Saint Kitts and Nevis 0 – USMNT 6, 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup group A

The United States took the lead in Gold Cup group A on Wednesday night with a 6-0 win over Saint Kitts and Nevis at CityPark in St Louis. Djordje Mihailovic opened the scoring in the 12th and Brian Reynolds doubled the USMNT’s lead in the 14th. USMNT forward Jesus Ferreira made it 3-0 in the 16th, adding goals in the 25th and 50th minutes. Mihailovic finished off the USMNT goals in the 79th with Sean Johnson keeping the clean sheet.

“We’re happy with the win,” Ferreira told FOX Sports. “We knew that we had to come out here and gain points, gain goals, and I think the team went out there and took care of business.”

In the other group A game, Jamaica beat Trinidad and Tobago 4-1. Jamaica took the lead from a 14th minute Demarai Gray goal with Leon Bailey doubling the lead in the 17th and Gray scoring again in the 29th. Trinidad and Tobago’s Andre Rampersad scored in the 49th, but it was Jamaica adding a fourth goal through Dujuan Richards two minutes into stoppage time.

Group A concludes on Sunday with the USMNT playing Trinidad and Tobago in Charlotte (7pm ET – FOX) and Jamaica vs Saint Kitts and Nevis in Santa Clara.

— GAME REPORT —

Match: U.S. Men’s National Team vs. St. Kitts & Nevis

Date: June 28, 2023

Competition: 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup; Group A

Venue: CITYPARK; St. Louis, Mo.

Attendance: 21,216

Kickoff: 10pm ET (9pm local time)

Weather: 84 degrees; hazy

Scoring Summary: 1 2 F

USA 4 2 6

SKN 0 0 0

USA – Djordje Mihailovic (Gianluca Busio) 12th minute

USA – Bryan Reynolds (Alex Zendejas) 14

USA – Jesús Ferreira (Gianluca Busio)

USA – Jesús Ferreira (Djordje Mihailovic) 25

USA – Jesús Ferreira (Djordje Mihailovic) 50

USA – Djordje Mihailovic (Cristian Roldan) 80

Lineups:

USA: 18-Sean Johnson (capt.); 5-Bryan Reynolds (22-Julian Gressel, 76), 4-Matt Miazga, 20-Jalen Neal, 15-DeJuan Jones; 6-Gianluca Busio (7-Alan Soñora, 46), 8-James Sands (16-Aidan Morris, 56), 14-Djordje Mihailovic; 17-Alex Zendejas, 9-Jesús Ferreira (19-Brandon Vazquez, 56), 11-Cade Cowell (10-Cristian Roldan, 68)

Substitutes not used: 1-Matthew Turner, 23-Gabriel Slonina, 2-Deandre Yedlin, 3-Aaron Long, 12-Miles Robinson, 13-Jordan Morris, 21-John Tolkin

Head Coach: B.J. Callaghan

SKN: 18-Julani Archibald (capt.); 2- Malique Roberts, 6- Lois Maynard, 3-Gerard Williams, 5-Jameel Ible (15-Mervin Lewis, 71); 7-Tiquanny Williams (9-Carlos Bertie, 63), 14-Raheem Somersall (8-Yohannes Mitchum, 63), 4-Andre Burley, 11-Tyquan Terrell (21-Omari Sterling-James, 63); 19-Romaine Sawyers, 16-Keithroy Freeman (10-Jacob Hazel, 71)

Substitutes not used: 1-Jamal Jeffers, 23-Xander Parke, 12-Dijhorn Simmonds, 13-Ezrick Nicholls, 17-Rowan Liburd, 20-Raheem Hanley, 22-Ronaldo Belgrove

Head Coach: Austin Huggins

Stats Summary: USA / SKN

Shots: 34 / 2

Shots on Goal: 15 / 0

Saves: 0 / 9

Corner Kicks: 8 / 1

Fouls: 16 / 9

Offside: 3 / 1

Misconduct Summary:

SKN – Tyquan Terrell (Caution) 56th minute

SKN – Jameel Ible (Caution) 69

SKN – Andre Burley (Caution) 74

Officials:

Referee: Juan Gabriel Calderon (CRC)

AR1: Juan Carlos Mora (CRC)

AR2: Henri Pupiro (NCA)

4th Official: Bryan Lopez (GUA)

VAR: Selvin Brown (HON)

Assistant VAR: Shirley Perello (HON)

Photo by Concacaf.com