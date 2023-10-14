USMNT 4 – Oman 0, international friendly

The USMNT concluded the September 2023 international window with a 4-0 win over Oman at Allianz Field in St Paul, Minnesota. Folarin Balogun opened the scoring in the 13th minute, Brenden Aaronson doubled the lead in the 60th, and Ricardo Pepi made it 3-0 in the 79th. An 81st minute own-goal finished off the scoring with USMNT goalkeeper Ethan Horvath keeping the clean sheet with one save. The USMNT plays Germany on October 14 and Ghana on October 17.

A 4-0 win in the Twin Cities 🎥 pic.twitter.com/v7YPWcCByl — U.S. Men’s National Soccer Team (@USMNT) September 13, 2023

— GAME REPORT —

Match: USMNT vs Oman

Date: September 12, 2023

Competition: International Friendly

Venue: Allianz Field; St. Paul, MN

Attendance: 13,665

Kickoff: 8:37pm ET (7:37pm local)

Weather: 58 degrees; clear

Scoring Summary: 1 2 F

USA 1 3 4

OMA 0 0 0

USA – Folarin Balogun 13th minute

USA – Brenden Aaronson 60

USA – Ricardo Pepi (DeJuan Jones) 79

USA – Khalid Albraiki (own goal) 81

Lineups:

USA: 1-Ethan Horvath; 2-Sergiño Dest (19-DeJuan Jones, 76), 12-Miles Robinson, 4-Chris Richards (3-Mark McKenzie, 71), 23-Kris Lund; 17-Malik Tillman (15-Benja Cremaschi, 71), 6-Yunus Musah, 8-Weston McKennie; 21-Tim Weah (22-Kevin Paredes, 79), 20-Folarin Balogun (9-Ricardo Pepi, 46), 10-Christian Pulisic (Capt.) (11-Brenden Aaronson, 46)

Substitutes not used: 18-Drake Callender, 5-Antonee Robinson, 7-Cade Cowell, 13-Tim Ream, 14-Luca de la Torre, 16-Tanner Tessmann

Head coach: Gregg Berhalter

OMA: 1-Ibrahim Almukhaini; 10-Jameel Alyahmadi, 16-Khalid Albraiki, 6-Ahmed Alkhamisi, 14-Ahmed Alkaabi; 2-Tamim Albalushi (19-Mahmood Almushaifri, 80), 23-Harib Alsaadi (Capt.), 8-Zaher Alaghbari (15-Musaab Almamari, 64); 12-Muhsen Alghassani, 11-Abdullah Fawaz (21-Abdulrahman Almushaifri, 64), 7-Issam Alsabhi

Substitutes not used: 18-Fayiz Alrushaidi, 22-Ahmed Alrawahi, 3-Fahmi Dorbin, 4-Ali Alhanaei, 5-Juma Alhabsi, 13-Ahmed Almatrushi, 17-Ahmed Aladawi, 24-Mohammed Alamri

Head coach: Branko Ivankovic

Stats Summary: USA / OMA

Shots: 19 / 7

Shots on Goal: 9 / 1

Saves: 1 / 6

Corner Kicks: 8 / 4

Fouls: 12 / 9

Offside: 0 / 2

Misconduct Summary:

OMA – Musaab Almamari (caution) 66th minute

USA – Yunus Musah (caution) 88

Officials:

Referee: Mario Escobar (GUA)

Assistant Referee 1: Luis Ventura (GUA)

Assistant Referee 2: Humberto Panjoj (GUA)

4th Official: Sergio Reyna (GUA)

Photo by John Dorton – ISIPhotos.com