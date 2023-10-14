USMNT 1 – Germany 3, international friendly

The USMNT opened the October 2023 international window with a 3-1 loss to Germany at Rentschler Field in East Hartford, Connecticut. Christian Pulisic put the US up in the 27th minute with Folarin Balogun assisting. Ilkay Gundogan equalized for Germany in the 39th, Niclas Fullkrug scored in the 58th, and Jamal Musiala extended the lead in the 61st minute. The United States plays Ghana on Tuesday in Nashville to close out the October window.

“We had a great start to the game, I think the energy levels were high,” USMNT midfielder Weston McKennie told TNT. “We came out in the second-half… I’m sure they went inside and saw how they could hurt us. I think the pressing in the second-half for us, we kind of got a little bit disorganized. A player like Gundogan, if you leave him a little space, he punishes you and that’s what he was doing. He was building up and made it very difficult for us. I feel like we couldn’t really get close, and we were just defending in our box the whole time.”

— GAME REPORT —

Match: USMNT vs Germany

Date: October 14, 2023

Competition: International Friendly

Venue: Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field; East Hartford, Conn.

Attendance: 37,743 (sellout)

Kickoff: 3pm ET

Weather: 56 degrees, rainy

Scoring Summary: 1 2 F

USA 1 0 1

GER 1 2 3

USA – Christian Pulisic (Folarin Balogun) 27th minute

GER – Ilkay Gündogan 39

GER – Nicklas Füllkrug (Robin Gosens) 58

GER – Jamal Musiala (Nicklas Füllkrug) 61

Lineups:

USA: 1-Matt Turner; 19-Joe Scally, 4-Chris Richards (3-Cameron Carter-Vickers, 66), 13-Tim Ream, 2-Sergiño Dest; 6-Yunus Musah, 7-Gio Reyna (14-Luca de la Torre, 46), 8-Weston McKennie (15-Johnny Cardoso, 75); 21-Tim Weah (11-Brenden Aaronson, 66), 20-Folarin Balogun (9-Ricardo Pepi, 66), 10-Christian Pulisic (Capt.) (16-Kevin Paredes, 75)

Substitutes not used: 18-Ethan Horvath, 5-DeJuan Jones, 12-Miles Robinson, 17-Alex Zendejas, 22-Lenny Maloney, 23-Kristoffer Lund

Head coach: Gregg Berhalter

GER: 1-Marc André ter Stegen; 4-Jonathan Tah, 5-Mats Hummels (15-Niklas Süle, 61), 2-Antonio Rüdiger, 20-Robin Gosens; 16-Pascal Groß (8-Leon Goretzka, 70), 21-Ilkay Gündoğan (Capt.); 10-Florian Wirtz (7-Kai Havertz, 61), 14-Jamal Musiala (25-Chris Führich, 81), 19-Leroy Sané (11-Julian Brandt, 71); 9-Nicklas Füllkrug (13-Thomas Müller, 81)

Substitutes not used: 12 Kevin Trapp, 22-Bernd Leno, 3-Malick Thiaw, 17-David Raum, 18-Jonas Hofmann, 23-Robert Andrich, 24-Kevin Behrens, 26-Oliver Baumann

Head coach: Julian Nagelsmann

Stats Summary: USA / GER

Shots: 6 / 19

Shots on Goal: 3 / 7

Saves: 4 / 2

Corner Kicks: 7 / 4

Fouls: 3 / 11

Offside: 3 / 2

Misconduct Summary:

GER – Mats Hummels (Caution) 43

USA – Yunus Musah (Caution) 56

Officials:

Referee: Fernando Guerrero (MEX)

Assistant Referee 1: Pablo Hernandez (MEX)

Assistant Referee 2: Michel Morales (MEX)

4th Official: Diego Montano (MEX)

Photo by Doug Zimmerman – ISIPhotos.com