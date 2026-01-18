USMNT Players Abroad: Weah and Sands Score, Late Winners for Wright and Agyemang

There were strong showings from several USMNT players abroad this weekend, with five of them scoring in four leagues. Tim Weah had a goal in a strong offensive performance for Marseille in Ligue 1, while James Sands scored for St Pauli against Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga. In the English Championship, the drama came late: Haji Wright and Patrick Agyemang both had crucial match-winning goals in the final minutes for Coventry City and Derby County. In Italy, Gianluca Busio continued his strong Serie B form with an equalizer for Venezia. Here is our full roundup of USMNT players abroad.

Kevin Paredes subbed on at halftime for Wolfsburg’s 1-1 home draw with Heidenheim. Falling behind a minute into first-half stoppage time, Moritz Jenz equalized for Wolfsburg in the 80th. Paredes saw yellow in the 68th minute. Joe Scally and Gio Reyna’s Gladbach drew 0-0 at Damion Downs’s Hamburg. Reyna subbed on in the 69th and Downs subbed out in the 80th.

Kristoffer Lund’s FC Koln beat Lenny Maloney’s Mainz 2-1 at home. Lund subbed on at halftime and Maloney followed in the 74th. Stefan Bell put Mainz up in the 29th. Ragnar Ache equalized for Koln in the 56th and scored again in the 85th minute.

James Sands’s St Pauli lost 3-2 at Borussia Dortmund, trailing 2-0 from goals a minute into first-half stoppage time and the 54th. Sands pulled a goal back for St Pauli in the 62nd and Ricky-Jade Jones equalized in the 72nd. Dortmund converted a penalty six minutes into stoppage time. Malik Tillman’s Bayer Leverkusen lost 1-0 at Hoffenheim to a 9th minute goal.

In the 2.Bundesliga, Julian Green subbed out in the 59th for Furth’s 2-0 loss at Dynamo Dresden to goals in the 35th and 50th minutes. John Tolkin’s Holstein Kiel shutout Paderborn 2-0 at home. Steven Skrzybski put Holstein Kiel up in the 18th and Lasse Rosenboom doubled the lead in the 67th minute. Moving to the 3. Liga, Terrence Boyd subbed out in the 62nd for SV Waldhof’s 5-2 loss at Verl. Falling behind 4-0 to goals in the 12th, 27th, 29th, and 52nd, Waldhof’s Felix Lohkemper converted a penalty in the 58th and scored in the 60th. Verl added a fifth goal in the 61st minute.

Chris Richards’s Crystal Palace lost 2-1 at Sunderland. Yeremy Pino’s goal put Palace up in the 30th, but Sunderland equalized in the 33rd and went ahead in the 71st. Richards saw yellow in the 17th minute. Brenden Aaronson subbed out four minutes into stoppage time for Leeds United’s 1-0 home win over Antonee Robinson’s Fulham. Lukas Nmecha scored for Leeds a minute into stoppage time.

Daryl Dike and George Campbell’s West Brom lost 3-2 at home to Aidan Morris’s Middlesbrough. Campbell subbed on in the 76th and Dike followed two minutes into stoppage time. An own-goal put Boro up in the 42nd and Samuel Silvera doubled their lead in the 58th. West Brom’s Isaac Price pulled a goal back in the 75th and Jed Wallace equalized in the 80th. Middlesbrough retook the lead from a Delano Burgzorg goal in the 90th minute.

Haji Wright subbed on in the 67th for Coventry City’s 2-1 home win over Leicester City. Down a goal from the 10th, Ellis Simms equalized for Coventry in the 47th and Wright scored in the 85th minute. Patrick Agyemang subbed out in the 89th for Derby County’s 1-0 win at Preston North End. Agyemang scored Derby’s goal in the 82nd minute.

In League One, Lynden Gooch’s Huddersfield Town lost 3-1 at Burton Albion. Down a goal from the 4th, Alfie May equalized for Huddersfield in the 28th. Burton retook the lead in the 57th and scored again in the 78th. Gooch saw yellow in the 44th minute.

Yunus Musah subbed out in the 56th for Atalanta’s 1-1 draw at Pisa. Nikola Krstovic scored Atalanta’s goal in the 83rd and Pisa equalized in the 87th minute. Weston McKennie subbed out in the 80th for Juventus’s 1-0 loss at Cagliari to a 65th minute goal. Christian Pulisic subbed out in the 73rd for AC Milan’s 1-0 home win over Lecce. Niclas Fullkrug scored AC Milan’s goal in the 76th minute. Benjamin Cremaschi subbed on in the 82nd for Parma’s 0-0 home draw with Genoa.

In Serie B, Andrija Novakovich subbed on in the 79th for Reggiana’s 2-1 home loss to Cesena. Manolo Portanova put Reggiana up in the 27th, but Cesena converted a penalty in the 30th and scored in the 63rd minute. Gianluca Busio’s Venezia beat US Catanzaro 3-1 at home after falling behind in the 6th. Busio equalized for Venezia in the 18th. Playing a man up from the 73rd, Andrea Adorante converted a Venezia penalty in the 86th and Antonio Casas finished off the scoring four minutes into stoppage time.

Johnny Cardoso subbed out in the 78th for Atletico Madrid’s 1-0 home win over Alaves. Alexander Sorloth scored for Atletico in the 48th minute. In the Segunda Division, Konrad De La Fuente’s Ceuta lost 3-0 at home to Valladolid. Ceuta fell behind in the 41st and Valladolid added goals in the 52nd and 54th minutes. Jonathan Gomez’s Albacete shutout Cadiz 1-0 at home. Pepe Sanchez scored for Albacete in the 60th minute.

Folarin Balogun subbed out three minutes into stoppage time for Monaco’s 3-1 home loss to Lorient. Trailing from the 68th, Ansu Fati scored for Monaco in the 76th. Lorient retook the lead in the 85th and scored again in the 87th minute. Tanner Tessmann subbed out in the 74th for Lyon’s 2-1 home win over Brest. Playing a man up from the 19th, Pavel Sulc opened the scoring for Lyon in the 41st and Abner Vinicius doubled the lead two minutes into first-half stoppage time. Brest scored in the 87th minute.

Tim Weah’s Marseille won 5-2 at Angers, going ahead from an Amine Gouiri goal in the 19th. Mason Greenwood doubled the Marseille lead in the 24th, Hamed Traore scored in the 34th, and Weah made it 4-0 in the 40th. Angers scored two minutes into first-half stoppage time. Marseille’s Igor Paixao made it 5-1 in the 88th. Angers scored again two minutes into stoppage time.

Elsewhere in Europe

Bryan Reynolds’s Westerlo lost 2-0 at home to Cercle Brugge. An own-goal put Cercle Brugge up in the 6th and they doubled their lead in the 39th minute.

Jordan Pefok subbed on three minutes into stoppage time for CD Tondela’s 1-0 home loss to Braga. Playing a man down from the 83rd, Braga converted a penalty two minutes into stoppage time.

Erik Palmer-Brown subbed on in the 67th for Panathinaikos’s 4-0 loss at AEK Athens in the Greek Super League. AEK Athens scored in the 15th, 57th, 65th, and 79th minutes.

Kenny Saief subbed out in the 58th for Maccabi Haifa’s 4-1 home win over Maccabi Tel-Aviv. Michael Ohana opened the scoring for Maccabi Haifa three minutes into first-half stoppage time. Maccabi Tel-Aviv equalized in the 52nd. Maccabi Haifa retook the lead from a Guy Melamed goal in the 79th, Kenji Gorre doubled it in the 81st, and Niv Gabay finished off the goals in the 88th. Saief saw yellow in the 29th minute.

Richy Ledezma and Brian Gutierrez’s Chivas beat Queretaro 2-1 at home. Ledezma subbed out in the 78th and Gutierrez followed in the 88th. Armando Gonzalez put Chivas up in the 35th and Roberto Alvarado doubled the lead in the 61st with Ledezma assisting. Queretaro pulled a goal back in the 81st. Ledezma saw yellow in the 55th minute.

In the Liga de Expansion, Ventura Alvarado’s Irapuato beat Leones 4-1 at home after falling behind in the 4th. Robert Castellanos equalized for Irapuato in the 20th, Benjamin Sanchez put them up in the 47th, Rolando Gonzalez added a goal in the 51st, and Edson Partida converted a penalty in the 84th minute.

