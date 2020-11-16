USMNT 6 – Panama 2

The USMNT's newest generation showed that they can come back in a 6-2 win over Panama in Austria. Trailing from an 8th minute Jose Fajardo goal, Gio Reyna converted a free kick in the 19th minute. Nicholas Gioacchini scored his first goal for the senior squad in the 22nd, doubling the lead in the 26th. The USMNT has a chance to extend its lead from the penalty spot in the 65th minute, but Gioacchini's attempt was saved. Fajardo pulled a goal back in the 79th. Sebastian Soto scored in the 83rd, making the most of his debut after subbing on in the 77th. Richie Ledezma also won his first cap for the USMNT. Sebastian Lletget subbed on with Soto and scored in the 87th minute. Soto scored again in stoppage time.

Match: US Men’s National Team vs. Panama

Date: November 16, 2020

Competition: International Friendly

Venue: Stadion Wiener Neustadt; Wiener Neustadt, Austria

Attendance: No attendance

Kickoff: 8:45pm local / 2:45 pm ET

Weather: 50 degrees; cloudy

Scoring Summary: 1 2 F

USA 3 3 6

PAN 1 1 2

PAN – Jose Fajardo (Alejandro Yearwood) 8th minute

USA – Giovanni Reyna 18

USA – Nicholas Gioacchini 22

USA – Nicholas Gioacchini (Matt Miazga) 26

PAN – Jose Fajardo 79

USA – Sebastian Soto (Richy Ledezma) 83

USA – Sebastian Lletget (Reggie Cannon) 87

USA – Sebastian Soto (Richy Ledezma) 90+1

Lineups:

USA: 1-Zack Steffen; 20-Reggie Cannon, 3-Matt Miazga (15-Chris Richards, 80), 13-Tim Ream (capt.), 2-Sergiño Dest; 4-Tyler Adams (16-Johnny Cardoso, 62), 18-Yunus Musah (17-Sebastian Lletget, 76), 8-Weston McKennie; 7-Giovanni Reyna (12-Richy Ledezma, 68), 9-Nicholas Gioacchini (19-Sebastian Soto, 77), 21-Uly Llanez (23-Tim Weah, 62)

Subs not used: 22-Ethan Horvath, 24-Chituru Odunze, 5-Antonee Robinson, 6-John Brooks, 11-Konrad de la Fuente, 14-Owen Otasowie

Head coach: Gregg Berhalter

PAN: 1-Orlando Mosquera; 23-Michael Murillo, 4-Fidel Escobar, 13-Oscar Linton, 15-Alejandro Yearwood (14-Andres Andrade, 55); 16-Jorman Aguilar (21-Omar Browne, 75), 11-Armando Cooper (capt.) (5-Abdiel Ayarza, 75), 8-Adalberto Carrasquilla (6-Victor Griffith, 55), 7-Eduardo Guerrero (9-Gabriel Torres, 45); 17-Jose Fajardo, 24-Juan David Tejada (19-Cesar Yanis, 45)

Subs not used: 22-Marcos Allen, 2-Francisco Palacios, 3-Harold Cummings, 10-Edgar Barcenas

Head coach: Thomas Christiansen

Stats Summary: USA / PAN

Shots: 15 / 8

Shots on Goal: 8 / 3

Saves: 2 / 1

Corner Kicks: 6 / 3

Fouls: 20 / 18

Offside: 1 / 3

Misconduct Summary:

PAN – Fidel Escobar (caution) 41st minute

PAN – Michael Murrillo (caution) 42

USA - Weston McKennie (caution) 50

USA - Nicholas Gioacchini (caution) 51

PAN – Victor Griffith (caution) 70

PAN – Gabriel Torres (caution) 73

Officials:

Referee: Harald Lechner (AUT)

Assistant Referee 1: Andreas Heidenreich (AUT)

Assistant Referee 2: Maximilian Kolbithsc (AUT)

4th Official: Julian Weinberger (AUT)

Photo by John Dorton - ISIPhotos.com