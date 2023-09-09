Royal Antwerp and PSV advance, MLS round 29 results

Thursday’s soccer news starts with the Champions League qualifiers, where Sam Vines’s Royal Antwerp won 2-1 at AEK to advance 3-1 on aggregate. Gyrano Kerk put Royal Antwerp up on the night in the 73rd with AEK equalizing in the 90th. Michael Balikwisha scored for Antwerp five minutes into stoppage time.

“Across both legs it was imperative to stay focused and not get affected,” Royal Antwerp coach Mark van Bommel said. “It was a huge test for these players, but they came through. Tonight’s match was very tight, the atmosphere was overwhelming, but we all pulled in the same direction. This is an historic night for Antwerp.”

Sergino Dest started, Malik Tillman subbed on in the 87th, and Ricardo Pepi was on the bench for PSV’s 5-1 home win over Rangers, advancing 7-3 on aggregate. Ismael Saibari scored for PSV in the 35th and 53rd with Rangers pulling a goal back in the 64th. PSV’s Luuk de Jong added a goal in the 66th, Joey Veerman scored in the 78th, and an own-goal finished off the scoring in the 81st minute. Tillman saw yellow four minutes into stoppage time.

Matt Turner’s Nottingham Forest lost 1-0 at home to Burnley to exit the League Cup in the second round. Burnley scored in the 90th minute. Ethan Horvath was on the bench for Forest. Auston Trusty’s Sheffield United finished 0-0 at home with Lincoln City, exiting 3-2 on penalties. Both teams failed to convert in the 2nd round with United failing to convert in the 4th and 5th rounds.

In Serie B, Tanner Tessmann and Gianluca Busio’s Venezia won 2-1 at Sampdoria. Busio subbed out in the 61st minute. Trailing from the 46th minute, Venezia’s Christian Gytkjaer equalized in the 76th and Tessmann scored in the 89th.

Round 29 of the MLS regular season started with Cincinnati winning 2-1 at Atlanta. Edwin Mosquera scored for United in the 10th with Cincinnati’s Luciano Acosta equalizing in the 75th and Brandon Vasquez scoring in the 80th minute.

“What a big win for our group,” Cincinnati coach Pat Noonan said. “You know, the response after a slow 20, 25 minutes to start the game and find our way to the half. Some good conversations at halftime about where we were at and how we could get back into the game and the response and the way the guys came out and went after it in the second-half was really impressive.””

Charlotte and Orlando drew 1-1 at Bank of America Stadium with Charlotte taking the lead from an 81st minute Enzo Copetti penalty. City’s Martin Ojeda equalized in the 88th.

Inter Miami and Nashville drew 0-0 at DRV PNK Stadium. Miami put four shots on goal to Nashville’s two.

The Revolution shutout the Red Bulls 1-0 at home with Giacomo Vrioni scoring in the 30th minute. New England goalkeeper Earl Edwards made two saves to record the shutout.

“It was a great effort by the guys, it’s not an easy game,” New England assistant coach Richie Williams said. “Red Bulls, the way they play, make it difficult on you. They’re super intense. They’re constantly playing balls forward and putting you under pressure. When you have the ball, they’re constantly pressuring you. Not an easy game, but our guys got the goal we needed.

NYCFC won 2-0 at home over Montreal, taking the lead from a 29th minute Andres Jasson goal. Monsef Bakrar doubled the lead in the 37th and New York goalkeeper Matthew Freese kept the clean sheet with three saves.

Toronto beat Philadelphia 3-1 at BMO Field, taking the lead from a 23rd minute Lorenzo Insigne goal. Julian Carranza equalized for the Union in the 45th, but it was Toronto’s Deandre Kerr scoring in the 58th and Jonathan Osorio extending the lead in the 63rd minute. Philadelphia’s Jesus Bueno saw red seven minutes into stoppage time.

Seattle won 2-1 at Austin, going ahead from a 48th minute Jordan Morris goal. Sebastian Driussi equalized for Austin in the 72nd but Seattle’s Albert Rusnak scored in the 90th minute.

Vancouver shutout Chicago 1-0 away with Brian White scoring in the 19th minute. Whitecaps’ goalkeeper Yohei Takaoka made three saves for the shutout.

Houston shutout the Crew 2-0 at home with Corey Baird scoring in the 14th and Ibrahim Aliyu making it 2-0 in the 90th minute. Dynamo goalkeeper Steve Clark made three saves to keep the clean sheet.

Minnesota beat Colorado 3-0 at Allianz Field. Emanuel Reynoso converted an 18th minute penalty and doubled the lead in the 28th. Teemu Pukki finished off the United goals in the 43rd and Dayne St Clair made five saves.

St Louis beat Dallas 2-1 at CityPark, playing a man up from a 12th minute Maarten Paes red card and going ahead in the 82nd minute from an Anthony Markanich goal. Nokkvi Thorisson doubled the lead in the 85th. Eugene Ansah scored for Dallas five minutes into stoppage time.

Portland beat Real Salt Lake 2-1 at home, taking a 13th minute lead when Santiago Moreno scored. Felipe Mora doubled the Timbers’ lead in the 64th and RSL’s Cristian Arango pulled a goal back in the 82nd.

The Galaxy won 3-2 at San Jose, with Tyler Boyd scoring in the 16th. An own-goal leveled the score in the 29th with Jeremy Ebobisse putting the Earthquakes in front in the 31st. Ricardo Puig equalized for the Galaxy in the 50th and Dejan Jovelic converted a 61st minute penalty.

FRIDAY’S SOCCER TV

La Liga on ESPN Deportes: Cadiz vs Villarreal at 1:30pm and Almeria vs Celta Vigo at 4pm. Pro League on Fox Soccer Plus: Al Ittihad vs Al Hilal at 2pm. Premier League on USA: Luton Town vs West Ham at 3pm. Ligue 1 on beIN Sport: Nantes vs Marseille at 3pm. Primeria Liga on GolTV: Vizela vs Gil Vicente at 3:15pm. Ecuador’s Primera A on GolTV: Delfin vs Independiente del Valle at 8pm. Liga MX on FS2: Juarez vs Mazatlan at 9pm. TUDN has Puebla vs Tijuana at 11pm ET.

All links are provided as a courtesy. US Soccer Players nor its authors are responsible for the content of third-party links or sites. For comments, questions, and concerns please contact us at editor@usnstpa.com

Photo by the New England Revolution