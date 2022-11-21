El Salvador 1 – USMNT 1, Nations League A group D

With the rain and muddy conditions at Estadio Cuscatlan dictating the pace and the approach, the USMNT finished off its June, 2022 schedule with a 1-1 draw at El Salvador in Nations League A group D. Alexander Larin put El Salvador up in the 37th minute with Jordan Morris equalizing for the USA a minute into stoppage time. Paul Arriola subbed on in the 61st and saw red in the 70th. El Salvador’s Ronald Gomez followed with a red card in the 79th minute. Malik Tillman and Walker Zimmerman weren’t available for the United States due to injury.

The USMNT returns to action in September in the final international window before the start of the 2022 World Cup. The Nations League schedule resumes during the March, 2023 window with the USMNT trailing 1st-place El Salvador by a point but with a game in hand.

The @USMNT came back in stoppage time to equalize with El Salvador 1-1 on the road 🇺🇸🤝🇸🇻 Relive all the madness in our 90′ in 90″ ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/JQCir1jzth — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 15, 2022

Match: El Salvador vs. United States Men’s National Team

Date: June 14, 2022

Competition: Concacaf Nations League

Venue: Estadio Cuscatlán; San Salvador, El Salvador

Attendance: 6,313

Kickoff: 8 p.m. local (10 p.m. ET)

Weather: 68 degrees; rainy

Scoring Summary: 1 2 F

USA 0 1 1

SLV 1 0 1

SLV – Alexander Larin (Kevin Reyes) 35th minute

USA – Jordan Morris (Luca de la Torre) 90+1

Lineups:

USA: 18-Ethan Horvath; 22-Reggie Cannon, 20-Cameron Carter-Vickers (14-Luca de la Torre, 81) 15-Aaron Long, 5-Antonee Robinson; 4-Tyler Adams (13-Jordan Morris, 80), 11-Brenden Aaronson (8-Weston McKennie, 46), 6-Yunus Musah; 21-Tim Weah (7-Paul Arriola, 61), 19-Haji Wright (9-Jesús Ferreira, 46), 10-Christian Pulisic (capt.)

Substitutes not used: 1-Matt Turner, 12-Sean Johnson, 2-DeAndre Yedlin, 3-Erik Palmer-Brown, 16-Joe Scally, 17-Cristian Roldan, 23-Kellyn Acosta

Head coach: Gregg Berhalter

SLV: 1-Mario Gonzalez; 13-Alexander Larin, 5-Ronald Rodriguez, 3-Roberto Dominguez, 21-Bryan Tamacas (2-Linzandro Claros, 87); 6-Narciso Orellana, 14- Christian Martinez, 8-Brayan Lanaverde (7-Darwin Ceren, 61); 19-Kevin Reyes (22-Roberto Molina, 61), 9-Nelson Bonilla (capt.) (12-Cristian Gil, 68), 17-Jairo Henriquez (4-Erick Cabalceta, 86)

Substitutes not used: 18-Tomas Romero, 23-Kevin Carabantes, 10-Eric Calvillo, 11-Joaquin Rivas, 15-Kevin Melara, 16-Eduardo Vigil, 20-Enrico Dueñas

Head coach: Hugo Perez

Stats Summary: USA / SLV

Shots: 10 / 5

Shots on Goal: 6 / 1

Saves: 0 / 4

Corner Kicks: 7 / 3

Fouls: 12 / 16

Offside: 2 / 1

Misconduct Summary:

USA – Reggie Cannon (Caution) 45+1 minute

USA – Paul Arriola (Ejection) 70

USA – Tyler Adams (Caution) 76

SLV – Ronald Rodriguez (Ejection) 79

SLV – Mario Gonzalez (Caution) 85

Officials:

Referee: Cesar Ramos (MEX)

AR1: Alberto Marin (MEX)

AR2: Miguel Hernandez (MEX)

4th Official: Juan Gabriel Calderon (CRC)

Photo by John Dorton – ISIPhotos.com