USMNT Players Abroad: Weah, Richards, and Hoppe score

As expected, Tuesday’s edition of the USMNT players abroad roundup starts with the opening round of the league stage in the 2025-26 UEFA Champions League. Sergino Dest and Ricardo Pepi’s PSV lost 3-1 at home to Union St-Gilloise. Pepi subbed out in the 74th. PSV fell behind to a penalty in the 9th and Union St-Gilloise added goals in the 39th and 81st. PSV’s Ruben van Bommel scored in the 90th minute.

Tim Weah subbed out in the 78th for Marseille’s 2-1 loss at Real Madrid. Weah put Marseille up in the 22nd with Real Madrid equalizing from the penalty spot in the 28th. Playing a man down from the 72nd, Real Madrid converted a penalty in the 81st minute.

Weston McKennie subbed out in the 60th for Juventus in their 4-4 home draw with Borussia Dortmund. Trailing from the 52nd, Kenan Yildiz equalized for Juventus in the 63rd. Dortmund retook the lead in the 65th with Dusan Vlahovic equalizing for Juve in the 67th. Dortmund went ahead in the 74th and converted a penalty in the 86th. Vlahovic scored again for Juventus four minutes into stoppage time and Lloyd Kelly leveled the score two minutes later.

In the third round of the League Cup, Ethan Horvath was in goal for Sheffield Wednesday’s 1-0 home loss to Grimsby Town. Sheffield Wednesday fell behind in the 49th minute. Chris Richards subbed on in the 61st for Crystal Palace in their 1-1 draw with Millwall. Palace advanced 4-2 on penalties. Richards put Palace up in the 72nd and Millwall equalized a minute into stoppage time. Millwall failed to convert in the first and fourth rounds of penalties. Richards scored on his attempt in the second round.

Matthew Hoppe subbed out in the 64th for Sonderjyske’s 2-1 win at Hvidovre in the third round of the Danish Cup. Hoppe opened the scoring for Sonderjyske in the 23rd with Hvidovre equalizing in the 58th. Kristall Ingason put Sonderjyske up for good in the 68th minute.

Inter Miami beat Seattle 3-1 at home in MLS. Jordi Alba put Miami up in the 12th, Lionel Messi doubled the lead in the 41st, and Ian Fray made it 3-0 in the 52nd. Obed Vargas pulled a goal back for the Sounders in the 69th minute.

Nashville beat Philadelphia 3-1 at home in the US Open Cup semifinals. Sam Surridge opened the scoring for Nashville in the 36th, doubling the lead in the 50th. Quinn Sullivan pulled a goal back for the Union in the 70th. Surridge scored again in the 84th minute.

Vancouver beat Forge FC 4-0 in the second-leg of their Canadian Championship semifinal series, advancing 6-2 on aggregate. Tristan Blackmon opened the scoring for the Whitecaps in the 7th, JC Ngando doubled the lead in the 28th, and Sebastian Berhalter converted a penalty in the 49th. Jayden Nelson finished off the Vancouver goals in the 85th minute.

WEDNESDAY’S SOCCER TV

UEFA Champions League on CBS Sports: Olympiakos vs Paphos at 12:45pm and Ajax vs Inter Milan at 3pm. UniMas has Slavia Prague vs Bodo/Glimt at 12:45pm and Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid at 3pm. Super Lig on beIN Sport: Fenerbahce vs Alanyaspor at 1pm.

Copa Sudamericana on beIN Sport: Bolivar vs Atletico Mineiro at 6pm. Peru’s Primera Division on Fox Deportes: Sporting Cristal vs Alianza Atletico at 6:30pm. USL League One on CBS Sports: Richmond vs Portland at 6:30pm. Concacaf Caribbean Cup on Fox Soccer Plus: Cavalier vs Defense Force at 8pm. Copa Libertadores on beIN Sport: River Plate vs Palmeiras at 8:30pm. US Open Cup on CBS Sports: Minnesota vs Austin at 8:30pm. Liga MX on Universo: Chivas vs Tigres at 9pm. Concacaf W Champions Cup on ESPN Deportes: Monterrey vs Alianza at 9pm. Liga Nacional on Fox Deportes: Olimpia vs Olancho at 9:30pm ET.

THURSDAY’S SOCCER TV

UEFA Champions League on CBS Sports: Copenhagen vs Bayer Leverkusen at 12:45pm and Eintracht vs Galatasaray at 3pm. UniMas has Newcastle vs Barcelona at 3pm. Pro League on Fox Soccer Plus: NEOM vs Al Akhdoud at 2pm.

Copa Libertadores on beIN Sport: LDU Quito vs Sao Paulo at 6pm. Canadian Championship on FS2: Ottawa vs Vancouver FC at 7pm. Concacaf Caribbean Cup on Fox Soccer Plus: Juventus vs Weymouth Wales at 8pm. Copa Sudamericana on beIN Sport: Alianza Lima vs Universidad at 8:30pm. Concacaf W Champions Cup on ESPN Deportes: Club America vs Pachuca at 9pm. NWSL on CBS Sports: Angel City vs Washington at 10:30pm ET.

FRIDAY’S SOCCER TV

Pro League on Fox Soccer Plus: Al Ahli vs Al Hilal at 2pm. Ligue 1 on beIN Sport: Lyon vs Angers at 2:45pm. La Liga on ESPN Deportes: Real Betis vs Real Sociedad at 3pm. Primeira Liga on GolTV: Rio Ave vs Porto at 3:15pm. Uruguay’s Primera Division on GolTV: Defensor Sporting vs Danubio at 7pm. Liga MX on TUDN: Necaxa vs Puebla at 9pm and Tijuana vs Leon at 11pm ET.

