USMNT 4 – Oman 0, international friendly

The USMNT concluded the September 2023 international window with a 4-0 win over Oman at Allianz Field in St Paul, Minnesota. Folarin Balogun opened the scoring in the 13th minute, Brenden Aaronson doubled the lead in the 60th, and Ricardo Pepi made it 3-0 in the 79th. An 81st minute own-goal finished off the scoring with USMNT goalkeeper Ethan Horvath keeping the clean sheet with one save. The USMNT plays Germany on October 14 and Ghana on October 17.
— GAME REPORT —
Match: USMNT vs Oman
Date: September 12, 2023
Competition: International Friendly
Venue: Allianz Field; St. Paul, MN
Attendance: 13,665
Kickoff: 8:37pm ET (7:37pm local)
Weather: 58 degrees; clear
Scoring Summary: 1 2 F
USA 1 3 4
OMA 0 0 0
USA – Folarin Balogun 13th minute
USA – Brenden Aaronson 60
USA – Ricardo Pepi (DeJuan Jones) 79
USA – Khalid Albraiki (own goal) 81
Lineups:
USA: 1-Ethan Horvath; 2-Sergiño Dest (19-DeJuan Jones, 76), 12-Miles Robinson, 4-Chris Richards (3-Mark McKenzie, 71), 23-Kris Lund; 17-Malik Tillman (15-Benja Cremaschi, 71), 6-Yunus Musah, 8-Weston McKennie; 21-Tim Weah (22-Kevin Paredes, 79), 20-Folarin Balogun (9-Ricardo Pepi, 46), 10-Christian Pulisic (Capt.) (11-Brenden Aaronson, 46)
Substitutes not used: 18-Drake Callender, 5-Antonee Robinson, 7-Cade Cowell, 13-Tim Ream, 14-Luca de la Torre, 16-Tanner Tessmann
Head coach: Gregg Berhalter
OMA: 1-Ibrahim Almukhaini; 10-Jameel Alyahmadi, 16-Khalid Albraiki, 6-Ahmed Alkhamisi, 14-Ahmed Alkaabi; 2-Tamim Albalushi (19-Mahmood Almushaifri, 80), 23-Harib Alsaadi (Capt.), 8-Zaher Alaghbari (15-Musaab Almamari, 64); 12-Muhsen Alghassani, 11-Abdullah Fawaz (21-Abdulrahman Almushaifri, 64), 7-Issam Alsabhi
Substitutes not used: 18-Fayiz Alrushaidi, 22-Ahmed Alrawahi, 3-Fahmi Dorbin, 4-Ali Alhanaei, 5-Juma Alhabsi, 13-Ahmed Almatrushi, 17-Ahmed Aladawi, 24-Mohammed Alamri
Head coach: Branko Ivankovic
Stats Summary: USA / OMA
Shots: 19 / 7
Shots on Goal: 9 / 1
Saves: 1 / 6
Corner Kicks: 8 / 4
Fouls: 12 / 9
Offside: 0 / 2
Misconduct Summary:
OMA – Musaab Almamari (caution) 66th minute
USA – Yunus Musah (caution) 88
Officials:
Referee: Mario Escobar (GUA)
Assistant Referee 1: Luis Ventura (GUA)
Assistant Referee 2: Humberto Panjoj (GUA)
4th Official: Sergio Reyna (GUA)
Photo by John Dorton – ISIPhotos.com