Fulham trails in League Cup, Vazquez to Monterrey

Thursday’s soccer news starts in the opening-leg of the League Cup semifinals, where Antonee Robinson’s Fulham lost 2-1 at Liverpool. Tim Ream was on the bench for Fulham. Willian put Fulham up in the 19th. Liverpool equalized in the 68th and went ahead in the 71st minute.

“We have something to play for clearly,” Fulham manager Marco Silva said. “We know what Liverpool are capable of with their quality, but the belief that we had before tonight’s game and the trust we had in ourselves to fight for it doesn’t change now the game is done.”

Christian Pulisic and Yunus Musah’s AC Milan exited the Coppa Italia 2-1 at home to Atalanta in the quarterfinals. Rafael Leao scored for AC Milan in the 45th with Atalanta equalizing two minutes into first-half stoppage time and converting a 59th minute penalty. AC Milan’s Antonio Mirante saw red six minutes into stoppage time.

“We took the lead just before halftime,” AC Milan coach Stefano Pioli said. “It owuld’ve been huge to go into the dressing room at 1-0. We contested the first-half well. We played with intensity, as a unit, and fought for every ball. We didn’t do the same in the second-half.”

Rounding up USMNT players making moves in the January window, Dax McCarty joined Atlanta United. Dax is a competitor and will bring a good mentality and leadership to our team,” Atlanta United technical director Carlos Bocanegra said in the press statement announcing the move. “He has continued to prove over the last couple of seasons that he plays at a high level consistently and we are excited to welcome him and his family to Atlanta.”

Julian Gressel is now a member of Inter Miami, saying “I’m thrilled to be joining such an ambitious organization as Inter Miami for this new chapter in my career. I’m ready to get to work and use my experience in this league to help my new teammates and this great Club achieve its dream of winning more titles” in a press statement.

Brandon Vazquez moved from MLS to Liga MX with FC Cincinnati transferring him to CF Monterrey. “We’d like to thank Brandon for all his contributions to FC Cincinnati,” FC Cincinnati GM Chris Albright said. “He was a centerpiece of the team that brought FC Cincinnati its first trophy, and he’ll forever be part of the fabric of this club. He’s an incredibly talented player and an even better person, and we look forward to his future success.”

Omar Gonzalez is now a member of FC Dallas, signing as a free agent. “I am extremely excited and proud to be joining FC Dallas after leaving the area at the age of 15. When the opportunity presented itself, I jumped at the chance to come back home,” Gonzalez said in a press statement. “This is a full circle moment.”

Troy Lesesne is the new coach of DC United after coaching the Red Bulls as interim from May 2023 until the end of the season. “This club has been a staple in this league since its inception in 1996,” Lesesne said. “I know how passionate our supporters are and I look forward to connecting with them and delivering the results that they deserve.”

FRIDAY’S SOCCER TV

Bundesliga on ESPN Deportes: Bayern Munich vs Hoffenheim at 2:30pm. Serie B on Fox Soccer Plus: Catanzaro vs Lecco at 2:30pm. Premier League on USA: Burnley vs Luton Town at 2:45pm. Ligue 1 on beIN Sport: Marseille vs Strasbourg at 3pm. Primeira Liga on GolTV: Portimonense vs Farense at 3:15pm.

Serie Rio de la Plata on GolTV: Cerro Largo vs Gimnasia La Plata at 7pm. Liga MX on TUDN: Queretaro vs Toluca at 8pm and Mazatlan vs San Luis at 10pm ET.

All links are provided as a courtesy. Neither US Soccer Players nor its authors are responsible for the content of third-party links or sites. For comments, questions, and concerns please contact us at editor@usnstpa.com.

Photo by Andrew Katsampes – ISIPhotos.com