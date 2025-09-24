Draw for Celtic in Europa, Miami beats NYCFC

Wednesday’s roundup starts in the league stage of the Europa League, where Cameron Carter-Vickers’s Celtic drew 1-1 at Crvena zvezda. Kelechi Iheanacho put Celtic up in the 55th and Crvena Zvezda equalized in the 65th minute.

Bryan Reynolds’s Westerlo drew 5-5 at Club Brugge in the Jupiler League. Josimar Alcocer put Westerlo up in the 1st and Nacho Ferri doubled the lead two minutes into first-half stoppage time. Club Brugge equalized four minutes into first-half stoppage time, went ahead in the 49th, and scored again in the 55th. Ferri pulled a goal back for Westerlo in the 61st and Isa Sakamoto equalized in the 68th. An own-goal returned the Club Brugge lead two minutes into stoppage time. Westerlo’s Emin Bayram equalized eight minutes into stoppage time.

Nicholas Gioacchini subbed on in the 67th for Asteras Tripolis’ 2-1 home loss to Olympiacos in the Greek Cup. Trailing from a penalty in the 13th and a goal in the 18th, Dimitrios Emmanouilidis scored for Asteras Tripolis four minutes into stoppage time.

Moving to Major League Soccer, Inter Miami won 4-0 at NYCFC Baltasar Rodriguez opened the scoring in the 43rd, Lionel Messi doubled the Miami lead in the 74th, and Luis Suarez converted a penalty in the 83rd. Messi scored again in the 86th minute.

Vancouver came back to draw 1-1 at home with Portland, falling behind to a Kamal Miller goal in the 39th. Brian White equalized for the Whitecaps in the 88th minute.

In Liga MX, Marco Farfan’s Tigres shutout Atlas 2-0 at home. Ozziel Herrera opened the scoring for Tigres in the 5th and Diego Lainez added a goal in the 62nd minute. Alex Zendejas subbed on in the 44th for Club America’s 1-0 win at Atletico San Luis. Zendejas scored the game’s only goal in the 89th minute.

Did Not Play: Auston Trusty (Celtic 1 – Crvena Zvezda 1), Gianluca Busio (Venezia 0 – Verona 0, 5-4 Venezia on penalties, second round of the Coppa Italia), Aziel Jackson (Jagiellonia Białystok 0 – Legia Warsaw 0), Johnny Cardoso (Atletico Madrid 3 – Rayo Vallecano 2)

THURSDAY’S SOCCER TV

Europa League on CBS Sports: Lille vs Brann at 12:45pm and Aston Villa vs Bologna at 3pm. La Liga on ESPN Deportes: Osasuna vs Elche at 1:3pm and Real Oviedo vs Barcelona at 3:30pm. Pro League on Fox Soccer Plus: Al Hilal vs Al Akhdoud at 2pm. Copa Libertadores on beIN Sport: Sao Paulo vs LDU Quito at 6pm. Copa Sudamericana on beIN Sport: Universidad Chile vs Alianza Lima at 8:30pm ET.

FRIDAY’S SOCCER TV

Pro League on Fox Soccer Plus: Al Ittihad vs Al Nassr at 2pm. Bundesliga on ESPN2: Bayern Munich vs Werder Bremen at 2:30pm. Ligue 1 on beIN Sport: Strasbourg vs Marseille at 2:45pm. Primeira Liga on GolTV: Benfica vs Gil Vicente at 3:15pm. Uruguay’s Primera Division on GolTV: Wanderers vs Cerro at 7pm. Liga MX on Universo: Juarez vs Leon at 9pm. TUDN has Puebla vs Chivas at 11pm ET.

Photo by Inter Miami