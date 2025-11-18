USMNT 5 – Uruguay 1, international friendly

With the United States opting for multiple changes across its starting lineup for the second and final game of the November 2025 international window, goals came early and often in a 5-1 win over Uruguay in Tampa, FL. Sebastian Berhalter opened the scoring for the USMNT in the 17th and Alex Freeman added goals in the 20th and 31st. Diego Luna made it 4-0 USA in the 42nd. Giorgian de Arrascaeta pulled a goal back a minute into stoppage time. Uruguay played a man down from the 64th when Rodrigo Bentancur saw red. Tanner Tessmann finished off the USMNT goals in the 68th minute. The United States returns to action in the March, 2026 international window.
Match: United States Men’s National Team vs Uruguay
Date: Nov. 18, 2025
Competition: International Friendly
Venue: Raymond James Stadium; Tampa, FL
Attendance: 26,110
Kickoff: 7pm ET
Weather: 72 degrees, clear
Scoring Summary 1 2 F
USA 4 1 5
URU 1 0 1
USA – Sebastian Berhalter (Sergiño Dest) 17th minute
USA – Alex Freeman (Sebastian Berhalter) 20
USA – Alex Freeman (Auston Trusty) 31
USA – Diego Luna 42
URU – Giorgian de Arrascaeta (Rodrigo Zalazar) 45+1
USA – Tanner Tessman (Gio Reyna) 68
Lineups:
USA: 1-Matt Freese; 15-Auston Trusty, 22-Mark McKenzie (Capt.), 16-Alex Freeman; 3-John Tolkin (18-Max Arfsten, 75), 17-Sebastian Berhalter, 23-Aidan Morris (6-Cristian Roldan, 89), 2-Sergiño Dest(8-Tanner Tessmann, 61); 10-Diego Luna (7-Gio Reyna, 61), 14-Timmy Tillman (11-Brenden Aaronson, 75), 19-Haji Wright (20-Folarin Balogun, 60)
Substitutes not used: 5-Joe Scally, 9-Ricardo Pepi, 12-Miles Robinson, 13-Tim Ream, 21-Jonathan Klinsmann, 24-Roman Celentano, 25-Patrick Schulte
Head coach: Mauricio Pochettino
URU: 1- Cristopher Fiermarín; 17-Matías Viña (22-Joaquín Piquerez, 45), 16-Mathías Olivera, 4-Ronald Araujo, 8-Nahitan Nández; 5-Manuel Ugarte, 6-Rodrigo Bentancur (Capt.), 20-Maxi Araújo (21-Facundo Torres, 72), 10-Giorgian de Arrascaeta (15-Emiliano Martínez, 67), 14-Rodrigo Zalazar; 9-Federico Viñas (7-Rodrigo Aguirre, 45)
Substitutes not used: 2-José María Giménez, 3-Santiago Bueno, 11-Juan Manuel Sanabria, 12-Kevin Martínez, 13-Guillermo Varela, 18-Brian Rodríguez, 19-Luciano Rodríguez, 23-Santiago Mele
Head coach: Marcelo Bielsa
Stats Summary: USA / URU
Shots: 10 / 9
Shots on Goal: 7 / 2
Saves: 1 / 2
Corner Kicks: 7 / 5
Fouls: 10 / 10
Offsides: 2 / 1
Misconduct Summary
URU – Rodrigo Bentancur (Caution) 50th minute
URU – Rodrigo Bentancur (Ejection) 64
USA – Gio Reyna (Caution) 72
USA – Folarin Balogun (Caution) 76
URU – Rodrigo Aguirre (Caution) 81
Officials:
Referee: Julio Lune (GUA)
Assistant 1: Juan Tipaz (GUA)
Assistant 2: Jorge Ordonez (GUA)
Fourth Official: Brayan Cruz (CRC)
