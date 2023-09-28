Houston wins US Open Cup, Tigres win Campeones Cup, AC Milan beats Cagliari

Thursday’s soccer news starts with Houston winning the 2023 Open Cup 2-1 at Inter Miami. Griffin Dorsey put the Dynamo up in the 24th and Amine Bassi converted a 33rd minute penalty. Miami’s Josef Martinez scored two minutes into stoppage time.

LAFC and Tigres drew 0-0 at BMO Stadium in the Campeones Cup with Tigres winning 4-2 on penalties. LAFC went a man down with a red card to Diego Palacios in the 63rd and Tigres’ Rafael Carioca saw red in the 85th minute. LAFC failed to convert in the second and fourth round of penalties with Tigres going four for four.

In MLS, Philadelphia and FC Dallas drew 1-1 at Subaru Park. Quinn Sullivan scored for the Union in the 25th and Dallas’s Alan Velasco equalized in the 36th minute.

“We’re happy with the performance and effort of the team, the personality and authority that we showed playing against one of the finalists of the MLS Cup last year who’s really good at home,” Dallas coach Nico Estevez said. “We felt like we fell short because of the way we were playing and how we finished the game, how strong we were finishing in their half. But overall, we know it’s difficult to play here and I’m really happy with our decisions and game plan for this game.”

Colorado drew 2-2 with Vancouver at home, with the Whitecaps taking the lead from an 11th minute Mathias Laborda goal. Diego Rubio equalized for the Rapids in the 47th and Cole Bassett scored in the 67th. Vancouver’s Brian White equalized in the 78th minute.

Moving to the scores from Europe, Christian Pulisic subbed out in the 69th and Yunus Musah subbed on in the 59th minute of AC Milan’s 3-1 win at Cagliari in Serie A. Down a goal from the 29th, Noah Okafor equalized in the 40th, Fikayo Tomori put Milan up in the 45th, and and Ruben Loftus-Cheek scored in the 60th minute.

Malik Tillman subbed on in the 68th and Ricardo Pepi followed in the 77th for PSV in their 3-0 home shutout of Go Ahead Eagles. Luuk de Jong opened the scoring in the 21st, Guus Til doubled the lead in the 49th, and de Jong scored again in the 53rd minute.

In the third round of England’s League Cup, Lynden Gooch’s Stoke City lost 2-0 at Tyler Adam’s Bournemouth. Adams subbed on in the 70th minute. Dominic Solanke scored for Bournemouth in the 51st and Joe Rothwell doubled the lead in the 54th.

Antonee Robinson subbed on in the 69th and Tim Ream followed in the 83rd for Fulham in their 2-1 home win over Norwich City. Josh Sargent wasn’t in the squad for Norwich. Carlos Vinicius scored for Fulham in the 12th and Alex Iwobi doubled the lead in the 72nd. Norwich’s Borja Sainz scored in the 75th minute. Zack Steffen wasn’t in the squad for Manchester City’s 1-0 loss at Newcastle United to a 53rd minute goal.

Caleb Stanko subbed on in the 70th minute of Lamia’s 1-1 draw at Kifisia in the Greek Super League. Lamia’s Mathias Acuna scored in the 84th with Kifisia equalizing five minutes into stoppage time and seeing red a minute later. In Belgium’s Pro League, Sam Vines wasn’t in the squad for Royal Antwerp’s 0-0 home draw with KAA Gent.

FRIDAY’S SOCCER TV

Pro League on FS2: Al Ta’ee vs Al Nassr at 11am. Fox Deportes has Al Hilal vs Al Shabab at 2pm. La Liga on ESPN Deportes: Barcelona vs Sevilla at 3pm. Ligue 1 on beIN Sport: Strasbourg vs Lens at 3pm. Primeira Liga on GolTV: Benfica vs Porto at 3:15pm. Ecuador’s Primera A on GolTV: Gualaceo vs Cuenca at 8pm. Liga MX on TUDN: Queretaro vs Leon at 9pm and San Luis vs Cruz Azul at 11pm ET.

Photo by Jason Allen – ISIPhotos.com