USMNT 1 – Brazil 1, international friendly

The USMNT concluded their pre-Copa America friendlies with a 1-1 draw with Brazil at Camping World Stadium in Orlando. Rodrygo opened the scoring for Brazil in the 17th and Christian Pulisic euqalized for the United States in the 26th minute. The USMNT begins group play in the Copa America on June 23 against Bolivia.
— GAME REPORT —
Match: United States Men’s National Team vs. Brazil
Date: June 12, 2024
Competition: International Friendly
Venue: Camping World Stadium; Orlando, Fla.
Attendance: 60,016
Kickoff: 7:07pm ET
Weather: 83 degrees, partly cloudy
Scoring Summary: 1 2 F
USA 1 0 1
BRA 1 0 1
BRA – Rodrygo (Raphinha) 17th minute
USA – Christian Pulisic 26th minute
Lineups:
USA: 1-Matt Turner; 22-Joe Scally (16-Shaq Moore, 85’), 3-Chris Richards, 13-Tim Ream, 5-Antonee Robinson; 7-Gio Reyna (15-Johnny Cardoso, 65’), 6-Yunus Musah (4-Tyler Adams, 76’), 8-Weston McKennie; 21-Tim Weah (11-Brenden Aaronson, 75’), 9-Ricardo Pepi (20-Folarin Balogun, 64’), 10-Christian Pulisic (Capt.),
Substitutes not used: 18-Ethan Horvath, 25-Sean Johnson, 2-Cameron Carter-Vickers, 12-Miles Robinson, 14-Luca de la Torre, 17-Malik Tillman, 19-Haji Wright, 23-Kristoffer Lund, 24-Mark McKenzie, 26-Timmy Tillman
Head coach: Gregg Berhalter
BRA: 1-Alisson Becker, 17- Lucas Beraldo, 4-Marquinhos, 6-Wendell, 2-Danilo (Capt.), 5-Bruno Guimarães (9-Endrick, 65′), 15-João Gomes (18-Douglas Luiz, 45’), 8-Lucas Paquetá (19-Andreas Pereira, 65’), 10-Rodrygo (22-Gabriel Martinelli, 83’), 7-Vinícius Júnior, 11-Raphinha (20-Sávinho, 65’)
Substitutes not used: 23-Rafael, 16-Guilherme Arana, 21-Evanilson, 26-Pepê, 12-Bento, 13-Yan Couto, 24-Éderson, 25-Bremer, 14-Gabriel, 3-Éder Militão
Head coach: Dorival Júnior
Stats Summary: USA / BRA
Shots: 12 / 25
Shots on Goal: 7 / 12
Saves: 11 / 6
Corner Kicks: 0 / 9
Fouls: 14 / 13
Offside: 0 / 1
Misconduct Summary:
BRA – João Gomes (Caution) 14th minute
Officials:
Referee: Said Martinez (HON)
Assistant Referee 1: Walter Lopez (HON)
Assistant Referee 2: Christian Ramirez (HON)
4th Official: Bryan Lopez (GUA)
VAR: Oscar Macias Romo (MEX)
AVAR: Oscar Mejia Garcia (MEX)
Photo by William Volcov – ZUMA Press Wire – ISIPhotos.com