USMNT Players Abroad: Two goals for Pulisic, Crystal Palace beats West Ham

The roundup of USMNT players abroad starts in Serie A, where Christian Pulisic subbed out in the 63rd for AC Milan’s 3-0 win at Udinese. Pulisic opened the scoring in the 39th, assisted on Youssouf Fofana’s goal in the 46th, and scored again in the 53rd minute. Yunus Musah subbed on in the 87th for Atalanta’s 3-0win at Torino. Nikola Krstovic put Atalanta up in the 30th, Kamaldeen Sulemana doubled the lead in the 34th, and Krstovic scored again in the 38th minute.

Andrija Novakovich subbed on in the 79th for Reggiana’s 2-2 home draw with US Catanzaro in Serie B. Down a goal from the 29th, Reggiana’s Manuel Marras equalized in the 36th and Mathias Lambourde scored in the 74th. Catanzaro equalized in the 78th minute. Gianluca Busio’s Venezia lost 2-1 at home to Cesena. Venezia trailed from the 54th and Censea scored again in the 72nd. Busio converted a Venezia penalty in the 83rd and Alfred Duncan saw red three minutes into stoppage time. Busio saw yellow in the 63rd minute.

In the Bundesliga, James Sands’s St Pauli lost 2-0 at VfB Stuttgart to goals in the 43rd and 50th. Sands saw yellow in the 40th minute. Malik Tillman’s Bayer Leverkusen drew 1-1 at home with Joe Scally and Gio Reyna’s Gladbach. Reyna subbed on in the 80th. Tillman put Leverkusen up in the 70th and Haris Tabakovic equalized two minutes into stoppage time. Scally saw yellow in the 49th minute.

Julian Green subbed on in the 79th for Furth’s 3-1 win at Arminia Bielefeld in the 2.Bundesliga. Noel Futkeu opened the scoring for Furth in the 25th with Arminia equalizing in the 50th. Furth retook the lead when Marco John scored in the 80th and Felix Klaus finished off the goals four minutes into stoppage time.

John Tolkin subbed out in the 74th for Holstein Kiel’s 3-0 home win over Karlsruher. Adrian Kapralik opened the scoring for Holstein Kiel in the 25th, David Zec doubled the lead in the 35th, and Phil Harres added a goal in the 71st minute.

Terrence Boyd subbed on for SV Waldhof in the 89th for their 3-2 loss at Alemannia Aachen in the 3. Liga. Down a goal from the 38th, Waldhof’s Kennedy Okpala equalized in the 52nd and Francisco Mascarenhas scored in the 56th. Alemannia Aachen equalized in the 83rd and scored again a minute into stoppage time.

Chris Richards’s Crystal Palace won 2-1 at West Ham in the Premier League. Jean-Philippe Mateta scored for Palace in the 37th and West Ham equalized in the 49th. Tyrick Mitchell returned the Palace lead in the 68th minute.

Brenden Aaronson subbed on two minutes into stoppage time for Leeds United’s 3-1 win at Wolverhampton. Down a goal from the 8th, Dominic Calvert-Lewin equalized in the 31st, Anton Stach scored in the 39th, and Noah Okafor added a goal in the 45th minute. Tyler Adams’s Bournemouth drew 0-0 at home with Newcastle.

Aidan Morris’s Middlesbrough beat George Campbell’s West Brom 2-1 at home in the Championship. Boro took the lead from a David Strelec goal in the 26th and Kaly Sene made it 2-0 in the 61st. West Brom’s Aune Heggerby scored in the 90th minute.

Josh Sargent’s Norwich City lost 3-2 at home to Wrexham. Jack Stacey scored for Norwich in the 39th. Wrexham equalized in the 47th, went ahead in the 54th, and scored again in the 59th. Jovon Makama scored for Norwich two minutes into stoppage time.

Haji Wright subbed out in the 86th for Coventry City’s 0-0 draw at Leicester City. Damion Downs subbed out in the 62nd for Southampton’s 3-1 loss at Hull City. Trailing from goals in the 22nd, 59th, and 70th, Adam Armstrong scored for Southampton five minutes into stoppage time.

Patrick Agyemang subbed on at halftime for Derby County’s 1-0 loss at Preston North End. Derby County fell behind in the 29th minute. Ethan Horvath’s Sheffield Wednesday won 2-0 at Portsmouth. Barry Bannan put Sheffield Wednesday up in the 12th and George Brown made it 2-0 in the 50th. Horvath saw yellow in the 62nd minute.

Cameron Carter-Vickers’s Celtic won 4-0 at Partick Thistle in the Scottish League Cup quarterfinals. Yang Hyun-Jun put Celtic up in the 26th, Liam Scales scored in the 28th, and Sebastian Tounekti made it 3-0 in the 46th. Luke McCowan finished off the goals in the 79th minute.

Jonathan Gomez subbed out in the 71st for Albacete’s 2-0 home win over Valladolid in Spain’s Segunda Division. Agus Medina opened the scoring for Albacete in the 60th and Jose Carlos Lazo doubled the lead in the 90th minute.

Tanner Tessmann’s Lyon won 1-0 at Angers in Ligue 1. Tessmann scored in the 65th minute. Mark McKenzie’s Toulouse lost 1-0 at Auxerre. Toulouse fell behind two minutes into first-half stoppage time and Auxerre saw red in the 64th. McKenzie saw yellow in the 82nd minute.

Jordan Pefok subbed out in the 83rd for CD Tondela’s 0-0 home draw with Estrela Amadora in the Primeira Division. Tondela’s Helder Tavares saw red in the 87th. Pefok saw yellow a minute into first-half stoppage time.

Bryan Reynolds’s Westerlo lost 2-0 at home to Marlon Fossey’s Standard Liege. Fossey subbed out at halftime. Casper Nielsen scored for Standard in the 24th and Adnane Abid added a goal in the 40th minute.

Taylor Booth subbed on in the 84th for FC Twente’s 5-1 win at Sparta in the Eredivisie. Twente took the lead from a Ramiz Zerrouki goal in the 13th. Sparta equalized in the 24th. Twente retook the lead when Kristian Hlynsson scored in the 51st, Bart van Rooij scored in the 60th, Ricky van Wolfswinkel extended the lead in the 65th, and Naci Unuvar finished off the scoring in the 85th minute.

Ricardo Pepi and Sergino Dest’s PSV drew 2-2 at home with Ajax. Dest subbed out in the 69th. Ismael Saibari put PSV up in the 7th. Ajax equalized from the penalty spot in the 31st. PSV retook the lead in the 81st with Ajax equalizing in the 88th minute.

George Bello’s LASK shutout Blau-Weiss Linz 2-0 at home in the Austrian Bundesliga. Christoph Lang scored for LASK in the 86th and Krystof Danek made it 2-0 three minutes into stoppage time. Bello saw yellow in the 57th minute. Donovan Pines’s Grazer AK drew 1-1 at home with Rapid Vienna. Trailing from the 22nd, Daniel Maderner equalized for Grazer four minutes into stoppage time.

Jonathan Amon’s Vejle BK drew 2-2 at home with Matthew Hoppe’s Sonderjyske in the Superliga. Amon subbed out in the 79th, and Hoppe followed in the 83rd. Maxime Soulas scored for Sonderjyske in the 15th and Lirim Qamili made it 2-0 in the 32nd. Vejle’s Stefan Velkov scored in the 36th and Christian Gammelgaard equalized in the 77th minute.

Erik Palmer-Brown’s Panathinaikos drew 1-1 at home with Olympiacos in the Greek Super League. Cyriel Dessers scored for Panathinaikos in the 48th and Olympiacos equalized two minutes into stoppage time.

Joe Corona subbed on in the 83rd for Tijuana’s 5-0 home win over Leon. Frank Boya scored for Tijuana in the 12th, Jackson Porozo added a goal in the 16th, and Rafael Fernandez made it 3-0 in the 29th. Ezequiel extended the Tijuana lead in the 76th and Shamar Nicholson finished off the scoring three minutes into stoppage time. Alex Zendejas’s Club America drew 2-2 at Monterrey. Down from goals in the 17th and 44th, Rodrigo Aguirre scored for Club America in the 82nd and Ramon Juarez equalized in the 89th minute.

Marco Farfan’s Tigres drew 1-1 at UNAM Pumas. Down a goal from the 86th, Angel Correa equalized for Tigres two minutes into stoppage time. Cade Cowell subbed on at halftime and Richy Ledezma followed in the 67th for Chivas in their 3-0 home loss to Toluca. Chivas fell behind to goals in the 21st and 24th. Chivas’s Fernando Gonzalez saw red in the 50th. Toluca scored in the 56th and saw red in the 69th. Ledezma saw yellow in the 73rd minute.

Matko Miljevic’s Huracan lost 2-0 at home to Racing Club in Argentina’s Primera Division. Racing Club scored in the 23rd and two minutes into stoppage time.

Did Not Play: Weston McKennie (Juventus 1 – Verona 1), Benjamin Cremaschi (Parma 0 – Cremonese 0), Antonee Robinson (Fulham 3 – Brentford 1), Daryl Dike (West Brom 1 – Middlesbrough 2), Lynden Gooch (Huddersfield Town 0 – Burton Albion 0), Kevin Paredes (Wolfsburg 0 – Borussia Dortmund 1), Timmy Chandler (Eintracht 3 – Union Berlin 4), Lenny Maloney (Mainz 4 – Augsburg 1), Kristoffer Lund (FC Koln 1 – RB Leipzig 3), John Brooks (Hertha BSC 0 – Paderborn 2), Auston Trusty (Celtic 4 – Partick Thistle 0), Johnny Cardoso (Atletico Madrid 1 – Mallorca 1), Konrad De La Fuente (Ceuta 1 – Real Zaragoza 0), Folarin Balogun (Monaco 5 – Metz 2), Aziel Jackson (Jagiellonia Bialystok 1 – Wisla Plock 0), Nicholas Gioacchini (Asteras Tripolis 1 – Volos 2), Kenny Saief (Maccabi Haifa 1 – Hapoel Haifa 1), Alan Sonora (Cerro Porteno 2 – Sportivo Ameliano 0)

La Liga on ESPN Deportes: Athletic vs Girona at 1pm. ESPN2 has Levante vs Real Madrid at 3:30pm. Ligue 2 on beIN Sport: Amiens vs St Etienne at 2:30pm. League Cup on CBS Sports: Wolverhampton vs Everton at 2:45pm. Primeira Liga on GolTV: Benfica vs Rio Ave at 3:15pm.

Copa Libertadores on beIN Sport: Racing Club vs Velez Sarsfield at 6pm. Copa Sudamericana on beIN Sport: Fluminense vs Lanus at 8:30pm. Liga MX on TUDN: Puebla vs Pachuca at 9pm. Universo has Chivas vs Necaxa at 9pm and Juarez vs UNAM Pumas at 11pm ET.

Photo by Andrea Rigano – Imago via ZUMA Press – ISIPhotos.com