USMNT 2 – Australia 1, International Friendly

The United States closed out the October 2025 international window with a 2-1 win over Australia at Dick’s Sporting Goods Stadium in Commerce City, CO. The USMNT fell behind to a Jordan Bos goal in the 19th. Haji Wright equalized for the USA in the 33rd and scored again in the 51st with Cristian Roldan assisting on both goals. Christian Pulisic exited in the 31st with an injury. The USMNT returns to action on November, playing Paraguay on Nov 15 in Chester, PA (5pm ET – TNT) and Nov 18 in Tampa, FL (7pm ET – TNT).
— GAME REPORT —
Match: United States Men’s National Team vs Australia
Date: October 14, 2025
Competition: International Friendly
Venue: DICK’S Sporting Goods Park; Commerce City, Colorado
Attendance: 18,218
Kickoff: 9pm ET
Weather: 66 degrees, clear
Scoring Summary 1 2 F
USA 1 1 2
AUS 1 0 1
AUS – Jordan Bos 19th minute
USA – Haji Wright (Cristian Roldan) 33
USA – Haji Wright (Cristian Roldan) 51
Lineups:
USA: 24-Matt Freese; 12-Miles Robinson,3-Chris Richards, 22-Mark McKenzie; 16-Alex Freeman, 15-James Sands (4-Tanner Tessmann, 64), 6-Cristian Roldan (23-Aidan Morris, 76), 21-Tim Weah (11-Brenden Aaronson, 64); 8-Weston McKennie (18-Max Arfsten, 77), 19-Haji Wright (20-Folarin Balogun, 64), 10-Christian Pulisic (capt.) (7-Diego Luna, 31)
Substitutes not used: 1-Matt Turner, 25-Patrick Schulte, 26-Chris Brady, 2-Cameron Carter-Vickers, 9-Patrick Agyemang, 13-Tim Ream
Head coach: Mauricio Pochettino
AUS: 1-Mathew Ryan (capt.); 5-Jordan Bos, 21-Cameron Burgess, 22-Jason Geria (15-Mitch Duke, 89), 23- Alessandro Circati, 20-Jacob Italiano (3-Lewis Miller, 78); 6-Martin Boyle (9-Mohamed Touré, 61), 16-Max Balard (19-Patrick Yazbek, 60), 13-Aiden O’Neill, 8-Connor Metcalfe (10-Ajdin Hrustic, 60); 7-Nick D’Agostino (14-Nestory Irankunda, 60)
Substitutes not used: 2-Milos Degenek, 4-Kye Rowles, 12-Paul Izzo, 17-Cameron Devlin, 18-Joe Gauci, 25-Hayden Matthews
Head coach: Tony Popovic
Stats Summary: USA / AUS
Shots: 10 / 9
Shots on Goal: 4 / 3
Saves: 2 / 2
Corner Kicks: 3 / 2
Fouls: 16 / 10
Offside: 3 / 4
Misconduct Summary
AUS – Jason Geria (Caution) 26th minute
USA – Chris Richards (Caution) 56
Officials:
Referee: Kwinsi Williams (TRI)
Assistant 1: Ainsley Rochard (TRI)
Assistant 2: Kirt Charles (TRI)
Fourth Official: Andrew Samuel (TRI)
