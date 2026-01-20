USMNT Players Abroad: Wright Scores, Champions League losses for Tillman & Balogun

It’s the first matchday in 2026 for the Champions League, with the league phase continuing for USMNT players abroad. That wasn’t good news for the two USMNT players in action in the Champions League, with losses for Malik Tillman’s Bayer Leverkusen and Folarin Balogun’s AS Monaco. Things went better for some of the USMNT players in the Championship, with Haji Wright scoring in a Coventry City win and Patrick Agyemang’s Derby County beating Charlton Athletic.

Malik Tillman subbed on in the 58th for Bayer Leverkusen’s 2-0 loss at Olympiacos. Bayer Leverkusen fell behind in the 2nd and Olympiacos scored again a minute into stoppage time. Folarin Balogun subbed out in the 73rd for AS Monaco’s 6-1 loss at Real Madrid. Trailing from goals in the 5th, 26th, 51st, a 55th minute own goal, and the 63rd, Jordan Teze scored for Monaco in the 72nd. Real Madrid added a sixth goal in the 80th minute.

Patrick Agyemang subbed out in the 76th for Derby County’s 2-1 win at Charlton Athletic, taking the lead from an own-goal in the 17th. Bobby Clark doubled Derby’s lead in the 60th. Charlton pulled a goal back in the 67th. Derby County’s Matthew Clarke saw red in the 85th minute. Haji Wright subbed out in the 81st for Coventry City’s 2-1 home win over Millwall. Romain Esse opened the scoring for Coventry in the 11th with Millwall equalizing in the 29th. Coventry retook the lead from a Wright goal in the 78th minute.

George Campbell subbed out in the 80th for West Bromwich Albion’s 5-0 home loss to Norwich City. West Brom fell behind in the 16th, with Norwich adding goals in the 49th, 69th, 73rd, and 89th minutes.

Did Not Play

Josh Sargent (Norwich City 5 – West Brom 0)

Daryl Dike (West Brom 0 – Norwich CIty 5)

Upcoming Soccer TV schedule

Wednesday’s Soccer TV

Pro League on FS2: Damac vs Al Nassr at 12:30pm. Champions League on CBS Sports: Galatasaray vs Atletico Madrid at 12:45pm and Newcastle vs PSV at 3pm. UniMas has Marseille vs Liverpool at 3pm.

Thursday’s Soccer TV

Pro League on FS2: Al Quiadisiya vs Al Ittihad at 12:30pm. Europa League on CBS Sports: Fenerbahce vs Aston Villa at 12:45pm and AS Roma vs Stuttgart at 3pm. Univision has the Panama vs Mexico friendly at 9pm.

Friday’s Soccer TV

Ligue 1 on beIN Sport: Auxerre vs PSG at 2pm. La Liga on ESPN Deportes: Levante vs Elche at 3pm. All Times Eastern

Photo by Dennis Agyeman – AFP7 via ZUMA Press Wire – ISIPhotos.com