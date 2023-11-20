Trinidad and Tobago 2 – USMNT 1, Concacaf Nations League quarterfinal second-leg

The USMNT advanced to March’s Nations League semifinals and qualified for the 2024 Copa America with a 4-2 aggregate win over Trinidad & Tobago in the Concacaf Nations League quarterfinals. The USMNT lost 2-1 at Trinidad and Tobago on the night.

Antonee Robinson opened the scoring for the USMNT in the 25th with Sergino Dest seeing two yellows in the 39th minute for dissent. Playing a man up, Trinidad and Tobago’s Reon Moore equalized in the 43rd. Trinidad and Tobago’s Alvin Jones scored in the 57th minute.

“Obviously, getting an away goal,” Robinson told TNT Sports, “it meant that they had to score a lot more goals. So, it gave us a little bit of cushion when the pressure was on. But credit to them, they put in a big shift as well and played some good football.”

In a post on Instagram, Dest wrote that “I want to apologize to my Teammates, Staff, Fans and whole nation for my behaviour it was unacceptable, Selfish and immature I let my team down! It’s something I have to learn from and it won’t happen again!”

In Monday’s other Concacaf Nations League quarterfinal, Panama advanced 6-1 on aggregate after beating Costa Rica 3-1 at home. Jose Fajardo put Panama up in the 10th, Jose Luis Rodriguez doubled the lead in the 23rd, and Yoel Barcenas converted a penalty in the 43rd. Costa Rica’s Francisco Calvo pulled a goal back in the 51st. The quarterfinal round concludes on Tuesday. Concacaf will use its national team rankings to determine the semifinal parings with those games set for March 21 at AT&T Stadium.

Match: Trinidad and Tobago vs. United States Men’s National Team

Date: November 20, 2023

Competition: 2023-24 Concacaf Nations League – Quarterfinal, Leg Two

Venue: Hasely Crawford Stadium; Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago

Kickoff: 7:07pm ET (8:07 local)

Weather: 82 degrees, clear

Scoring Summary: 1 2 F

USA 1 0 1

TRI 1 1 2

USA – Antonee Robinson (Sergiño Dest) 25th minute

TRI – Reon Moore (Alvin Jones) 43

TRI – Alvin Jones 57

Lineups:

USA: 1-Matt Turner; 2-Sergiño Dest (39, Ejected), 3-Cameron Carter-Vickers, 13-Tim Ream (Capt.) 5-Antonee Robinson; 7-Gio Reyna (19-Joe Scally, 42), 6-Yunus Musah, 14-Luca de la Torre (22-Lennard Maloney, 91), 11-Brenden Aaronson; 9-Ricardo Pepi (17-Malik Tillman, 65), 20-Folarin Balogun

Substitutes not used: 18-Ethan Horvath, 21-Gaga Slonina, 4-Chris Richards, 10-Alex Zendejas, 12-Miles Robinson, 15-Paxten Aaronson, 16-Kevin Paredes, 23-Kristoffer Lund

Head coach: Gregg Berhalter

TRI: 22-Denzil Smith; 14-Shannon Gomez, 16-Alvin Jones, 2-Aubrey David (Capt.), 17-Justin Garcia, 6-Andre Raymond; 13-Reon Moore (19-Malcolm Shaw, 77), 12-Daniel Phillips (23-Kristian Lee-Him, 77), 18-Andre Rampersad, 10-Real Gill (7-Ryan Telfer, 61); 9-Nathaniel James (8-Duane Muckette, 77)

Substitutes not used: 1-Christopher Biggette, 21-Jabari St. Hillaire, 3-Ross Russell, 4-Jesse Williams, 5-Michel Poon-Angeron, 15-Kevon Goddard, 20-Kaile Auvray

Head coach: Angus Eve

Stats Summary: USA / TRI

Shots: 10 / 10

Shots on Goal: 5 / 5

Saves: 3 / 4

Corner Kicks: 6 / 2

Fouls: 14 / 19

Offside: 1 / 0

Misconduct Summary:

USA – Sergiño Dest (Caution) 39th minute

USA – Sergiño Dest (Ejection) 39

USA – Joe Scally (Caution) 79

TRI – Duane Muckette (Caution) 80

Officials:

Referee: Walter Gomez (GUA)

Assistant Referee 1: Keytzel Corrales (NCA)

Assistant Referee 2: Raymundo Feliz (DOM

4th Official: Oliver Vergara (PAN)

VAR: Guillermo Pacheco (MEX)

AVAR: Erick Miranda (MEX)