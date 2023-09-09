Win for AC Milan, loss for Crystal Palace, Champions League play-off round preview

Tuesday’s soccer news has Christian Pulisic subbing out in the 73rd minute of AC Milan’s 2-0 win at Bologna in Serie A. Milan took the lead from an Olivier Giroud goal in the 11th with Pulisic scoring in the 21st minute. Yunus Musah wasn’t in the squad for Milan.

“But the new guys have come in with a lot of enthusiasm,” AC Milan coach Stefano Pioli said. “These are talented players. They don’t need time to develop, they’re ready because they’ve played for good teams and have a lot of experience. Of course, they’ll need time to adapt to such a unique and difficult league. They’re showing the right attitude, hunger, and spirit.”

Chris Richards was on the bench for Crystal Palace for their 1-0 home loss to Arsenal in the Premier League. Crystal Palace fell behind from a 53rd minute penalty and played a man up from a 67th minute red card to Arsenal.

“I don’t know if I could have asked that much more from the players in that situation, or more from the players in that 90 minutes,” Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson said. “It was a very well organized performance and disciplined performance. On another day, we wouldn’t have conceded a penalty, and on another day, we could have had an equalizer despite the penalty.”

It’s the start of the play-off round of UEFA Champions League qualifying later today, with the new home of several USMNT players PSV at Rangers. PSV is in the League Path, with Sergino Dest joining Malik Tillman and Ricardo Pepi. They advanced with a 7-2 aggregate win over Sturm Graz and have won both of their Eredivisie games after starting the season by winning the John Cruyff Shield. All three USMNT players are in the squad for the qualifier at Ibrox.

The other game in the League Path also involves a club with a USMNT player, Erik Palmer-Brown’s Panathinaikos who is at Braga on Wednesday. Panathinaikos advanced over Marseille. Also later today, Sam Vines’s Royal Antwerp hosts AEK Athens in the Champions Path, entering in this final qualifying round.

Moving to MLS, the Portland Timbers announced that they’ve parted ways with coach Gio Savarese, naming Miles Joseph as interim coach. “We are incredibly grateful for the commitment that Gio has given to the Portland Timbers over that last six seasons, and it has been an honor to have had the chance to work with him,” Portland GM Ned Grabavoy said. “His success during his time with the club speaks for itself, and we wish Gio the best moving forward.”

WEDNESDAY’S SOCCER TV

Copa Sudamericana on beIN Sport: Botafogo vs Defensa y Justica at 6pm. Central American Cup on Fox Soccer Plus: Olancho vs Hankook Verdes at 6pm. FS2 has Aguila vs Comunicaciones at 10pm. Caribbean Club Championship on Fox Soccer Plus: Cibao vs Atletico Pantoja at 8pm. Copa Libertadores on beIN Sport: Boca Juniors vs Racing Club at 8:30pm ET.

