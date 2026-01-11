USMNT Players Abroad: Scally scores, Downs debuts for Hamburg

The roundup of USMNT players abroad starts in the Bundesliga, where Joe Scally and Gio Reyna’s Gladbach shutout Augsburg 4-0 at home. Scally subbed out and Reyna subbed on in the 85th. Scally opened the scoring in the 8th, Kevin Diks converted a penalty in the 20th, and Haris Tabakovic added goals in the 36th and 61st minutes. Damion Downs subbed out in the 78th on his debut for Hamburg, who lost 2-1 at Freiburg. Luka Vuskovic put Hamburg up in the 48th and Daniel Elfadly saw red in the 51st. Freiburg converted a penalty in the 53rd and scored again in the 83rd minute.

Lenny Maloney subbed on in the 85th for Mainz’s 2-2 draw at Union Berlin. Nadiem Amri put Mainz up in the 30th and Benedict Hollerbach scored in the 69th. Union Berlin pulled a goal back in the 77th and equalized in the 86th minute. Malik Tillman’s Bayer Leverkusen lost 4-1 at home to Stuttgart. Trailing from a goal in the 7th, a penalty in the 29th, and goals a minute and two minutes into first-half stoppage time, Alejandro Grimaldo converted a Leverkusen penalty in the 66th minute.

Kristoffer Lund subbed on in the 75th for FC Koln’s 2-2 draw at Heidenheim. Down a goal from the 15th, Koln’s Eric Martel equalized in the 18th. Koln fell behind again in the 26th, with Said El Mala equalizing in the 48th minute. Kevin Paredes subbed on in the 77th for Wolfsburg’s 8-1 loss at Bayern Munich. Trailing from an own-goal in the 5th, Dzenan Pejcinovic equalized for Wolfsburg in the 13th. Bayern retook the lead in the 30th, adding goals in the 50th and 76th. Another own-goal made it 5-0 in the 53rd. Bayern also scored in the 68th, 69th, and 88th minutes.

Antonee Robinson subbed on in the 66th for Fulham’s 3-1 home win over Aidan Morris’s Middlesbrough. Boro took the lead from a Hayden Hackney goal in the 30th. Harry Wilson equalized for Fulham in the 60th, Emile Smith Rowe gave them the lead in the 77th, and Kevin scored three minutes into stoppage time. Chris Richards’s Crystal Palace lost 2-1 at Macclesfield in the third round of the FA Cup. Trailing from goals in the 43rd and 61st, Yeremy Pino scored for Crystal Palace in the 90th minute.

Daryl Dike and George Campbell’s West Brom drew 2-2 at Swansea City, advancing 6-5 on penalties. Dike subbed out in the 60th and Campbell subbed on in the 77th. Trailing from the 48th, Josh Maja equalized for West Brom in the 53rd. That score held through regulation, with West Brom going ahead from a Jed Wallace goal in the 108th. Swansea City equalized in the 112th minute. Both teams failed to convert penalties in round six with Swansea not scoring in round seven.

Haji Wright subbed out in the 73rd for Coventry City’s 1-0 loss at Stoke City to an 88th minute goal. Patrick Agyemang subbed on for Derby County in the 73rd for their 3-1 home loss to Brenden Aaronson’s Leeds United. Aaronson subbed on in the 89th. Ben Brereton Diaz put Derby up in the 35th with Wilfried Gnonto equalizing for Leeds in the 55th. Ao Tanaka put Leeds up in the 59th and James Justin scored three minutes into stoppage time.

Lynden Gooch’s Huddersfield Town lost 1-0 at Stockport County in League One. Stockport County scored six minutes into stoppage time. Gooch saw yellow five minutes into stoppage time.

Auston Trusty’s Celtic beat Dundee United 4-0 at home in the Scottish Premiership. Yang Hyun-Jun opened the scoring for Celtic in the 27th, Arne Engles doubled the lead in the 32nd, and Benjamin Nygren added a goal in the 63rd. Daizen Maeda finished off the scoring in the 69th minute.

Christian Pulisic’s AC Milan drew 1-1 at Fiorentina in Serie A. Trailing from the 66th, Christopher Nkunku equalized for AC Milan in the 90th minute. Yunus Musah subbed on in the 67th for Atalanta’s 2-0 home win over Torino. Charles De Ketelaere opened the scoring for Atalanta up in the 13th and Mario Pasalic scored five minutes into stoppage time.

Andrija Novakovich’s Reggiana lost 3-1 at home to Gianluca Busio’s Venezia in Serie B. Novakovich subbed on at halftime. Andrea Adorante put Venezia up in the 21st and John Yeboah converted a penalty in the 34th. Reggiana’s Natan Gama pulled a goal back in the 39th. Michael Svoboda doubled Venezia’s lead in the 57th. Venezia finished a man down, with Joel Schingtienne seeing red in the 69th minute.

Jonathan Gomez’s Albacete drew 0-0 at Real Sociedad B in Spain’s Segunda Division.

Folarin Balogun’s Monaco won 3-1 at US Orleans in the Coupe de France. Balogun opened the scoring in the 27th. Monaco’s Stanis Idumbo saw red in the 44th. George Ilenikhena doubled Monaco’s lead in the 88th and scored again four minutes into stoppage time. US Orleans scored three minutes later. Mark McKenzie’s Toulouse drew 1-1 at Angers, advancing 6-5 on penalties. Santiago Hidalgo scored for Toulouse in the 47th and Angers equalized from the penalty spot a minute into stoppage time. Toulouse didn’t convert in the opening round of penalties, while Angers failed to score in rounds two and seven.

Tanner Tessmann’s Lyon advanced in the Coupe de France with a 2-1 win at Lille. Afonso Moreira put Lyon up in the 1st with Lille equalizing in the 28th. Lyon retook the lead from an Endrick goal in the 42nd minute.

Jordan Pefok’s CD Tondela lost 1-0 at Moreirense in Portugal’s Primeira Division. Tondela scored the game’s only goal in the 62nd minute.

Ricardo Pepi and Sergino Dest’s PSV beat Excelsior 5-1 at home in the Eredivisie. Pepi subbed out in the 26th, breaking his arm scoring a goal. He is expected to return in two months. Paul Wanner gave PSV the lead in the 8th with Pepi making it 2-0 in the 23rd and Yarek Gasiorowski scoring in the 33rd. Excelsior scored a minute into first-half stoppage time. Dennis Man finished off the PSV goals in the 69th minute.

Kenny Saief subbed out in the 62nd for Maccabi Haifa’s 0-0 draw at Hapoel Beer Sheva in the Israeli Premier League.

In Liga MX, Joe Corona played in his final professional game, subbing out in the 41st for Tijuana’s 0-0 home draw with Club America. Richy Ledezma and Brian Gutierrez’s Chivas shutout Pachuca 2-0 at home. Ledezma subbed out in the 62nd and Gutierrez followed in the 86th on his debut for Chivas. Armando Gonzalez put Chivas up in the 17th and Daniel Aguirre scored five minutes into stoppage time.

Ventura Alvarado’s Irapuato lost 4-1 at Venados in the Liga de Expansion. Trailing 2-0 from goals in the 19th and 31st, Juan Pablo Rangle scored for Irapuato in the 56th. Venados added goals in the 72nd and 86th minutes.

Did Not Play: Timmy Chandler (Eintracht 3 – Borussia Dortmund 3), Tyler Adams (Bournemouth 3 – Newcastle 3, 6-7 pens), Gaga Slonina (Chelsea 5 – Charlton Athletic 1), Josh Sargent (Norwich City 5 – Walsall 1), Caleb Wiley (Watford 1 – Bristol City 5), Ethan Horvath (Cardiff City 1 – Leyton Orient 1), Dom Dwyer (Mansfield Town 4 – Sheffield United 3), Cameron Carter-Vickers (Celtic 4 – Dundee United 0), Benjamin Cremaschi (Parma 2 – Lecce 1), Konrad De La Fuente (Ceuta 1 – Malaga 2), Taylor Booth (FC Twente 1 – PEC Zwolle 1), Erik Palmer-Brown (Panathinaikos 3 – Panserraikos 0), Nicholas Gioacchini (Asteras Tripolis 0 – OFI 4), Alex Zendejas (Club America 0 – Tijuana 0), Marco Farfan (Tigres 2 – San Luis 1)

Weston McKennie’s Juventus beat Cremonese 5-0 at home in Serie A on Monday. Gleison Bremer opened the scoring for Juventus in the 12th, Jonathan David doubled the lead in the 15th, and Kenan Yildiz made it 3-0 in the 35th. Cremonese gave up an own-goal in the 48th and McKennie finished off the Juve scoring in the 64th minute.

TUESDAY’S SOCCER TV

Pro League on FS2: Damac vs Al Ittihad at 12:30pm. Coupe de France on FS2: Bayeux vs Marseille at 3pm. Liga MX on TUDN: Pachuca vs Leon at 8pm. Universo has Juarez vs Chivas at 10pm ET.

WEDNESDAY’S SOCCER TV

Cup of Nations semifinals on beIN Sport: Senegal vs Egypt at 12pm and Nigeria vs Morocco at 3pm. Serie A on Fox Deportes: Napoli vs Parma at 12:30pm. Pro League on FS2: Al Ahli vs Al Taawon at 12:30pm. Liga MX on TUDN: Cruz Azul vs Atlas at 6pm, Club America vs San Luis at 8pm (also on UniMas), and Toluca vs Santos Laguna at 10pm. Universo has Tigres vs UNAM Pumas at 10pm ET.

THURSDAY’S SOCCER TV

Serie A on Fox Deportes: Verona vs Bologna at 12:30pm ET.

FRIDAY’S SOCCER TV

Pro League on Fox Soccer Plus: Al Ittihad vs Al Ittifaq at 12:30pm. Ligue 1 on beIN Sport: Monaco vs Lorient at 1pm and PSG vs Lille at 3pm. Serie B on Fox Soccer Plus: Sampdoria vs Virtus Entella at 2:30pm. La Liga on ESPN Deportes: Espanyol vs Girona at 3pm. Liga MX on TUDN: Mzzatlan vs Monterrey at 10pm ET.

Photo by Fantini – dpa via ZUMA Press – ISIPhotos.com