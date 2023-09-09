Celtic wins in the Premiership, Championship opening round, Inter Miami advances in Leagues Cup

Monday’s soccer news starts with the USMNT players abroad roundup and opening weekend in Scotland’s Premiership. Cameron Carter-Vickers’s Celtic beat Ross County 4-2 at home, taking the lead from a 17th minute David Turnbull penalty. Kyogo Furuhashi doubled the Celtic lead in the 26th and Turnbull scored again in the 42nd. Ross County pulled a goal back in the 60th, but Matt O’Riley made it 3-1 Celtic in the 73rd. Ross County scored again five minutes into stoppage time.

“I think it’s a difficult challenge when you play against a team that’s man-marking,” Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers said. “And I thought Ross County deserve a lot of credit today because they stuck at it and they made it very difficult for us, but eventually we worked the goals really well. So we’re pleased overall with the three points.”

Moving to the opening round of England’s Championship, Lynden Gooch subbed on in the 87th minute of Sunderland’s 2-1 home loss to Ipswich Town. Falling behind 2-0 to goals in the first minute of stoppage time and in the 53rd, Sunderland went a man down with a red card to Trai Hume in the 72nd. Dan Neil scored for Sunderland in the 86th minute. Duane Holmes subbed on in the 72nd minute for Preston North End’s 1-1 draw at Bristol City. Down a goal from the 47th, Holmes assisted on Will Keane’s equalizer in the 86th minute.

Josh Sargent’s Norwich City beat Hull City 2-1 at home. Trailing from the 17th, Norwich’s Jonathan Rowe equalized three minutes into first-half stoppage time and Adam Idah scored six minutes into stoppage time. Haji Wright subbed on for Coventry City in the 71st minute in their 2-1 loss at Leicester City. Kyle McFadzean put Coventry up in the 47th. Leicester equalized in the 77th and scored in the 87th.

Terrence Boyd subbed on in the 75th minute of Kaiserslautern’s 3-0 loss at Schalke in the 2.Bundesliga. Trailing from the 13th, Kaiserslautern’s Andreas Luthe saw red in the 39th and Boris Tomiak was sent off in the 57th. Schalke added goals in the 70th and two minutes into stoppage time. Julian Green’s Furth lost 2-1 at Holstein Kiel. Branimir Hrgota scored for Furth in the 63rd. Holstein Kiel equalized in the 68th and converted a 78th minute penalty. In the 3.Liga, Andrew Wooten subbed on in the 82nd minute of Preussen Munster’s 0-0 home draw with Borussia Dortmund II.

Mark McKenzie’s KRC Genk lost 1-0 at home to Eupen in the Belgian Pro League. Eupen scored in the 2nd minute and McKenzie saw yellow in the 50th. Sam Vines subbed on in the 73rd minute of Royal Antwerp’s 1-0 loss at Anderlecht to a first-half stoppage time penalty. Bryan Reynolds subbed out in the 84th minute of Westerlo’s 1-0 home loss to Club Brugge. Igor Thiago scored for Club Brugge in the 36th minute.

In the Azerbaijan Premier League, Kenny Saief subbed on at halftime for Neftchi’s 1-0 loss at Kapaz to a 44th minute penalty.

Johnny Cardoso subbed on in the 83rd and saw yellow in the83rd of Internacional’s 2-2 home draw with Corinthians in Brazil’s Serie A. Down a goal from the 13th, Bruno Henrique equalized for Internacional in the 17th. Corinthians went ahead from an 86th minute penalty. International’s Carlos de Pena saw red two minutes into stoppage time and Luiz Adriano scored nine minutes into stoppage time. Jonathan Bornstein subbed out in the 61st minute of CDS Vida’s 2-0 loss at Marathon in the Honduran Primera to goals in the 30th and 82nd minutes.

Did Not Play: Daryl Dike (West Brom 1 – Blackburn 2), Owen Otasowie (Club Brugge 1 – Westerlo 0), George Bello (LASK 0 – Sturm Graz 2), Sam Rogers (Rosenborg 2 – Haugesund 1)

Also in the soccer news, Inter Miami advanced to the Leagues Cup quarterfinals 5-3 on penalties after drawing 4-4 at FC Dallas. Lionel Messi put Inter Miami up in the 6th minute with Facundo Quignon equalizing for Dallas in the 37th. Bernard Kamungo scored for Dallas in the 45th and Alan Velasco made it 3-1 in the 63rd. Inter Miami’s Benjamin Cremaschi pulled a goal back in the 65th. Dallas took a 4-2 lead from a 68th minute own-goal. An 80th minute own-goal pulled Dallas within one and Messi equalized in the 85th minute. Dallas failed to convert in the 2nd round of penalties while Inter Miami went five for five.

TUESDAY’S SOCCER TV

World Cup on FS1: Colombia vs Jamaica at 4am and France vs Morocco at 7am. Joan Gamper Trophy on Fox Deportes: Barcelona vs Spurs at 2pm. Copa Libertadores on beIN Sport: Fluminense vs Argentinos Juniors at 6pm and Internacional vs River Plate at 8pm ET.

Photo by Nigel Roddis – News Images via ZUMA Press Wire – ISIPhotos.com