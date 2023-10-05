AC Milan draws at Dortmund, loss for Celtic, Wright scores in Coventry City win

Thursday’s soccer news starts in the Champions League, where Yunus Musah and Christian Pulisic’s AC Milan drew 0-0 at Borussia Dortmund in group F. Pulisic subbed out in the 69th minute and Gio Reyna was on the bench for Dortmund. Musah saw yellow in the 88th minute. Milan put two shots on goal to three for Dortmund. “We’re still confident,” Pulisic said. “We’re in a good space, can go through and will keep pushing. We had some good moments, some things we can work on.”

Cameron Carter-Vickers subbed on in the 62nd minute for Celtic’s 2-1 home loss to Lazio in group E. Kyogo Furuhashi scored for Celtic in the 12th with Lazio equalizing in the 29th and scoring again five minutes into stoppage time.

“The players gave everything to the game and I couldn’t fault them for that,” Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers said. “The mentality, and we’ll go away and analyse where we can be better in our next Champions League game here against Atletico Madrid. We’ll fight and we’ll show our spirit and hopefully show our quality that can get us a result.”

Sam Vines wasn’t in the squad for Royal Antwerp’s 3-2 home loss to Shakhtar Donetsk in group H. Arbnor Muja scored for Antwerp in the 3rd and Michael Ange Balikwisha doubled the lead in the 34th. Shakhtar pulled a goal back in the 48th, equalized in the 71st, and went ahead in the 76th minute.

Zack Steffen wasn’t in the squad for Manchester City’s 3-1 win at RB Leipzig. Phil Foden put City up in the 25th with Leipzig equalizing in the 48th. Julian Alvarez returned City’s lead in the 84th and Jeremy Doku scored two minutes into stoppage time.

Moving to the Championship, Haji Wright’s Coventry City beat Blackburn 1-0 at home. Wright subbed on in the 72nd minute and scored in the 85th. “Yasin (Ayari’s) movement is great, and he’s got great feet and he’s hit a great shot, and Haji has just followed it in,” Coventry City manager Mark Robins said. “It’s a great header. I think the goal was a really good goal and we deserved it. But we had to stay in the game, and we had to make sure that we didn’t concede a goal and that was really pleasing.”

Duane Holmes subbed out in the 78th minute of Preston North End’s 3-0 loss at Leicester City. Preston fell behind in the 60th with Leicester adding goals in the 76th and 90th minutes.

Reggie Cannon wasn’t in the squad for Queens Park Rangers’ 1-0 loss at Leeds to a 9th minute goal. QPR’s Asmir Begovic saw red three minutes into stoppage time. Josh Sargent wasn’t in the squad for Norwich City’s 2-1 loss at Swansea City. Trailing from the 3rd, Norwich’s Gabrial Sara equalized in the 22nd. Swansea scored again in the 83rd minute.

Johnny Cardoso subbed out in the 90th minute of Internacional’s 2-1 home loss to Fluminense to exit the Copa Libertadores 4-3 on aggregate in the semifinals. Gabriel Mercado put Internacional up on the night int he 10th but Fluminense equalized in the 81st and scored again in the 87th minute.

