-Cade Cowell (10-Cristian Roldan, 63)

Substitutes not used: 18-Sean Johnson, 23-Gabriel Slonina, 17-Alejandro Zendejas, 20-Jalen Neal, 24-Jackson Yueill

Head coach: B.J. Callaghan

PAN: 22-Orlando Mosquera; 4-Fidel Escobar, 3-Harold Cummings, 16-Andres Andrade; 10-Edgar Barcenas, 8-Adalberto Carrasquilla, 20-Anibal Godoy (capt.) (7-Jovani Welch, 102), 15-Eric Davis (25-Ivan Anderson, 90+1); 17-Jose Fajardo (6-Cristian Martinez, 79), 19-Alberto Quintero (18-Cecilio Waterman, 79), 11-Ismael Diaz

Substitutes not used: 1-Luis Mejia, 12-Cesar Samudio, 5-Roderick Miller, 9-Azarias Londoño, 13-Freddy Gondola, 14-Eduardo Anderson, 21-Cesar Yanis, 24-Omar Valencia

Head coach: Thomas Christiansen

Stats Summary: USA / PAN

Shots: 14 / 12

Shots on Goal: 3 / 5

Saves: 4 / 2

Corner Kicks: 2 / 3

Fouls: 12 / 12

Offside: 1 / 4

Misconduct Summary:

USA – Miles Robinson (caution) 86th minute

PAN – Anibal Godoy (caution) 101

Officials:

Referee: Walter Lopez (GUA)

Assistant Referee 1: Keytzel Corrales (NCA)

Assistant Referee 2: Raymundo Feliz (DOM)

4th Official: Juan Gabriel Calderon (HON)

VAR: Selvin Brown (CRC)

Photo by Concacaf.com