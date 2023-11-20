Trinidad and Tobago 2 – USMNT 1, Concacaf Nations League quarterfinal second-leg
The USMNT advanced to March’s Nations League semifinals and qualified for the 2024 Copa America with a 4-2 aggregate win over Trinidad & Tobago in the Concacaf Nations League quarterfinals. The USMNT lost 2-1 at Trinidad and Tobago on the night.
Antonee Robinson opened the scoring for the USMNT in the 25th with Sergino Dest seeing two yellows in the 39th minute for dissent. Playing a man up, Trinidad and Tobago’s Reon Moore equalized in the 43rd. Trinidad and Tobago’s Alvin Jones scored in the 57th minute.
“Obviously, getting an away goal,” Robinson told TNT Sports, “it meant that they had to score a lot more goals. So, it gave us a little bit of cushion when the pressure was on. But credit to them, they put in a big shift as well and played some good football.”
In a post on Instagram, Dest wrote that “I want to apologize to my Teammates, Staff, Fans and whole nation for my behaviour it was unacceptable, Selfish and immature I let my team down! It’s something I have to learn from and it won’t happen again!”
In Monday’s other Concacaf Nations League quarterfinal, Panama advanced 6-1 on aggregate after beating Costa Rica 3-1 at home. Jose Fajardo put Panama up in the 10th, Jose Luis Rodriguez doubled the lead in the 23rd, and Yoel Barcenas converted a penalty in the 43rd. Costa Rica’s Francisco Calvo pulled a goal back in the 51st. The quarterfinal round concludes on Tuesday. Concacaf will use its national team rankings to determine the semifinal parings with those games set for March 21 at AT&T Stadium.
Match: Trinidad and Tobago vs. United States Men’s National Team
Date: November 20, 2023
Competition: 2023-24 Concacaf Nations League – Quarterfinal, Leg Two
Venue: Hasely Crawford Stadium; Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago
Kickoff: 7:07pm ET (8:07 local)
Weather: 82 degrees, clear
Scoring Summary: 1 2 F
USA 1 0 1
TRI 1 1 2
USA – Antonee Robinson (Sergiño Dest) 25th minute
TRI – Reon Moore (Alvin Jones) 43
TRI – Alvin Jones 57
Lineups:
USA: 1-Matt Turner; 2-Sergiño Dest (39, Ejected), 3-Cameron Carter-Vickers, 13-Tim Ream (Capt.) 5-Antonee Robinson; 7-Gio Reyna (19-Joe Scally, 42), 6-Yunus Musah, 14-Luca de la Torre (22-Lennard Maloney, 91), 11-Brenden Aaronson; 9-Ricardo Pepi (17-Malik Tillman, 65), 20-Folarin Balogun
Substitutes not used: 18-Ethan Horvath, 21-Gaga Slonina, 4-Chris Richards, 10-Alex Zendejas, 12-Miles Robinson, 15-Paxten Aaronson, 16-Kevin Paredes, 23-Kristoffer Lund
Head coach: Gregg Berhalter
TRI: 22-Denzil Smith; 14-Shannon Gomez, 16-Alvin Jones, 2-Aubrey David (Capt.), 17-Justin Garcia, 6-Andre Raymond; 13-Reon Moore (19-Malcolm Shaw, 77), 12-Daniel Phillips (23-Kristian Lee-Him, 77), 18-Andre Rampersad, 10-Real Gill (7-Ryan Telfer, 61); 9-Nathaniel James (8-Duane Muckette, 77)
Substitutes not used: 1-Christopher Biggette, 21-Jabari St. Hillaire, 3-Ross Russell, 4-Jesse Williams, 5-Michel Poon-Angeron, 15-Kevon Goddard, 20-Kaile Auvray
Head coach: Angus Eve
Stats Summary: USA / TRI
Shots: 10 / 10
Shots on Goal: 5 / 5
Saves: 3 / 4
Corner Kicks: 6 / 2
Fouls: 14 / 19
Offside: 1 / 0
Misconduct Summary:
USA – Sergiño Dest (Caution) 39th minute
USA – Sergiño Dest (Ejection) 39
USA – Joe Scally (Caution) 79
TRI – Duane Muckette (Caution) 80
Officials:
Referee: Walter Gomez (GUA)
Assistant Referee 1: Keytzel Corrales (NCA)
Assistant Referee 2: Raymundo Feliz (DOM
4th Official: Oliver Vergara (PAN)
VAR: Guillermo Pacheco (MEX)
AVAR: Erick Miranda (MEX)