Mexico 0 – USMNT 0, Concacaf World Cup qualifying

Mexico and the United States split the points in a 0-0 draw at Estadio Azteca in the Octagonal round of Concacaf World Cup qualifying. The United States had its chances in front of a noticeably small crowd due to traffic issues getting to the stadium. As the game developed, the United States came close to scoring twice, putting four of their nine shots on goal. Mexico had two shots on goal from 11 taken, holding over 60% of the possession.

“It was decent,” USMNT midfielder Kellyn Acosta told CBS Sports. “We came here to get three points, came out with one point. It was a tough battle for 90+ minutes, but proud of the boys, proud of the resilience of the group for the full-time. We look on to Sunday.”

The United States will be without Timothy Weah and DeAndre Yedlin for Sunday’s home game against Panama due to yellow card suspension. US Soccer announced prior to the game that defender Reggie Cannon had tested positive for COVID-19 and is unavailable.

Elsewhere in Concacaf World Cup qualifying, Jamaica and El Salvador drew 1-1 in Kingston. Eriq Zavaleta scored for El Salvador in the 21st with Jamaica’s Andre Gray equalizing in the 72nd. Panama and Honduras drew 1-1 in Panama City. Rolando Blackburn put Panama up in the 23rd and Honduras’s Kevin Lopez equalizing in the 65th. Costa Rica shutout Canada 1-0 at home, playing a man up from a Mark-Anthony Kaye red card in the 34th. Celso Borges scored for Costa Rica in first-half stoppage time.

— GAME REPORT —

Match: United States vs Mexico

Date: March 24, 2022

Competition: Concacaf 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifying

Venue: Estadio Azteca; Mexico City, Mexico

Attendance: 47,000

Kickoff: 10 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. local

Weather: 68 degrees, Fair

Scoring Summary: 1 2 F

USA 0 0 0

MEX 0 0 0

Lineups:

USA: 1-Zack Steffen; 2-DeAndre Yedlin (22-Erik Palmer-Brown, 80), 3-Walker Zimmerman, 12-Miles Robinson, 5-Antonee Robinson; 4-Tyler Adams (Capt.) (15-Aaron Long, 80), 6-Yunus Musah, 23-Kellyn Acosta; 21-Tim Weah (11-Gio Reyna, 60), 9-Ricardo Pepi (17-Jordan Pefok, 60), 10-Christian Pulisic (13-Jordan Morris, 84)

Substitutes: 18-Ethan Horvath, 7-Paul Arriola, 8-Cristian Roldan, 14-Luca de la Torre, 16-George Bello, 19-James Sands, 20-Jesús Ferreira

Head coach: Gregg Berhalter

MEX: 13-Guillermo Ochoa (Capt.); 3-Jorge Sanchez, 19-Cesar Montes, 5-Johan Vazquez, 18-Gerardo Arteaga; 16-Hector Herrera, 4-Edson Alvarez, 8-Carlos Rodriguez (14-Erick Gutierrez, 79); 22-Hirving Lozano, 9-Raul Jimenez, 17-Jesus Corona (10-Alexis Vega, 79)

Substitutes not used: 1-Alfredo Talavera, 12-Rodolfo Cota, 2-Israel Reyes, 6-Julian Araujo, 7-Luis Romo, 11-Diego Lainez, 15-Hector Moreno, 20-Uriel Antuna, 21-Henry Martin, 23-Jesus Gallardo

Head coach: Gerardo “Tata” Martino

Stats Summary: USA / MEX

Shots: 9 / 11

Shots on Goal: 4 / 2

Saves: 2 / 4

Corner Kicks: 4 / 1

Fouls: 12 / 14

Offside: 0 / 1

Misconduct Summary:

USA – Miles Robinson (Caution) 9th minute

MEX — Edson Alvarez (Caution) 21

USA — DeAndre Yedlin (Caution) 26

USA – Tim Weah (Caution) 39

USA — Gerardo Martino (Caution) 39

MEX — Alexis Vega (Caution) 90

Officials:

Referee: Mario Escobar (Guatemala)

Assistant Referee 1: Caleb Wales (Trinidad and Tobago)

Assistant Referee 2: Henri Pupiro (Nicaragua)

4th Official: Bryan Lopez (Guatemala)

VAR: Carol Anne Chenard (Canada)

