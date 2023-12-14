Borussia Dortmund advances in the Champions League, AC Milan finishes in 3rd

Gio Reyna subbed on in the 81st minute for Borussia Dortmund’s 1-1 home draw with PSG in group F. Karim Adeyemi scored for Dortmund in the 51st and PSG equalized in the 56th minute. Dortmund won the group with 11 points, three ahead of PSG.

“We played a very good game today and are satisfied because we won this difficult group,” Borussia Dortmund coach Edin Terzic said. “Of course, you can’t play against a team like Paris without the opponent getting chances. In the end, we worked hard to win this group. Now we have to continue to play consistently well in the next round.”

In the other group F game, Yunus Musah and Christian Pulisic’s AC Milan won 2-1 at Newcastle United to finish 3rd. Trailing 1-0 from the 33rd minute, Pulisic equalized for Milan in the 59th and Samuel Chukwueze scored in the 84th. Milan finished with eight points and will transfer to the Europa League.

Cameron Carter-Vickers wasn’t in the squad for Celtic’s 2-1 home win over Feyenoord in group E. A 33rd minute Luis Palma penalty put Celtic up with Feyenoord equalizing in the 82nd. Gustaf Lagerbielke scored for Celtic a minute into stoppage time. Celtic finished in 4th-place with four points.

Sam Vines isn’t available for Royal Antwerp, who beat Barcelona 3-2 at home in group H. Antwerp’s Arthur Vermeeren opened the scoring in the 2nd minute with Barcelona equalizing in the 35th. Vincent Janssen returned the Antwerp lead in the 56th with Barcelona equalizing a minute into stoppage time. George Ilenikhena scored Antwerp’s winner a minute later. Royal Antwerp finished 4th in the group with three points. Barcelona finished 1st with 12 points, ahead of Porto on a tiebreaker.

Zack Steffen is not available for Manchester City, who won 3-2 at Red Star Belgrade in group G. Micah Hamilton scored for City in the 19th and Oscar Bobb doubled the lead in the 62nd. Red Star scored in the 76th. Manchester City increased its lead too 3-1 from an 85th minute Kalvin Phillips penalty, with Red Star scoring a minute into stoppage time. Manchester City finished top of the group G table with 18 points to RB Leipzig’s 12.

Moving to the USMNT players in the Championship, Haji Wright’s Coventry City drew 1-1 at home with Southampton. right scored in the 50th with Southampton equalizing in the 67th. “I thought the move was really good,” Coventry City manager Mark Robins said “It was calm, considered. It was incisive and Haji has taken his time and picked his spot and executed it brilliantly and that’s exactly what he’s about.”

Reggie Cannon subbed on at halftime for Queens Park Rangers in their 0-0 home draw with Plymouth Argyle. QPR played a man up from the 25th minute. Josh Sargent isn’t available for Norwich City, who beat Sheffield Wednesday 3-1 at home. Borja Sainz opened the scoring for Norwich in the 7th minute, and Sheffield Wednesday equalized in the 32nd. Norwich retook the lead in the 48th when Ashley Barnes scored and Jon Rowe added a third City goal in the 72nd minute.

2024 Concacaf Champions Cup Round One

Philadelphia vs Saprissa

Toluca vs Herediano

Club America vs Real Esteli

Chivas vs Forge FC

New England vs Independiente

Houston vs St Louis

Tigres vs Vancouver

Orlando vs Cavalry

Monterrey vs Comunicaciones

Cincinnati vs Cavalier

Nashville vs Moca

FRIDAY’S SOCCER TV

Pro League on Fox Soccer Plus: Al Nassr vs Al Qadsiah at 8am. Premier League on USA: Nottingham Forest vs Spurs at 3pm. La Liga on ESPN Deportes: Osasuna vs Rayo Vallecano at 3pm. Ligue 1 on beIN Sport: Monaco vs Lyon at 3pm ET.

