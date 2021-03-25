USMNT 4 – Jamaica 1

The USMNT beat Jamaica 4-1 in an international friendly played without fans at Stadion Wiener Neustadt in Austria. The game is the first of two European dates, with the USMNT traveling to Belfast for Sunday’s game against Northern Ireland (12pm ET – FS1). With a roster made up mostly of European players, it was an MLS attacking midfielder responsible for half of the US goals.

Barcelona defender Sergino Dest continued his run of form by opening the scoring in the 34th minute. Red Bull Salzburg’s Brenden Aaronson doubled the lead in the 52nd. Jamaica pulled a goal back through Jamal Lowe in the 70th. Sebastian Lletget took over from there, extending the USA lead with goals in the 83rd and 90th minutes. Jordan Siebatcheu made his debut for the USMNT, subbing on in the 82nd minute.

Nice ball from Nicholas Giaocchini, fine finish from Sebastian Lletget to make it 3-1 for the 🇺🇸!#USAvJAM pic.twitter.com/6wby9lRhtR — U.S. Soccer MNT (@USMNT) March 25, 2021

Photo by John Dorton – ISIPhotos.com