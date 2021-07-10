Honduras 1 – USMNT 4, Concacaf World Cup qualifying

The United States picked up three points on the road in Concacaf World Cup qualifying, beating Honduras 4-1. Honduras opened the scoring in the 27th minute through Brayan Moya. Antonee Robinson subbed on at halftime and equalized in the 48th minute. In his first game with the senior squad, Ricardo Pepi headed in a DeAndre Yedlin ball in the 74th minute. Pepi assisted on Brenden Aaronson’s goal in the 85th minute and setup Sebastian Lletget’s goal in stoppage time. The win gives the USMNT five points from the September window.

US coach Gregg Berhalter made several changes to the lineup, playing George Bello, Mark McKenzie, and James Sands for the first time in qualifying and giving Pepi his debut. After falling behind, Berhalter made three changes at halftime and reset the formation. The USMNT had to adjust again in the 62nd minute with Christian Pulisic unable to continue.

RICARDO PEPI WITH HIS DEBUT GOAL TO GIVE THE @USMNT THE LEAD 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/8UiNxA8mCO — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) September 9, 2021

Also in Concacaf World Cup qualifying, Canada had no problems at home against Panama in a 3-0 win. Atiba Hutchinson opened the scoring in the 6th minute at BMO Field. Jonathan David made it 2-0 in the 11th and Tajon Buchanan finished off the goals in the 59th minute. Canada goalkeeper Milan Borjan got the shutout without having to make a save. Panama drew 1-1 at home with Mexico. Rolando Blackburn gave Panama the lead in the 28th minute. Jesus Corona equalized for Mexico in the 76th minute. Costa Rica and Jamaica drew 1-1 at San Jose’s Estadio Nacional. Jimmy Martin put Costa Rica up at home in the 3rd. Jamaica equalized through Shamar Nicholson in the 47th minute.

— MORE TO FOLLOW —

Photo by Brad Smith – ISIPhotos.com