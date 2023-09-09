Premier League win for Fulham, Wright and Sargent score in the Championship

Matt Turner’s Nottingham Forest lost 2-1 at Arsenal in the Premier League. Trailing 2-0 from goals in the 26th and 32nd minutes, Forest’s Taiwo Awoniyi scored in the 82nd minute. Tim Ream and Antonee Robinson’s Fulham won 1-0 at Everton on a 73rd minute Bobby De Cordova-Reid goal.

“We hit the post as well, like Everton hit the crossbar,” Fulham manager Marco Silva said. “We had more chances in the second than the first, but in terms of our compactness, in terms of defensive organization, it was not really good, not even 50 per cent what it should be. Even so, we were able to win a football match. In this circumstance, it is a great feeling for us.”

Duane Holmes subbed on in the 76th minute of Preston North End’s 2-1 home win over Sunderland in the Championship. PNE’s Will Keane scored in the 25th with Sunderland’s Jack Clarke equalizing from the penalty spot in the 31st. Mads Frokjaer-Jensen scored for Preston in the 59th minute. Haji Wright subbed on in the 66th minute of Coventry City’s 3-0 home win over Middlesbrough. Matt Godden put Coventry up in the 11th, Wright doubled the lead in the 70th, and an own-goal finished off the scoring a minute into stoppage time.

“You’ve got the two lads that have come in Ellis and Haji who are different players, but both trying to find out, how we operate how they need to operate in a team with a lot of new faces and but that’s the work that we need to get going back around,” Coventry City manager Mark Robins said.

Josh Sargent’s Norwich City drew 4-4 at Southampton with Sargent opening the scoring in the 7th. Southampton equalized in the 17th and went ahead from a 21st minute penalty. Gabriel Sara equalized for Norwich in the 23rd and Jonathan Rowe scored two minutes into first-half stoppage time. Southampton equalized in the 57th and Norwich went ahead from a Christian Fassnacht goal in the 84th. Southampton equalized from a penalty seven minutes into stoppage time.

Cameron Carter-Vickers subbed out at halftime of Celtic’s 3-1 win at Aberdeen in the Premiership. Liel Abada scored for Celtic in the 11th minute with Aberdeen equalizing in the 25th. Celtic’s Kyogo Furuhashi scored in the 29th and Matt O’Riley extended the lead in the 84th minute.

The first round of the DFB Pokal started with Joe Scally’s Gladbach won 7-0 at Bersenbruck. Franck Honorat opened the scoring for Gadbach in the 21st, Nathan Ngoumou doubled the lead in the 26th, and Tomas Cvancara added goals in the 32nd and 34th. Honorat scored again in the 56th, Robin Hack ade it 6-0 in the 77th, and Grant-Leon Ranos finished off the goals in the 89th minute.

Terrence Boyd’s Kaiserslautern won 5-0 at TuS RW Koblenz with Boyd opening the scoring in the 19th. Julian Niehues doubled the lead in the 35th and Boris Tomiak made it 3-0 in the 43rd. Kenny Prince Redondo converted a Kaiserslautern penalty in the 66th and Boyd scored again in the 90th minute. Julian Green’s Furth won 1-0 at Hallescher with Armindo Sieb scoring in the 18th. Hallescher played a man down from a red card two minutes into first-half stoppage time.

Brenden Aaronson subbed on in the 59th minute and Jordan Pefok followed in the 68th of Union Berlin’s 4-0 win at Astoria Walldorf. Union Berlin’s Robin Knoche converted a 29th minute penalty and Sheraldo Becker doubled the lead in the 38th. Diogo Leite made it 3-0 in the 41st and Janik Haberer scored in the 80th minute.

Konrad De La Fuente subbed on in the 68th minute of Eibar’s 4-0 loss at Racing in the Segunda Division. Racing scored in the 22nd and 24th, converted a 38th minute penalty, and Lago Junior made it 4-0 in the 72nd.

Moving to Belgium’s Pro League, Bryan Reynolds’s Westerlo drew 1-1 at home with Gent. Nicolas Madsen converted a Westerlo penalty in the 18th and Gent equalized in the 35th. Gabriel Slonina’s KAS Eupen lost 5-0 at home to Club Brugge to a 6th minute penalty and goals in the 17th, 20th, 62nd, and 66th minutes.

In the Eredivisie, Djordje Mihailovic’s AZ beat Go Ahead Eagles 5-1 at home. Jordy Clasie opened the scoring for AZ in the 4th, Vangelis Pavlidis doubled the lead in the 15th, and Ruben van Bommel made it 3-0 in the 51st. Go Ahead Eagles scored in the 66th. Dani de Wit converted an AZ penalty in the 87th and Mayckel Lahdo finished off the scoring three minutes into stoppage time. Ricardo Pepi subbed on in the 83rd minute of PSV’s 2-0 home win over FC Utrecht. Noa Lang put PSV up three minutes into stoppage time and Yorbe Vertessen scored in the 77th minute.

Aron Johansson subbed on in the 78th minute for Valur’s 1-1 draw at Keflavik in the Urvalsdeild karla. Trailing from a goal five minutes into stoppage time, Valur’s Birkir Mar Saevarsson equalized six minutes into stoppage time.

Did Not Play: Ethan Horvath (Nottingham Forest 1 – Arsenal 2), Austin Trusty (Sheffield United 0- Crystal Palace 1), Chris Richards (Crystal Palace 1 – Sheffield United 0), Zack Steffen (Manchester City 3 – Burnley 0), Daryl Dike (West Brom 3 – Swansea City 2), Lynden Gooch (Sunderland 1 – Preston North End 2), Tyler Adams (Leeds United 0 – Birmingham City 1), Ulysses Llanez (Wolfsburg 6 – Makkabi 0), Paxten Aaronson and Timmy Chandler (Eintracht 7 – Lok Leipzig 0), Gio Reyna (Dortmund 6 – Schott Mainz 1), Emmanuel Sabbi (Le Harve 2 – Montpellier 2), Mark McKenzie (KRC Genk 1 – Cercle Brugge 0), Owen Otasowie (Club Brugge 5 – Eupen 0), Sam Vines (Royal Antwerp 6 – Kortrijk 0), Malik Tillman (PSV 2 – Utrecht 0), George Bello (LASK 2 – Blau-Weis Linz 0), Sebastian Soto (Klagenfurt 0 – Sturm Graz 0), Johnny Cardoso (Internacional 1 – Botafogo 3), Jonathan Bornstein (CDS Vida 1 – Olancho 2)

Photo by David Blunsden – APS via ZUMA Press Wire – ISIPhotos.com